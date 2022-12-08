ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qjrVf_0jbwnSX200

The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma.

Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore.

The FBI's statement follows:

The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents across the state of Oklahoma and the nation wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due to the ongoing status of the investigation, we are unable to provide more details. However, it is important to note that law enforcement will use all available resources to investigate a school threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers money.

We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately.

Emergency crews say they were called Thursday morning to Will Rogers High School after receiving a false 911 call. Authorities referred to it as a 'swatting call' that turned out to be a false report and say no one on the Will Rogers High School campus is in danger.

Authorities in Stillwater also confirmed that a false call was placed in reference to an active shooter at Stillwater Junior High School. It has been confirmed by officials that there is no threat to students.

Stillwater police have provided the audio from the 911 call.

Stillwater Police also released the following statement:

On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school. Chief Watts diverted officers to respond to other schools in the area in case of a “swatting call.” Officers from several agencies responded to assist, and with the help of school administration, staff and faculty, we were able to secure the other sites. We have been made aware of similar threats to other school districts in Oklahoma. We appreciate the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma State University Police Department, and Payne County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

“We take all threats of violence against our schools seriously. I am very proud of the coordinated response from the Stillwater Police Department and our partnering agencies. We remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any incidents that threaten the safety of our community, said Chief Watts.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the following statement:

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to multiple reports of active shooter calls today at school districts across the state. Thankfully, no active threats were discovered at any of the locations.

These situations highlight the quick response from OHP in concert with other law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Under Governor Kevin Stitt’s executive order, Mission: Secure Oklahoma Schools, OHP and other law enforcement agencies have been training in the LASER (Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response) method. This means no matter where the threat happens, all law enforcement in the area (police, sheriff’s deputies, troopers, etc.) will respond in the same manner and be able to coordinate seamlessly to control active shooter situations quickly and effectively. OHP responds to all active shooter calls with urgency and efficiency. Even off-duty troopers responded to several of the calls today.

We are grateful no active threat was discovered today and want parents and community members to rest assured all threats are taken seriously. We encourage everyone to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers, a false call was placed to a school in Perry on Thursday morning. Enid Police also say that officers responded to a false threat that was made at Enid High School. According to police, no real threat has been identified. Police say all students on the Enid campus are safe and the school is in lockdown. Durant Public Schools said that its sites are on lockdown as police investigate a hoax call that targeted its school.

Bartlesville Police say a hoax terrorism call of an active shooter at the Bartlesville High School just before 11 a.m. but officers say no active shooter was located on the school property.

Police in Medford also said they responded to an active shooter threat located at Medford Public School, but that there was no danger. In Miami, police said they received a bogus active shooter call this morning for Miami Junior High School. Similarly, Ardmore Police say they received a hoax call targeting Ardmore High School. Dickson High School in Ardmore also conducted a safety search though district leaders say a threat was not made to the school.

Currently, it is unclear who placed the call or if these events are connected.

This is a breaking news story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Next scheduled Oklahoma execution won't happen this week because of Biden administration

Oklahoma will not carry out an execution scheduled for Thursday morning because convicted murderer John Fitzgerald Hanson remains in a federal prison in Louisiana. "His transfer to state authorities for state execution is not in the public interest," a regional director for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor in an Oct. 17 letter.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Denison Police respond to bank robbery

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Police responded to a report of bank robbery at Simmons Bank in Denison early Monday morning. Police responded to the robbery at 10:45 a.m. and have yet to confirm whether or not this was an armed robbery. Denison Communication and Media Manager Emily Agans said no...
DENISON, TX
KOCO

Police respond to false calls regarding threats at multiple Oklahoma schools

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple false calls regarding threats made against schools across the state Thursday. FBI officials said in a news release that the agency is aware of numerous false calls across Oklahoma and the country where an active shooter at a school is reported. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Man dead after crash into creek in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities say a man is dead in Wagoner County after the truck he was driving went off a highway and into a creek. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a passerby called 911 to report the truck off the side of U.S. Highway 69 near the Muskogee Turnpike.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Garvin County man arrested for running car off road

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Update from BPD on Hoax Terrorism Call

Bartlesville Radio has been notified by the Bartlesville Police Department that earlier today at approximately 1051 hours, their dispatch received a call that an active shooter was at the Bartlesville High School. In responding to the call, the BPD determined that it was a "hoax terrorism call" and no such shooter existed.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
1600kush.com

BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH

(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy