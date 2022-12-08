Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Fort Belvoir celebrates Christmas season
Fort Belvoir kicked off the Christmas season with the installation’s annual tree-lighting on Dec. 3. The tree-lighting was part of Winterfest, at which hundreds of families enjoyed activities such as face painting, a gingerbread house contest, bouncy houses, food trucks and photos with Santa. After sunset, the crowd gathered...
WSET
After no pickups in weeks, trash piles up on Va. community's streets, attracting wildlife
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Trash is piling up on the streets of a community in Virginia after residents say no one has picked up the garbage since late November. WJLA spotted wildlife including squirrels and even turkey vultures picking at the trash in the large London Towne community of Centreville, and many bags have holes in them as a result.
Inside Nova
Christmas Basket nears $5,000 in donations
The Salvation Army’s 2022 Christmas Basket campaign received over $4,000 in donations last week, bringing the total raised this year to nearly $5,000. The campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, has a goal this year of $50,000 to mark its 50th year. An anonymous contributor has pledged to match up to $25,000 in contributions.
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community Joy
Incatasciato's home, located at 18399 Rim Rock Circle, Leesburg VAPhoto byBill Incatasciato. Every neighborhood has a home that's decked out with Christmas lights and a notch above the rest. Bill Incatasciato's Leesburg, Virginia home in the Lakes at Red Rock community, is that house. The home, transforms into a "Griswald" appearance each year with many coming to see it. "Once I got into doing large displays, I realized that the real joy was in having others come and enjoy the kaleidoscope of color," he said.
Inside Nova
Potomac Shores library dedicated to Hilda Barg
Students, teachers, staff and community members recently celebrated the dedication of Potomac Shores Middle School library to Hilda Marie Barg in a recent ceremony. In June 2022, the Prince William County School Board approved a resolution to name the Potomac Shores Middle School library after Barg, who served as the Woodbridge county supervisor from 1987-2007.
Inside Nova
Arlington 'Turkey Trot' effort brings in $150,000 for social-safety agencies
The annual Arlington Turkey Trot, held on Thanksgiving Day, raised $150,000 to support social-safety-net initiatives in the community, according to organizers. Approximately 3,000 runners took part, with the funds raised going to 18 beneficiary organizations. (A complete list of recipients can be found at https://arlingtonturkeytrot.org/beneficiaries.) The event draws a huge...
tysonsreporter.com
Vienna: A town of two Cavas?
The former Zoës Kitchen in Vienna won’t remain vacant for long. Just days after the fast-casual Mediterranean chain shuttered on Nov. 30, signs appeared on the building at 418 Maple Avenue East indicating that its parent company, Cava, will be moving in. Cava will open there in the...
These 23 Local Restaurants Have You Covered For Christmas Or Hanukkah This Year
Classic Potato Latkes will be available as part of the Hanullah menu at Sababa. Stressed about the looming holiday season? Well, here’s our attempt to relieve you of some responsibility: there’s no need for you to handle the menu all by yourself. This year, consider enlisting a D.C.-area restaurant for your Christmas or Hanukkah dining needs. Here’s a look at some of the most appetizing takeout and dine-in options.
Inside Nova
Surface parking lot may be redeveloped under Tysons proposal
An under-utilized asphalt parking lot in Tysons will be converted into an 86-condominium development with park amenities. Fairfax County supervisors on Dec. 6 unanimously approved “The Flats at Tysons,” which will be built by Pulte Home Co. LLC on a boot-shaped, 5.42-acre site located on the north side of Gallows Road between Aline Avenue and Old Gallows Road.
Inside Nova
Manassas hires Mills as its next fire chief
The city of Manassas has hired a new fire and rescue chief after the resignation of former chief William Garrett in September. Edward Mills III, a 30-year veteran of the Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Department who most recently served as the director of emergency management for George Washington University, will take over the Manassas post starting Jan. 3. He’ll meet with the City Council first on Dec. 12.
Laptop fire displaces five from Fairfax home
Five people were displaced from their home in Fairfax County last week when a fire in the home's garage grew out of control, leaving the home engulfed in flames.
Inside Nova
Homeless person found dead in tent in Woodbridge
Police are investigating a death at a homeless camp in Woodbridge on Dec. 9. Officers were called to the 14700 block of Potomac Mills Road at 11:37 a.m., after workers with the Prince William County Department of Community Services found the person's body in a tent in the woods. There...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Breakfast at IHOP reflects our diverse community
I like the senior breakfast menu at IHOP – their “Rise and Shine” is my favorite. I stopped there for breakfast one Saturday not long ago. As I waited for my order, I reflected on my last column, about Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. The first time I...
VDOT: Mowing grass in December...
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter at and on VDOT’s website at. Greene County (NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail)– Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. Madison County (NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas: U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County ...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Winter weather advisory in effect tonight through Thursday afternoon
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Northern Virginia as a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet moves through tonight into Thursday morning. The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. through 1 p.m. Thursday for Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Prince William and Fauquier...
WHSV
Animal shelter in urgent mode with 241 pets for fostering and adoptions
LYNDHURST, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is over capacity. If you’re looking to adopt --the animal shelter needs your help to get these pets out to their next home. 41 dogs and two hundred cats are in-house with some that have been looking to get...
fhsfalconer.com
Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County
Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats
I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
Inside Nova
More parks could see boozy special events if Arlington County Board takes action
Arlington County Board members in January will consider adding two additional local parks – Penrose Square and Long Bridge Park – to those where alcohol can be sold and consumed during special events. Such temporary sales already are allowed for events at Fort C.F. Smith Park, Gateway Park...
