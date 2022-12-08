ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The December 11, 2000 snowstorm

I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?

What is the greatest precipitation event, either rain or snow, ever to occur in Chicago?. In the period of Chicago’s official weather records, which began on November 1, 1870, and has continued to the present time, Chicago’s greatest precipitation event occurred on August 13-14, 1987… about 35 years ago. As recorded at O’Hare International Airport, 9.35 inches of rain fell; 2.86 inches on August 13 and 6.49 inches on the 14th.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

In ‘South Side,’ Chicago’s Neighborhoods Are The Main Characters: ‘It’s About Letting Chicago Speak For Itself’

CHICAGO — It’s a hot summer day in Chicago, and Officer Goodnight is poised for a standoff. A teen is in the driver’s seat of Goodnight’s police car, leaning out the window and pushing the gas pedal. Down the street, Goodnight’s partner, Officer Turner, is facing a different crisis: Which snow cone flavor should she pick?
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown dies at 92

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago broadcaster Floyd Brown has died. Brown died over the weekend of natural causes, according to his son. He was 92. He spent 54-years of his life on Chicago TV and radio, and 28 of those years were spent at WGN. On television, he was an announcer, sportscaster and host of many […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

As Chicago police scanners go quiet, public may hear less about crime

CHICAGO — In neighborhoods across Chicago, residents can no longer listen to police scanners to find real-time information about public emergencies and crime. That is because the city of Chicago is now encrypting the radio transmissions. The plan is for transmissions across all police districts to be encrypted by the end of the year. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The history of Chicago’s Salt Shed

For over 90 years, millions of tons of salt were loaded and unloaded at the iconic Morton Salt building on the Chicago River. Now, it's a music hall but signs of what once was are all around. Millions of drivers on the 90/94 expressway through the heart of Chicago have...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15-year-old girl found dead in Illinois hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday. Police said Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was found by hotel cleaning staff at the Holiday Inn, at 1501 Sherman Avenue. According to WLS, the cause of her death is under investigation. Police also […]
EVANSTON, IL
onekindesign.com

Take a tour inside this absolutely stunning dream house in Illinois

This gorgeous transitional-style dream house was designed by Studio 1 Architects in collaboration with Amy Storm & Company, located in Wheaton, Illinois. On the exterior facade, the black siding, fascia, and roof with the earthy, warm brick are the perfect mix for this home. The darker, moody vibe of the...
WHEATON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenage girl who was reported missing Monday from Chicago's Northwest Side. Rhianna Armstrong, 15, was last seen around 1:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Sayre Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood, according to a CPD missing person alert.
CHICAGO, IL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Chicago – (With Photos)

If it is your first time visiting Chicago, it is a must to experience local culture. One of its popular activities is, of course, to try out what are the popular local restaurants to eat for breakfast. Whether you are craving for something classic or a more creative cuisine, here...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Lincoln Park Zoo Lion Is Expecting

LINCOLN PARK — Another type of cub is coming to the North Side. Zari, a 4-year-old African lioness, is pregnant, according to a Lincoln Park Zoo news release. The father is Jabari, a 5-year-old lion at the zoo. Their cub or cubs are expected in January. The cub or...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

$450K winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO - It could be a very merry Christmas for someone in southwest suburban Chicago after a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $450,000 was sold last week. The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased at Meijer Express Gas Station at 2720 Route 34 in Oswego, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matched all five numbers - 9-11-26-39-42 - to win $450,000 in the Friday evening drawing.
CHICAGO, IL
southarkansassun.com

Holiday Bonus: $500 Relief Payments For Chicago Residents This Christmas

A $500 worth of relief payments will be received by selected residents of Chicago just in time for Christmas, according to Heim. Find out the qualifications needed to receive this holiday bonus. Chicago is offering $500 worth of relief payments to 25,500 eligible residents across the city. These one-time payments...
CHICAGO, IL
