Atlanta, GA

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffers broken wrist

Hendrickson currently leads the team in both sacks and quarterback hits with six and 22, respectively. Hendrickson combines with starting defensive end Sam Hubbard to form one the league’s more pressuring duos. Between the two, they total 11.5 sacks, 39 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for loss. While Hendrickson’s...
CINCINNATI, OH
Browns place LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on IR

Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury during Cleveland’s loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. With only four games remaining and JOK eyeing at least a four-game absence, his 2022 campaign has come to end. The former second-round pick started 10 of his 11 appearances this season, collecting 70 tackles and a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Report: Bills to sign WR Cole Beasley

2022 has been a busy year for the 33-year-old. Beasley was released by the Bills in a cost-cutting move at the onset of free agency, after three seasons in Buffalo during which he remained a productive slot receiver and played a key role in the team’s offense. That led to a healthy market for his services, and the opportunity to land with another contending team.
BUFFALO, NY
Chargers DE Joey Bosa expected to begin practicing

The 6-6 Chargers, who are on the outside of the AFC playoff picture as of the time of this writing, may soon welcome back one of their best players. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bolts will evaluate defensive end Joey Bosa early this week with the expectation that he will begin practicing on Wednesday (video link).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray suffers torn ACL

Kyler Murray‘s MRI confirmed the worst Tuesday. The Pro Bowl passer suffered a torn ACL during the first quarter of the Cardinals’ loss to the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. This will shut down Arizona’s recently extended quarterback until at least training camp, and given the timing...
ARIZONA STATE
Report: Lions plan to stick with Jared Goff

Sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL.com that the Lions are not looking to move on from Goff and that he is expected to remain in the Motor City for the foreseeable future. The obvious caveat is that much will depend on how he finishes the 2022 season, but his performance through Week 13 of the current campaign — which includes his best quarterback rating (95.7) and yards per pass attempt average (7.5) since 2018 — has GM Brad Holmes thinking that Goff is more than just a bridge option.
DETROIT, MI
Clemson DE Myles Murphy to enter draft, skip Orange Bowl

Clemson has seen four of its defensive line standouts become first-round picks (Shaq Lawson, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins) in recent years, with others (Grady Jarrett, D.J. Reader, Andre Branch) becoming long-term starters after being chosen outside of Round 1. More Tigers D-linemen are likely to be taken in next year’s first round.
CLEMSON, SC
Commanders activate Carson Wentz from IR

Washington had until Wednesday to do so or Wentz would have been ineligible to return this season. The news comes as little surprise given the timing of the Commanders’ decision to designate him for return, but will do little with respect to the team’s pecking order under center. Wentz will dress as the backup to Taylor Heinicke on Sunday against the Giants.
WASHINGTON STATE
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers second concussion

The same situation took place in mid-October, when the first-rounder was knocked out of the Steelers’ Week 6 win over the Buccaneers. That, in turn, came not long after the team had officially committed to him as their starting signal-caller moving forward, after a brief and underwhelming start to the campaign by free agent signing Mitch Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Texans RB Dameon Pierce expected to miss time

Pierce went down with a high ankle sprain, as detailed by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. The injury is believed to be relatively mild, which could shorten his recovery time. Wilson reports that Pierce could miss one or two games, which would of course constitute a significant portion of the remaining schedule, but still less than the usual timeframe for high ankle sprains.
HOUSTON, TX
Report: Cowboys fear serious knee injury for RT Terence Steele

Steele, 25, was assured the full-time right tackle role this offseason when the Cowboys let La’el Collins depart in free agency. The Texas Tech alum had seen plenty of playing time prior to that, of course, but the decision represented a vote of confidence in him. To date, Steele had proven to be worthy of the first-team role, continuing his career progression.
DALLAS, TX
Eagles to sign S Anthony Harris

Shorthanded on the backend of their secondary, the Eagles are bringing back a familiar face. Philadelphia is set to sign veteran safety Anthony Harris, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter (on Twitter). The move comes as little surprise, as Harris visited the Eagles yesterday (Twitter link via Mike Garafolo of NFL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
