Futurism

Scientists Stumped by "Ghostly Glow" Surrounding Our Solar System

Someone forgot to turn the lights out. Astronomers have detected a residual "ghostly glow," tainting the near pitch blackness of the sky, after painstakingly analyzing 200,000 images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. Their calculations, part of an ongoing project called SKYSURF and newly described in a series of papers...
Vice

Scientists Gain Unprecedented Look at Infernal ‘Hell World’ In Space

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”
Jason Morton

Solar Flares From Canyon Like Sunspot Sending Solar Storm To Earth

Solar flare eruptionPhoto byImage by mollyroselee from Pixabay. After a long year of solar events, December isn't going to remain quiet. Orbital Today and NASA report that on December 8, 26, and 29, space scientists predicted solar storms would affect the Earth. One of them is already headed this way from a giant canyon-like sunspot.
CNET

NASA Challenges Space Fans to Find Secret Messages Hidden Inside Orion

NASA may be serious about science, but the space agency likes to have a little fun, too. On Wednesday, NASA challenged the public to scour an image of the interior of the Artemis I Orion spacecraft in search of hidden Easter eggs, which it describes as "fun puzzles, hidden messages, and visual references."
justpene50

Was Loch Ness Monster Real? The Discovery of a Fossil Sheds Light on this Ancient Mystery

We’ve heard many stories about the 'sightings' throughout the years. We have seen many documentaries about a mythical creature known as the Loch Ness Monster. Spurred on by alleged sightings of the ancient beast, along with occasional photographic evidence of such sightings, investigators both professional and amateurs constantly visit the Scottish loch, hoping to catch sight of the elusive Nessie.
Andrei Tapalaga

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Futurism

Satellite Images Show Progress on 100-Mile Long Skyscraper in Saudi Arabia

Satellite images obtained by MIT Technology Review show marked progress on Saudi Arabia's 100-mile megacity called the "Line." The images, courtesy of Australian satellite image aggregator Soar Earth, show a massive area of active construction sites, with some spots already dug out deep below the surface. The goal is to...
sciencealert.com

Expert Proposes a Method For Telling if We All Live in a Computer Program

Physicists have long struggled to explain why the Universe started out with conditions suitable for life to evolve. Why do the physical laws and constants take the very specific values that allow stars, planets, and ultimately life to develop?. The expansive force of the Universe, dark energy, for example, is...
SpaceNews.com

SpaceX requests permission for direct-to-smartphone service

TAMPA, Fla. — SpaceX could provide “full and continuous” direct-to-smartphone services across much of the globe with less than a third of the 7,500 Gen 2 Starlink satellites approved last week, the company said in a request to add the capability to the broadband constellation. SpaceX filed...
The Independent

Human-related predator that lived 340 million years ago dubbed ‘original T Rex’

A formidable predator that lived 340 million years ago has been dubbed “the T Rex of its day.”Named Whatcheeria, it had huge razor sharp teeth and bone crushing jaws that snapped animals in half.The tetrapod was one of the first creatures to hunt on land and topped the food chain of the time, say scientists.It had a salamander like body and long narrow head, reaching more than six feet from nose to tail.Co-author Ben Otoo, a PhD student at the University of Chicago, said: “If you saw Whatcheeria in life, it would probably look like a big crocodile-shaped salamander, with...
torquenews.com

Tesla Needs Its Model 2 as India's $10,000 EV Sells Like Crazy

Tesla needs its Model 2 vehicles in order to tap into the large market in India. There is a $10,000 affordable EV gaining traction in India and it might gain traction outside of India. India EV Market. A week ago, BYD began selling the Atto 3 in India. They are...
The Independent

‘Invisibility cloak’ that hides wearers from security cameras invented by students in Wuhan

Students in China have invented an “invisibility cloak” designed to hide wearers from security cameras.The InvisDefense, developed by a team at Wuhan University, is a low-cost coat that can be used day or night to evade detection from security camera systems monitored by artificial intelligence.During the day, the coat uses a pattern to effectively blind the cameras, while at night it emits unusual heat signals to confuse infrared cameras. The coat appears ordinary to human eyes and is ineffective at hiding wearers from human-monitored security cameras. Its design means it would also potentially confuse some of the detection systems...

