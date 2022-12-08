Read full article on original website
Hanukkah Celebration & Six-Foot Menorah Lighting Happening In Bettendorf
In Bettendorf this weekend, there's several activities to celebrate Hanukkah, since Sunday night is the official beginning of the eight-day Festival of Lights. The event is hosted by Chabad Lubavitch of the Quad Cities. According to a release sent to WHBF, there will be the Parade of Light on Sunday afternoon at 4:30 that will end at the site of the grand public menorah lighting at 5:30.
Michaels Fun World In Davenport Reporting Break Ins And Burglaries
You would think the cold weather would cause the thieves of the world to calm down, stay inside, and not commit crimes. NOPE! As soon as the holidays come around, so do the burglars. Michaels Fun World. Recently there have been a few theft issues at Michaels Fun World in...
WATCH: Moline Woman’s Car Almost Stolen Out of Parking Lot
Monday night, Heather Dabbas was unloading inventory at Yabba Dabba's House of Glass alone when a vehicle of men rolled up into the parking lot, and two of men tried to steal her Jeep Grand Cherokee. "If you create a reason for cops to be in my parking lot, I...
You May Want To Avoid The Arsenal Bridge Next Week
Some construction work coming up next week will mean lane closures on the Rock Island Arsenal bridge. I deeply loathe crossing the Arsenal bridge because it feels so shaky but on December 20th & 21st, track repairs will force single-lane closures on the bridge, according to the Rock Island Arsenal.
Connor Embarrasses His Family In Front Of The Quad Cities.. Again
The holiday season. It's that time of year that's full of joy, laughs, presents, food, drinks, and peace. Well, that's not entirely the case if you're part of the Kenney family because every year around this time, things get crazy and out of control even before our Christmas party gets here.
LeClaire Staple, Faithful Pilot, Announces Closing For Good
A staple in LeClaire known for good food, wine tasting, and hosting of anniversaries birthdays, engagements, and even weddings has announced its closure after 30 years of business on Cody Road. The sad announcement came from the restaurant's Facebook page, announcing the final date of the restaurant comes the middle...
Qualify For A Free Mexico Trip, Win Tickets & More In Davenport
It's another B100 Happy Hour and we want you to join us at The Daiquiri Factory in Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to the World's Toughest Rodeo, World Championship Ice Racing, and more!
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
How To Reserve An Igloo At This Favorite Eastern Iowa Area Winery
Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.
Quad City FIRST LEGO League Robotics Event at Putnam
As a LEGO fan, it is great to see young minds come together to learn, teach, and grow with LEGO robotics! This awesome event kicks off tomorrow on December 10th. FIRST LEGO League robotics programs inspire the next generation of change-makers. Students develop technical and team-building skills, leadership and problem-solving skills, and foster self-confidence.
Davenport Featured On Thursday’s Jeopardy Episode
The Quad Cities has seemingly become a go-to for Jeopardy questions recently, and Thursday night's episode featured the area once again. "This large upholstered couch that shares its name with the largest of the Quad Cities along the Iowa-Illinois border." If you grew up with parents or grandparents born in...
Remember When Will Ferrell Made Beer Commercials in Davenport?
The 90s saw the rise of SNL alum Will Ferrell, who apparently decided to call up Old Milwaukee for some pro-bono work, which led him to Davenport. "Will Ferrell approached Old Milwaukee about creating ads because he's a big fan of the brand," Daren Metropoulos, co-owner of Pabst Brewing Co. told Ad Week. "We gave him the freedom to pursue his creative vision and produce these spots with a local vibe."
