There are four matches remaining in the 2022 World Cup, but we're already thinking about what the U.S. men's national team will look like in 2026. It will be a tournament of unique opportunity, and success will have incredible importance. Alongside our neighbors to the north and south, the United States will be hosting. Should the right pieces align, this team could make a deep run. It could captivate more minds.

1 DAY AGO