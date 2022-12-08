ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Inside Nova

Fort Belvoir celebrates Christmas season

Fort Belvoir kicked off the Christmas season with the installation’s annual tree-lighting on Dec. 3. The tree-lighting was part of Winterfest, at which hundreds of families enjoyed activities such as face painting, a gingerbread house contest, bouncy houses, food trucks and photos with Santa. After sunset, the crowd gathered...
FORT BELVOIR, VA
Inside Nova

Christmas Basket nears $5,000 in donations

The Salvation Army’s 2022 Christmas Basket campaign received over $4,000 in donations last week, bringing the total raised this year to nearly $5,000. The campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, has a goal this year of $50,000 to mark its 50th year. An anonymous contributor has pledged to match up to $25,000 in contributions.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Uplift Loudoun

How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy

Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
LEESBURG, VA
Inside Nova

Potomac Shores library dedicated to Hilda Barg

Students, teachers, staff and community members recently celebrated the dedication of Potomac Shores Middle School library to Hilda Marie Barg in a recent ceremony. In June 2022, the Prince William County School Board approved a resolution to name the Potomac Shores Middle School library after Barg, who served as the Woodbridge county supervisor from 1987-2007.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington 'Turkey Trot' effort brings in $150,000 for social-safety agencies

The annual Arlington Turkey Trot, held on Thanksgiving Day, raised $150,000 to support social-safety-net initiatives in the community, according to organizers. Approximately 3,000 runners took part, with the funds raised going to 18 beneficiary organizations. (A complete list of recipients can be found at https://arlingtonturkeytrot.org/beneficiaries.) The event draws a huge...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Vienna: A town of two Cavas?

The former Zoës Kitchen in Vienna won’t remain vacant for long. Just days after the fast-casual Mediterranean chain shuttered on Nov. 30, signs appeared on the building at 418 Maple Avenue East indicating that its parent company, Cava, will be moving in. Cava will open there in the...
VIENNA, VA
DCist

These 23 Local Restaurants Have You Covered For Christmas Or Hanukkah This Year

Classic Potato Latkes will be available as part of the Hanullah menu at Sababa. Stressed about the looming holiday season? Well, here’s our attempt to relieve you of some responsibility: there’s no need for you to handle the menu all by yourself. This year, consider enlisting a D.C.-area restaurant for your Christmas or Hanukkah dining needs. Here’s a look at some of the most appetizing takeout and dine-in options.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Surface parking lot may be redeveloped under Tysons proposal

An under-utilized asphalt parking lot in Tysons will be converted into an 86-condominium development with park amenities. Fairfax County supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved “The Flats at Tysons,” which will be built by Pulte Home Co. LLC on a boot-shaped, 5.42-acre site located on the north side of Gallows Road between Aline Avenue and Old Gallows Road.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Manassas hires Mills as its next fire chief

The city of Manassas has hired a new fire and rescue chief after the resignation of former chief William Garrett in September. Edward Mills III, a 30-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Department who most recently served as the director of emergency management for George Washington University, will take over the Manassas post starting Jan. 3. He’ll meet with the City Council first on Dec. 12.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Homeless person found dead in tent in Woodbridge

Police are investigating a death at a homeless camp in Woodbridge on Dec. 9. Officers were called to the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road at 11:37 a.m., after workers with the Prince William County Department of Community Services found the person's body in a tent in the woods. There...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT: Mowing grass in December...

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at  and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
fhsfalconer.com

Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County

Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats

I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

