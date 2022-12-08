Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
French woman works to open bakery in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Some might call Aurore Adam’s journey into baking, unexpected. “I feel so happy and grateful to being here every time I am driving my car and I see the Bridger or just around. I’m just very happy,” said Aurore Adam, business owner of Aurore French Bakery.
montanasports.com
Three from Montana, one from Montana State named All-Americans by The Associated Press
BILLINGS — Three players from the Montana Grizzlies and one from the Montana State Bobcats were named FCS All-Americans by The Associated Press on Tuesday. Griz safety Robby Hauck was a first-team pick, while UM cornerback Justin Ford and punter Patrick Rohrbach were named to the second team. Montana State defensive end Brody Grebe was named a third-team All-American.
Terrific Bozeman Food Spot Closes Main Location—For Now
If you want to eat at this tasty restaurant again, you will have to wait a few months for them to return. One of the most beloved college-crowd restaurants in Bozeman is the mac & cheese restaurant Mo' Bowls. Mo' Bowls started as a successful late-night food truck that crowds flocked to when the bars closed every weekend. People couldn't get enough of their insanely delicious meals.
Continuing Snow Will Lead to Very Cold Temperatures in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As the snow began to fall on Sunday morning, it didn’t show signs of stopping, so KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Sunday afternoon to get the full weather picture. Snow will Lead to...
Is This Common Montana Phrase Actually Offensive?
Many Montanans, including myself, commonly use this phrase without thinking twice. But I've begun to wonder; is this term more offensive than I realized?. I recently got back to Bozeman after spending a few days in sunny Las Vegas. It was a great time—beautiful cool weather, nonstop fun, and shenanigans ensued. While I was down there, the National Finals Rodeo was also happening. My friends and I saw cowboys and cowgirls and some impressive trucks riding around the strip.
herosports.com
2022 FCS Playoffs: SDSU vs. Montana State Tale of the Tape
No. 1 seed South Dakota State hosts No. 4 Montana State on Saturday in one of the FCS semifinal games. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. CT and it will air on ESPN2. Here’s a tale of the tape breakdown of the teams statistically. SDSUStatMSU. 12-1Record12-1 4thSOS13th. 0.463 (14th)3rd down...
NBCMontana
Road hazards: Chains required on Homestake Pass, severe drifting in Madison Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are several road hazards impacting morning travel in western Montana. Montana Department of Transportation reports that chains are required on I-90 on Homestake Pass. Overnight, the Madison County Sheriff's Office warned of severe drifting and increasingly dangerous driving situations in the Madison Valley. The Ennis...
Resident shares concerns over unleashed dogs at Cherry River Fishing Access
At the Cherry River Fishing Access you'll find a sign that says to keep your dogs leashed, but not everyone follows that rule.
explorebigsky.com
Elk crossing: Spike in elk-vehicle collisions sparks safety conversation
Elk carcasses have become an increasingly regular sight for commuters between Bozeman and Big Sky. During the first week of November, four elk were killed in one location in less than 24 hours. From mid-October to the end of November, drivers on U.S. Highway 191 killed 18 elk in the 70-mph zone between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and South Cottonwood Road.
Fairfield Sun Times
Holiday candlelight tours back at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park
WHITEHALL, Mont. - Holiday candlelight tours of the entire developed cave route of Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park are starting Friday. From Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 and Dec. 21 through Dec. 23, the tours will allow visitors to see and enjoy the caverns by the warm, festive glow of candle lanterns.
KULR8
Multiple-vehicle crash blocking both I-90 WB lanes between Bozeman and Livingston
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Both I-90 westbound lanes are blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash between Livingston and Bozeman Tuesday. The Montana Department of Transportation said in its 511 road report map the crash is located 2.25 miles east of Hopper-Exit 324 at mile-marker 322. Road conditions have scattered snow and...
Pictures Show Drastic Change in Bozeman In The Past 10 Years
Bozeman is changing at a rapid pace, and it's crazy to see exactly how much Bozeman has changed in only 10 years. New construction in Bozeman has been on the rise, and some places aren't really recognizable anymore. We wanted to check out some of the major changes that Bozeman has seen since 2009.
3-year-old in Bozeman ICU for RSV complications
Morrison soon found out that her son had Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and he was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where he remains in the ICU.
Fairfield Sun Times
Gallatin Co. Sheriff gives reminder to be prepared for an accident after snowmobiler injured near Carrot Basin
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured near the Carrot Basin area of Big Sky Saturday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports Gallatin County Dispatch received a call Saturday at 2:23 pm for a snowmobiler who had sustained serious injuries to their lower leg. The call was made by...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
msuexponent.com
MSU student discovers new species of Tyrannosaur dinosaur
Imagine you are walking along the Judith River Formation in Valley County. It’s Northeastern Montana, the air is dry and the rocks crumble under your feet as you walk. The sandstone cliffs of this geologic site loom above you and you think about the fossils that have been discovered here. Perhaps you might find one. Then, you suddenly notice something sticking out of the cliff. Could it be…?
'Swatting' incident reported at Manhattan Library
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday that a report of an active shooter in Manhattan was a falsely reported "swatting" incident.
msuexponent.com
$6 million approved from Board of Regents for new residence hall
At the beginning of this semester, University Student Housing ran into difficulties organizing students into residence halls as a result of increased enrollment. To remedy this situation and keep it from happening again next year, MSU hopes to consolidate resources to build a new residence hall for students. At the last Board of Regents meeting, on Nov. 17th and 18th, MSU requested $6 million to build a new residence hall on Bozeman’s campus.
