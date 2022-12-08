Read full article on original website
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
How to Make 4-Ingredient Chocolate Dump Cake
There are quite a few desserts that start with a box of chocolate cake mix, and this chocolate dump cake is no different. The best part about this super rich cake is that it doesn’t require much effort. There’s no cracking eggs and measuring out sugar and baking powder and shortening. You simply layer your ingredients into a cake pan, give everything a quick stir, and bake until set.
Chocolate Peanut Butter - No Bake Cookies
Chocolate and Peanut Butter No Bake CookiesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. I'm embarrassed to say, these are my all time favorite cookie. I know it's such a basic simple cookie, for peats sake it doesn't even require an oven! But the minute you put chocolate, oats and peanut butter together, its all over. In fact as much as I love these cookies, I don't keep them in our house anymore, the number one reason, I'll eat single one of them. I won't even feel bad about it, or save one or two for the kids, all mine... every last delicious chocolatey one.
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
Chocolate Soufflé- Gluten Free flour replacement
My family makes chocolate soufflé every Christmas Eve, but I’ve recently needed to go gluten free as I’m in process of getting a celiac diagnosis. The recipe calls for three tablespoons of AP flour to help build some of the structure (chocolate souflees often need extra help holding up the weight of the chocolate).
Try this baked apple cinnamon rolls recipe for a special breakfast
These soft and chewy cinnamon rolls and filled with sweet chopped apples flavored with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Chocolate Potato Chips Cookies
These crispy chocolate potato chips cookies are so cute and delicious! Perfect for snacking…well, if you like to snack something sweet and chocolatey. Your family and friends will love them! You can definitely find store-bought chocolate covered potato chips but trust me – homemade is better and tastier! Here is the recipe:
Gluten-Free Gingerbread Layer Cake With Chocolate Buttercream
This deep moist chocolate cake with a gingery kick seems like the perfect thing to whip up during the depths of winter to warm your cake loving soul. However, I find myself making it at all times of the year for friends who love to throw out conventions and have gingerbread no matter what time of year it is. The baking spices complement the rich cocoa cake perfectly, and the fluffy buttercream—topped with the sugary crunch of candied ginger—is a crave-able foil for the moist comforting cake.
No Bake Kit Kat Cheesecake
This easy No Bake Kit Kat Cheesecake recipe has a creamy cheesecake filling that sits atop an Oreo crust and is surrounded with crunchy Kit Kat bars to create a delightful no-bake cheesecake that’s sure to wow. No-Bake KitKat Cheesecake. Our easy Kit Kat Cheesecake recipe resembles the original...
Caramel Flan
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Alfredo Vargas from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino who is going to show up how to make a Caramel Flan. DESCRIPTION. Classic Caramel Flan is a creamy, silky-smooth custard topped with a rich...
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Salty Coffee Toffee Bars
Each layer of this decadent treat delivers a satisfying surprise. Top a buttery cracker base with toasted pecans and walnuts before pouring on a coffee vanilla syrup to make a rich caramel-esque toffee bar. After a short 10-minute bake, chocolate and butterscotch chips melt into a pretty marble pattern that sets up in the refrigerator. A scattering of flaky sea salt is the finishing touch to this sweet-and-salty treat that will be devoured in a snap. Gift these toffee bars in glass jars, clear candy bags, or include them in a cookie box. They're sure to bring joy.
Baked Vegan chocolate donuts
Did you think you would have to stop eating donuts (doughnuts) while living a vegan lifestyle? These baked vegan chocolate donuts are generously glazed with a rich chocolate glaze. These are perfect for any chocolate lover. Why Make Vegan Chocolate Donuts?. There are so many reasons someone might choose to...
The Creamiest Vanilla Bean Flan
A popular dish throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as other regions influenced by Spanish cuisine, flan is the ultimate simple but showy dessert. The creamy custard hides a layer of rich caramel that, when flipped out of the pan, reveals itself to be an amber sauce that spreads to the edges of whatever party platter you’ve transferred it to. Instant applause.
I tried 8 milk chocolate bars and Hershey’s was actually my least favorite
As a food and travel writer, I have been fortunate enough to eat my way through dozens of countries and tried, well, practically anything I could get my hands on. The one thing I can attest is that there is no dessert more universally beloved than chocolate. Whether it’s folded into a croissant in France, melted and paired with churros in Mexico, or used to encase creams and nuts in Belgium, most humans are essentially Augustus Gloop from "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." And they’re absolutely falling in the chocolate river.
Bread Kneading: A Visual Guide to the Consistency of Doughs
There are fewer things more delicious than a slice of freshly-baked bread. Even better? When it's made from-scratch by you! If you're on a new journey into bread-baking, there can be challenges when figuring out the scientific method of yeast bread or quick bread. Once you get the hang of making fresh bread—with the assistance of our Test Kitchen's tips and visual guide below—you'll be acing proper consistency of dough every time.
Rice Pudding
Rice pudding can be both humble and elevated. It's often enjoyed as a quick dessert when the cupboard is nearly bare, but chefs also show off their well-honed skills with the perfectly crafted rice pudding. Because, for better or worse, when the ingredient list is so small, every step and every food really shines.
Comments / 0