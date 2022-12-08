ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

NBCMontana

French woman works to open bakery in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Some might call Aurore Adam’s journey into baking, unexpected. “I feel so happy and grateful to being here every time I am driving my car and I see the Bridger or just around. I’m just very happy,” said Aurore Adam, business owner of Aurore French Bakery.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Three from Montana, one from Montana State named All-Americans by The Associated Press

BILLINGS — Three players from the Montana Grizzlies and one from the Montana State Bobcats were named FCS All-Americans by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Griz safety Robby Hauck was a first-team pick, while UM cornerback Justin Ford and punter Patrick Rohrbach were named to the second team. Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was named a third-team All-American.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now

If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?

Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
MONTANA STATE
herosports.com

2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape

No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
BROOKINGS, SD
explorebigsky.com

Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation

Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Holiday candlelight tours back at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park

WHITEHALL, Mont. - Holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park are starting Friday. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, the tours will allow visitors to see and enjoy the caverns by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns.
WHITEHALL, MT
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
CARDWELL, MT
msuexponent.com

MSU student discovers new species of Tyrannosaur dinosaur

Imagine you are walking along the Judith River Formation in Valley County. It’s Northeastern Montana, the air is dry and the rocks crumble under your feet as you walk. The sandstone cliffs of this geologic site loom above you and you think about the fossils that have been discovered here. Perhaps you might find one. Then, you suddenly notice something sticking out of the cliff. Could it be…?
BOZEMAN, MT
msuexponent.com

$6 million approved from Board of Regents for new residence hall

At the beginning of this semester, University Student Housing ran into difficulties organizing students into residence halls as a result of increased enrollment. To remedy this situation and keep it from happening again next year, MSU hopes to consolidate resources to build a new residence hall for students. At the last Board of Regents meeting, on Nov. 17th and 18th, MSU requested $6 million to build a new residence hall on Bozeman’s campus.
BOZEMAN, MT

