ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Shell, Exxon face delays in exiting California oilfield

Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dw8Uc_0jbwlrTV00

(Reuters) - The sale of a Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp oil-production joint venture in California has been pushed back to the first quarter of next year for U.S. regulatory approvals, the companies said on Thursday.

German asset manager IKAV in September agreed to pay $4 billion for Aera Energy, a Shell-Exxon business that produces nearly 25% of California’s oil output. The firms have been shedding older properties to focus on more lucrative assets.

The sale, which originally was to close this month, is pending review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, which weighs national security risks of sales to foreign-owned companies. The closing is expected by the end of the first quarter next year, said Patrick Evans, a spokesperson for IKAV.

Financing has not been an issue and “IKAV is attracting strong interest from investors, and we are currently reviewing several additional market opportunities,” said Evans.

Shell owns a 51.8% stake and Exxon the remainder of the 25-year-old Bakersfield, California, venture that pumped about 95,000 barrels of oil and gas per day last year. A Shell spokesperson confirmed the delay.

The two companies will split the $4 billion purchase price. Shell has said it faces a $300 million to $400 million impairment charge on the deal.

Comments / 28

M. Edward
5d ago

Oil fields in this country should not be sold to foreign countries. Period

Reply(16)
31
Michael Angley
5d ago

if it was a china company and biden gets his cut....well approval would come quick...

Reply
18
Pam Morrow
4d ago

Why is California pumping oil? They’re all for no oil new green deal ARENT they

Reply(2)
7
Related
rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Fortune

Ken Griffin warns U.S. faces ‘immediate Great Depression’ if China seizes Taiwan’s semiconductor industry

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum on Tuesday in Singapore, where he addressed Taiwan and U.S-China tensions over semiconductors. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin worries about America’s dependence on Taiwan’s semiconductor industry and that U.S. restrictions on selling advanced computer chips to China could make invading Taiwan more tempting to Beijing.
OHIO STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
San Francisco Examiner

The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’

California moved one step closer to becoming a global supplier of lithium after a state commission voted to approve recommendations that would aid in accelerating lithium mining on the Salton Sea. The recommendations, released in a report Thursday, marked a milestone in the state’s efforts to tap the mineral- rich brines of the landlocked Southern California lake, which is believed to have the highest concentration of lithium in the world....
CALIFORNIA STATE
MySanAntonio

There's a $15 solution to the U.S.-Saudi oil feud

The relationship between Washington and Riyadh has reached that stage where Saudi Arabian officials give TV interviews to say how good it is. The current tiff has deep roots but the immediate problem concerns - what else? - oil, where the U.S. and Saudi Arabia have been pulling in opposite directions. President Joe Biden has released about 165 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, since March to moderate prices. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has sought to support prices by curbing supply, most dramatically with the two million barrel a day target cut announced by OPEC+ in early October, drawing fire from the White House and Congress.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

663K+
Followers
368K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy