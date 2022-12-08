Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Education: ‘Phenomenal’ visit to Fairview Elementary highlights school’s initiatives for board
Scenes of space murals and children walking to class greet those entering Fairview Elementary on the east side of Columbus. Principal Monte Johnson has been at the helm since the school year began, and she is set on creating a culture that allows students to thrive. While giving the Columbus Municipal School District board members a tour of the school, she talked about how a clean environment is conducive to learning.
Commercial Dispatch
Our View: MUW takes important step in helping address teacher shortage
Since it was first chartered in 1884, Mississippi University for Women has been a leader in developing teachers. Although MUW now has more than 70 majors and, for the last 40 years, provides educational opportunities to men and women alike, preparing teachers has been an integral part of the dating back to its early years when opportunities for women in the workforce were limited.
Commercial Dispatch
Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy to encourage community engagement
A local Chick-fil-A franchisee is working with the Columbus-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and West Lowndes High School to bring a national leadership program to more than 40 students in Lowndes County. Brittany Cofield came to Columbus to operate and manage the Chick-fil-A location on 18th Avenue in February 2021. This...
Commercial Dispatch
Emergency protocols are community effort at CMSD
Safety at school comes in many forms, such as preparedness for inclement weather to having a plan in case of an active shooter. Columbus Municipal School District assistant superintendent Craig Chapman attended a safe and orderly schools conference in Oxford at the end of October led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
Commercial Dispatch
William Godfrey
MILLPORT, Ala. — William Godfrey, 62, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. No services will be held at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Godfrey was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late William H. Godfrey...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: West Point girls basketball dominates Calhoun City
CALHOUN CITY — West Point girls basketball defeated Calhoun City, 57-39, on the road on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (9-4) were led by Dukiana Jones, who had a game-high 17 points, one of two West Point players to finish in double digits in scoring. Malajae Robinson was the other, scoring 11 points in the win.
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville, MSU mourn Mike Leach
Mississippi State University head football coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson from heart complications. The 61-year-old was hospitalized Sunday. As news broke Tuesday of the beloved coach’s death, memorials, big and small, began popping up all over Starkville. You...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer teams combine for 16 goals in routs of West Point
NEW HOPE — The New Hope High School soccer teams had no trouble finding the back of the net Monday night against West Point. The Trojans girls posted a 7-0 win, while the boys team won 9-0. For the unbeaten girls (8-0-1), Chelsea Teague led the way with a hat trick. Caleigh Carter, Katie Hayes, Ana Claire Nabors and D’Asia Cockrell each scored a goal.
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus soccer sweeps West Point on the road with a pair of mercy-rule victories
WEST POINT — When Columbus senior Aniyah Sanders stepped up to the penalty spot in the second half of Tuesday’s girls varsity match against West Point, it was an unfamiliar position for her. Sanders had never scored in her high school career, but after Columbus drew a penalty,...
Commercial Dispatch
Double duty: Starkville’s Ethan Pulliam to play baseball and football at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — Among a large contingent of teammates, coaches and other students inside the auditorium at Starkville High School sat three-sport star Ethan Pulliam on the stage. Pulliam, sitting behind a table with his baseball and football jerseys draped over it, was making his college athletic commitment official. Soon...
Commercial Dispatch
Letter: Remembering Katherine Horton
It was sad to see that Katherine Horton had died. She was an interesting and gentle woman. I noticed that her obituary mentioned her connection to William Faulkner but she had another brush with greatness. She told me of the time she came-home to find Tennessee Williams and his grandfather...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, a college football icon whose impact was felt just as much off the field as on it, died Monday night at a hospital in Jackson. He was 61. Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning that Leach died from complications from a heart...
Commercial Dispatch
The college football community reacts to the death of Mike Leach
Mike Leach passed away Monday night from complications related to a heart condition, Mississippi State announced Tuesday morning. His college coaching career began in 1987 at Cal Poly and spanned more than three decades, as he amassed 158 wins as a head coach and influenced countless other coaches that will carry on his Air Raid legacy.
Commercial Dispatch
Update: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach ‘remains in critical condition’ at Jackson hospital
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson, MSU Director of Public Affairs Sid Salter tweeted in a statement from the school Monday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State football lands LSU transfer cornerback Ray’Darious Jones
Mississippi State football landed a transfer commitment from LSU cornerback Ray’Darious Jones on Monday, according to Jones’ Twitter page. “Raydar” had been on the Bulldogs’ radar to fill a hole in the secondary. MSU is losing cornerback Emmanuel Forbes to the NFL draft in addition to the departures of all three starting safeties — Collin Duncan, Jalen Green and Jackie Matthews.
Commercial Dispatch
Bulldog bullets: Mississippi State men off to best start in nearly 20 years
STARKVILLE — It’s been a while since Mississippi State men’s basketball had this kind of momentum. The Bulldogs (9-0), ranked No. 17 in the nation Monday, haven’t started out this hot since a 13-0 beginning to the 2003-04 season under coach Rick Stansbury. That MSU team...
Commercial Dispatch
Despite Mike Leach’s death, Mississippi State will play in Jan. 2 ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach’s death Monday night at age 61 won’t end the Bulldogs’ season. MSU (8-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) will still participate in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, the school confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs will face...
Commercial Dispatch
Among college football coaches, death of Mississippi State’s Mike Leach almost unprecedented
STARKVILLE — This doesn’t happen. For those wondering how often a situation like Mike Leach’s sudden death at age 61 on Monday night occurs in college football, well, it really doesn’t. The Mississippi State’s coach’s passing is almost unprecedented in the sport, and with it come...
Commercial Dispatch
‘Who doesn’t love Mike Leach?’: Mississippi State fans mourn football coach’s death at 61
STARKVILLE — Michael Wright rounded the southwest corner of Davis Wade Stadium, grieving a man who looked more than a little like him. Besides their first names, Wright and late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach share some undeniable physical characteristics. The Columbus resident, who drives for Über in Starkville, has been asked about it before.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball takes down Minnesota in first true road game
Mississippi State guard Shakeel Moore has spent plenty of time in the Bulldogs’ practice gym, working on his jumper. Moore finally saw that work pay off Sunday night. He snapped a shooting skid with a 7-of-19, 17-point performance at Minnesota, leading MSU to a 69-51 win at Williams Arena in its first official road game of the season.
