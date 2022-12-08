ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Cat Is At The Center Of Latest World Cup Controversy

By Ron Dicker
 4 days ago

If news conferences were refereed like soccer matches, a Brazil team media rep might have received a yellow card for tossing a cat Wednesday during a World Cup interview. (Watch the video below.)

The furry interloper suddenly graced the dais with its feline cool while Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior spoke, according to reports .

The 22-year-old forward laughed at the cat’s appearance. But the media dude unceremoniously grabbed the kitty by the fur and flicked it to the floor, drawing gasps.

The interview then resumed.

Brazilian reporter Raisa Simplicio, who shared the video, said an American reporter later asked the Brazilian coach, known as Tite, about the cat . The coach lightheartedly suggested the journalist ask the adviser who “took the cat,” according to a translation.

The cat later appeared unharmed and was photographed chilling beside the team logo as Vinícius Júnior continued to field questions.

Many fans on social media objected to the kitty’s rough treatment.

“ That guy doesn’t understand the LOVE the internet has for Cats. Big mistake my friend,” wrote one.

Brazil plays Croatia in a quarterfinal on Friday.

Laurie Johnston
4d ago

That was a cruel way to pick up that cat. You just grab it by the scruff of the neck; not it’s whole body!!

Tammy C
4d ago

He really could have picked the cat up a different way, that was just mean and looked hateful.

Nanette Carvalho
3d ago

That is a horrible human being. Absolutely unnecessary. This is the acts of a monster. This is a hint to how he really is.

