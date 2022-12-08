Read full article on original website
FireRescue1
Wis. house fire under investigation after 3 die
WATERTOWN, Wisc. — Three people were found dead following a house fire in Watertown early Friday morning. Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement that the fire is under investigation by the Watertown fire police departments as well as the State Fire Marshall. According to the...
buckinghamshirelive.com
More than 700 fires in waste trucks and sites caused by batteries thrown away
More than 700 fires in waste trucks and sites are caused by batteries that haven’t been removed from electricals, according to research conducted by Material Focus amongst local authorities across the UK. The research was commissioned to raise awareness of a new campaign by Recycle Your Electricals - “Stop Battery Fires Campaign” - to raise awareness of how householders can recycle their batteries and electricals.
