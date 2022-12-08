Illinois quick hits: Gun bill vote could come sooner; property tax board wants more space; first social equity dispensary opens

Read full article on original website
United School District caps property taxes for 2023-24
The United School District board of directors unanimously approved capping 2023-24 property taxes Tuesday at the local inflation rate. The board certified it would not raise any taxes used to support the district, primarily real estate taxes, by a rate greater than the 5.9 percent Act 1 index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The resolution does not lock the district into raising taxes, but it does prevent the district from exceeding the index without going to referendum.
Candidates for Illinois school boards begin filing nominating petitions
(The Center Square) – Those who aspire to help govern their local school district in Illinois may now file nominating petitions. Nearly 6,000 men and women serve on school boards in the state, which covers 852 school districts. Some incoming members will have the responsibility of allocating part of...
Supporters, opponents of Illinois gun-ban legislation prepare for fight
(The Center Square) – In the ongoing debate around proposed gun control legislation at the Illinois statehouse, advocacy groups on both sides are working to advance their positions. Several Illinois state representatives on the working group that crafted the proposed prohibition of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in House...
WATCH NOW: Gov. Tony Evers hosts listening session in Kenosha on budget
Gov. Tony Evers held the first of several listening sessions throughout the state in Kenosha on Tuesday night to a packed audience of area residents, community activists and locally elected officials. The statewide "Doing the Right Thing" effort made its first stop in Kenosha at the Civil War Museum, 5400...
Nebraska Department of Transportation says 600-mile expressway could be done four years early
The head of Nebraska's Department of Transportation estimated the completion of the state's long-delayed 600-mile expressway system could be completed four years ahead of schedule. Barring any "unforeseen issues," Department Director John Selmer told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee on Tuesday the expressway could be finished by 2036, rather than the...
Governor's office to hold public hearing about Ida rebuilding funding
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's office will hold a hearing in Montgomery County on Wednesday about funding to help people rebuild after Hurricane Ida. The hearing will take place at the Montgomery Township community center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. Officials say the federal government has...
See how many school counselors are in Wisconsin
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Wisconsin using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Georgia transportation officials award more than $152.4M during October
(The Center Square) — The State Transportation Board awarded more than $152.4 million for 25 projects during its October 2022 meeting. So far in fiscal 2023, the board has awarded more than $573.2 million in construction contracts. The total includes "Design-Bid-Build," Transportation Investment Act and locally administered projects. Of...
California flavored tobacco ban stands as Big Tobacco's options run out
A California ballot measure's overwhelming victory will stand after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to prevent the associated law from taking effect later this month. The high court denied opponents of Proposition 31 — the statewide initiative banning the sale of flavored tobacco — an injunction on Monday, thus allowing Senate Bill 793 to become law on Dec. 21.
Louisiana is the #10 state with the least school counselors
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Louisiana using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
See how many school counselors are in Maryland
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Maryland using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Virginia delegate dies after battling cancer
(The Center Square) – Republican Virginia Delegate Ronnie Campbell, who previously served as a Virginia State Trooper for more than two decades and in the House of Delegates since 2019, has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement from House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah. He was 68.
See how many school counselors are in Kentucky
Charlie Health compiled statistics on school counselors in Kentucky using data from American School Counselor Association and the National Center for Education Statistics. Originally published on charliehealth.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Indiana Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction for shooting at Gary gas station
The Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated a Gary man's criminal convictions after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. In a 5-0 ruling, the state's highest court said notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could...
Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscate meth and marijuana in stops along I-80
Nebraska State Patrol troopers confiscated large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana last week during traffic stops on Interstate 80. At about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7, a trooper spotted an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell, the patrol said Monday. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.
Ask The Trooper: Driving in Severe Weather
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State Police Troop G continues efforts to promote public safety. For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving in severe weather. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask...
