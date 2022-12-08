Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Alan B. Levan | NSU Broward Center of Innovation Partners with Cayman Enterprise CityNikki LFort Lauderdale, FL
The beachside Seaglass Rosé festival returns to Fort Lauderdale next monthBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Why Miami Is The Least Affordable City In The United StatesMatt LillywhiteMiami, FL
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Shockingly Reveals He Would Have Preferred Not To Play In 2001 NBA Finals
Allen Iverson made a shocking revelation regarding the 2001 NBA Finals, where he took his Philadelphia 76ers against the overpowered Los Angeles Lakers led by Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. Allen Iverson is one of the most influential players of all time due to his style of play, the way...
Yardbarker
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors
“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Show Proofs Of Suns Players' Lack Of Sportsmanship After They Complained About Zion Williamson's Late-Game Dunk
NBA Fans dished out some throwbacks of the Phoenix Suns doing something similar after they complained about Zion Williamson's late windmill dunk in the New Orleans Pelicans' comprehensive 128-117 win. The Suns weren't a pleased lot when they saw Williamson load up for a dunk and a heated exchange between...
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Sixers: They Could Create A Superteam With DeMar DeRozan
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is clearly in win-now mode. Joel Embiid is playing MVP-level basketball right now, and thus it makes sense that the team would want to build a championship-level squad around him. Though they are a solid team as of right now, the Philadelphia 76ers...
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Makes Bizarre Claim That Panicked Sixers Fans Want To Trade Him
The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves as the 5th seed in the Western Conference, but they are just 1.5 games ahead of the team in 9th. The Sixers went all in on making things happen this year, with acquisitions of top role players following their move for James Harden last season. Naturally, this means that the expectations are a lot bigger than they were before and a lot more fans are panicking.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving Made Another Wisdom Post On Instagram Story: "This Human Costume Is Becoming Old And Boring"
When Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets alongside Kevin Durant, he was expected to lead the team to an NBA Championship. But a couple of years down the line, Kyrie and Durant haven't been able to fulfill that goal. While Durant has done everything in his power to stay focused on playing basketball, the same cannot be said for Irving.
Yardbarker
Lakers And Knicks Reportedly Held Conversations About A Trade: Evan Fournier For Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn
Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Should Be In The GOAT Debate With Michael Jordan And LeBron James
The NBA has one of the most commonly contested GOAT debates of perhaps any major sports league. Most fans claim and recognize Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time, but the support for LeBron James' case continues to grow. The debate is now often between those two superstars, which is perhaps excluding some other deserving candidates.
Yardbarker
Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 8th-Overall Pick
The San Antonio Spurs have gotten off to a tough start to the 2022-23 NBA season, as they are currently 9-18 in 27 games. However, they are in the middle of a three-game winning streak, so they have been playing better over the last five days. On Tuesday morning, Shams...
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks tried to swap Evan Fournier for Lakers’ 2 vets
The New York Knicks are trying to unload displaced rotation players Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish as trade season looms. Fournier and Reddish were linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple reports. The Athletic reported Monday that the Knicks and Lakers had discussed trade concepts. One of those concepts...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Destroys The Lakers: "They Stink. They Forcing Us To Show Them All The Time Like They Gonna Be Good."
The Los Angeles Lakers have not been a good team this season, and there's no doubt that they are a team that has a long way to go before they make the playoffs. Though they have two extremely talented players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it is clear that the team needs to fill out the rest of the roster to truly get far in the Western Conference.
Yardbarker
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks talked Patrick Beverley trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are not being quiet about their pursuit of more shooters to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have already shaken up their rotation after a pedestrian 14-13 start to the season. Could these two big-market teams get together for an in-season trade?
