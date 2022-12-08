Read full article on original website
Predicting AFC Wild Cards. Plus: Favorite NFL Bets and Tuesday NBA Preview.
The East Coast Bias boys begin by discussing the Patriots win last night and predicting the wild-card teams in the AFC (3:00). Then, they break down Jets-Lions (17:00) and Giants-Commanders (21:00) before sharing their favorite bets of the week (34:00). Finally, they close the show by previewing Tuesday’s NBA slate (50:00).
Patriots-Cardinals Preview
JJ and Raheem open by recapping their bets from Sunday. They follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Cardinals and the Patriots and making their picks. Hosts: John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer. Producer: Stefan Anderson.
Eagles-Giants Postgame Reaction: Should Eagles Fans Start Planning for Arizona in February?
The Eagles absolutely destroyed the division rival New York Giants at MetLife on Sunday, widening the gap between them and other NFC teams and clinching a playoff spot along the way. Sheil and Ben are almost lost for words to describe how good the team has been. This was the most complete win for the Birds all season, and they now have their eyes set on clinching the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. Should Eagles fans prepare their travel plans for Glendale in February?
The Detroit Lions Are Just Getting Started
Two months into the 2022 NFL season, the Detroit Lions were 1-6. In those seven games, they did exactly what the 2021 Lions had done, which was exactly what every single Lions team has done throughout recorded history. They lost close games they should have won—Week 3 against the Vikings; Week 8 against the Dolphins—in embarrassing fashion. They face-planted against beatable opponents: shut out by the Patriots in Week 5, then trounced 24-6 by the Cowboys in Week 7 coming out of the bye. Head coach Dan Campbell went for fourth downs and the Lions failed to convert, inviting scrutiny from those with the luxury of hindsight. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn captained a turnstile unit, worst in the league in just about everything. Passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant was fired midseason, right around the same time that 2021 offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn lost his play-calling duties. The 2022 Lions were the 2021 Lions. Year two of Campbell’s tenure was year one all over again, just a little bit later, with a little less patience, with higher expectations and greater underachievement.
Everything You Need to Know About Week 14 of the 2022 NFL Season
Brock Purdy and the Niners dominated Tom Brady’s Buccaneers, Justin Herbert and the Chargers topped Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins, and the Eagles kept rolling along with a blowout win over the Giants. Follow along with all of The Ringer’s coverage of Week 14 below:
The 2023 NBA Trade Value List (Pencil, Not Ink) With Joe House
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House for the annual NBA Trade Value List, complete with honorable and dishonorable mentions and Bill’s top 70 trade value players. The Latest. The Detroit Lions Are Just Getting Started. Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and Co. are 6-7 and have...
Daniel Jones Recaps Eagles Loss, Peter King on Marquee Weekend for Jets and Giants
(1:12) — CARLOS CORREA — After reports of Correa potentially signing with the Mets and Yankees over the past week, he signs a 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants. (8:42) — YANKEES: With all of the big free agents off the board, will the Yankees add Carlos...
Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: The Panthers Climb, Shanahan’s Niners Still a Threat, and Is Jalen Hurts a Top 10 QB?
Austin is joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed after Week 14. They start by talking about the Dolphins, the Chargers, and the discourse surrounding Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa (1:34). Then, they get into the team of the week, the Niners, and how Kyle Shanahan is making it work with Brock Purdy (10:40). After that, they discuss the biggest mover on this week’s rankings, the Panthers (18:40), before discussing the Jets, the Titans, and the Patriots (27:56). Later, they discuss where Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts should be on Steven’s QB rankings (47:55).
Winners and Losers of NFL Week 14
Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers. Which one are you?. Winner: Brock Purdy. The 49ers had to bench Brock Purdy. Of course, you think....
Giants Routed by Eagles, Jets Offense Falls Short, and Mets Add Senga
(1:15) — GIANTS: The Giants’ slump continues as they suffer a 48-22 loss to the Eagles and fall out of playoff position. (5:54) — JETS: Despite Mike White’s heroic effort, the Jets did not have enough to defeat the juggernaut Bills and now face the pivotal part of their schedule.
Kyler’s Last Game With Kliff? Plus: Brady Don’t Go Back, GM Talk, and More Big Takeaways From Week 14.
Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Patriots’ victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football. They then discuss some possible destinations for Tom Brady next season, and examine a Lions team that is building steadily toward sustained success (6:55). Next, Ben details the apparent changing of the guard in the AFC South, while Sheil gets excited about the Dolphins’ schedule heading toward the playoffs (31:53). Ben ends the pod with the weekly extra point (55:28).
Waiver Wire Targets for Week 15
(03:01) - RB Targets. Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!. Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.
Week 14 Winners and Losers, Plus Brady Gets Brocked
We recap Week 14 by giving out awards for the biggest winners and losers for the final week of the fantasy regular season, including the stars who murdered your playoffs hopes, the tight end explosion, the Texans’ almost historic upset, Tony Pollard’s legendary year, Saquon-panic, the mid-round wide receiver saviors, and more. We end by inducting our next player into the 2022 Fantasy Burn Book.
Herbert’s Back, Tampa’s Dead, Carolina’s Alive, and Hurts Is the MVP
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Cousin Sal to discuss the conference implications of the Dolphins’ loss to the Chargers, Jets-Bills, the 49ers’ blowout win over the Buccaneers, the Eagles’ quest for a 16-win season, the Cowboys escaping a loss to the Texans, Browns-Bengals, Panthers-Seahawks, NFC South turmoil, and more (3:10). Then, they guess the lines for NFL Week 15 (45:22), before closing the show with Parent Corner (1:16:56).
Week 15 NFL Power Rankings: Eagles Remain the Clear No. 1 Team
Brock Purdy blew out Tom Brady. Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell caught a game-clinching first down. The Carolina Panthers have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs in the same season that they fired their head coach. One-score games and fourth-quarter comebacks continue to occur at sky-high rates. The NFL is nothing if not entertaining. This is the backdrop for The Ringer’s latest power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens still cling to top-10 spots despite quarterback injuries, while the Miami Dolphins are in a freefall as their healthy quarterback has fallen apart under pressure. The best of the NFL, however, isn’t changing, as the top five teams from a week ago remain the top five teams heading into Week 15.
Mike Leach Was So Much More Than a Soundbite
Mike Leach had a philosophy on everything. Pirates were a favorite topic, as was romance, but he was willing to go on tangents about pretty much anything: candy, which mascots could kick the crap out of other mascots in a fight, even dinosaur evolution. Sometimes, he’d even talk about football. Other coaches love to broadcast to the world that they eat and drink and sleep and dream football every second of every day, projecting intensity into every interaction. But Leach was eager to discuss literally any topic at literally any point in time. He was willing to do weather reports or cameos or Cameos. He’d talk to journalists for so long that they had to hang up on him. After Mississippi State’s high-flying win over Texas A&M in October, SEC Network reporter Alyssa Lang asked Leach for wedding tips. While Nick Saban or Bill Belichick would’ve stared daggers through Lang for asking a non-football question during football hours, Leach happily went into great detail about why Lang and her fiancé should elope.
