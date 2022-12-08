Read full article on original website
6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor
Adrian Chavez, 42, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder in Norwalk. The post 6th person arrested in connection to killing of man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor appeared first on Long Beach Post.
NBC Los Angeles
Santa Ana Mother Fatally Shot in Front of Husband and Son
A Santa Ana mother of three died after being shot in front of her husband and son last week. Police believe the intended targets were two teens who were captured on surveillance video running from the gunfire. NBC4 spoke with the woman's husband who is desperately asking the community for...
Habitual speeder gets 15 years to life in prison for 100 mph crash that killed woman
A Mission Viejo man has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for hitting and killing a woman with his car while driving nearly 100 miles per hour. Afiff Kevin Doaifi, 28, was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 33-year-old Judith Noval of Mission Viejo, according to a press […]
KTLA.com
Body found in Irvine believed to be elderly man reported missing in October
The body of a man found in a patch of brush Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of a man who was reported missing in late October. Changyu Zhou, 84, was reported missing on Oct. 29 in the area of Jeffrey Road and Walnut Avenue. Zhou suffered from Alzheimer’s...
2urbangirls.com
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Lancaster area, and an investigation was underway. Deputies were sent to the 1200 block of West Avenue J-12 at about 4 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene.
Person killed in car crash in South LA
A person was killed and another was being evaluated at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday in South Los Angeles.Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 5:50 p.m. to 725 W. 92nd St., near Hoover Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported."Crews located and extracted one patient from under a vehicle, who was sadly determined to be beyond medical help," said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department. "One additional patient is being evaluated for possible hospital transport."The cause of the crash has not yet been released.
Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned
Authorities today identified a 61-year-old Santa Ana man who died in Thermal after the pickup truck he was driving overturned into a dirt shoulder. The Riverside County coroner's office identified the man as Lippel Romulo. A passenger, a 39-year-old Walnut woman, sustained moderate injuries in the one-vehicle wreck and was taken to the Desert The post Authorities ID Santa Ana man killed in Thermal after pickup overturned appeared first on KESQ.
theeastcountygazette.com
Authorities sought public’s assistance in finding a missing 33-year-old man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 33-year-old male and is pleading with the public for information. As stated in a police notice, Michael Gene Cadena was last seen on December 7, 2022, at 11:45 p.m. on the 700 block of South Sadler Avenue in Los Angeles.
sgvcitywatch.com
Victim Shot in Possible Gang Confrontation at Azusa Liquor Store Dec. 11
AZUSA – A man was wounded and fled to his home after a possible gang shooting Sunday night. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Benny’s Liquor, 208 N. Azusa Ave., around 9:46 p.m. An officer on patrol roughly half a mile northeast of the convenience store heard gunfire and a search began. Multiple calls of gunfire led officers to the scene, according to Sgt. Brandon Bailey of the Azusa Police Department.
Woman found dead in Anaheim house fire
An investigation is underway Monday after a woman was found dead inside an Anaheim home that erupted in flames. The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Verde Street by a neighbor who saw the flames, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Carringer said. One resident who had to evacuate the home […]
CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina
A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD needs your help to solve a possible gang-related homicide
On Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 7:58 PM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of gunshots heard and a male down at 700 W. 3rd Street. Officers responded and located an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. Orange County Fire Authority treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
goldrushcam.com
Former Los Angeles County Mail Carrier and Co-Schemer Who Lived on His Mail Delivery Route Each Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for COVID Fraud
December 13, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A former United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced today to 41 months in federal prison for scheming to steal more than $250,000 in. unemployment insurance (UI) funds by making false claims of COVID-related job losses and for stealing UI debit...
Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say
The crash on the southbound freeway at the Orange Avenue off-ramp occurred at about 1:50 a.m. The post Person killed in SUV rollover crash on 405 in Signal Hill, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Dad arrested after 1-year-old daughter is found dead in L.A. River
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was taken into custody after his missing 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River. According to KTLA-TV, on Sunday, Dec. 4, Inglewood Police Department officers went to a woman’s home on the 300 block of North Market Street after she called regarding her missing granddaughter. The woman reportedly told police her son, Jayveyon Burley, drove to Long Beach to retrieve his two children, but when he got back to Inglewood, only Burley’s son was with him.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in Santa Clarita park
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was found dead in a park in Santa Clarita. The body was discovered about 7 a.m. Wednesday in a park behind Charles Helmers Elementary School, in the 27300 block of Grandview Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
KTLA.com
Large palm tree topples onto car in Long Beach
A fallen palm tree fell into the road and partially crushed a car that was parked below it. The palm tree was found Sunday just before 9 a.m. on the 300 block of Cherry Avenue in Long Beach. It’s unclear when the palm tree broke and fell, but it likely...
Caught on Video: 70-Year-Old Man Assaulted After Confrontation
Saugus, Santa Clarita, CA: A shocking doorbell video shows a man in his 70s being assaulted following a confrontation outside a home in the Saugus neighborhood within the city of Santa Clarita. The incident occurred on Nov. 29, shortly after 7:30 p.m. when the man was visiting family on the...
Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation
OXNARD, Calif.-A local family is looking for answers and trying to raise awareness about organ donations after losing a loved one. Ivoree Ann Venegas of Oxnard died after falling out of a moving pickup truck in Houston, Texas last month. She had been visiting her ex-boyfriend and was there to help him move his family members. The post Oxnard woman’s suspicious death leads to organ donation appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
