West Point man charged with aggravated assault for stabbing someone
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man was accused of stabbing another person. 42-year-old Wayco Campbell was charged with aggravated assault, along with several misdemeanors. West Point Police Chief Avery Cook said the incident happened at a home on High Street this past Friday. The victim was...
wcbi.com
West Point police search for suspect wanted for multiple crimes
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police are looking for a suspect wanted for several crimes. And they’re asking for your help to find him. Travis Morris is facing a laundry list of charges, including felony fleeing, two counts of felony malicious mischief, grand larceny, and burglary.
breezynews.com
School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala
7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here. 8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office installs two police cameras in the county
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. ( WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office has a new set of eyes and ears to help them solve crimes. The sheriff’s office has installed two cameras in the Cedar Creek area. They will now have a bird’s eye view of what happens...
breezynews.com
DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests
ASHLEY BARNES, 37, of Carthage, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond $889.25. BYRON K CAGER, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Profanity in a Public Place, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $20,000, $649.25, $168, $218, $239.25, $418, $639.25. JOHN...
wcbi.com
Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas. While in custody, Lucas was found...
wcbi.com
Columbus police cruiser destroyed, officer injured after crash
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer was injured and a patrol car was destroyed after a weekend pursuit. The CPD vehicle slammed into a pole on Saturday night, near the intersection of Bluecutt and Military Roads. We are told a second cruiser was also damaged. Lowndes County...
Commercial Dispatch
Manslaughter conviction lands shooter 20 years in prison
A Lowndes County jury found a Columbus man guilty of imperfect self-defense manslaughter Friday afternoon, following five hours of deliberation. Circuit Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced Terry Macon, 46, to 20 years in prison following the verdict, ending a trial that began on Monday. Macon was convicted of the October 2021 shooting death of Deandrian Buckhalter, 28.
wtva.com
Body found in Noxubee County; cause of death to be determined
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - The investigation into a body discovery in Noxubee County continues. Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby said the body of a man was found on Friday in an abandoned house on Stewart Road. Investigators are working to determine the cause of death and identify the man.
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
kicks96news.com
Murder, Burglary, Grand Larceny, and Felony DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHNNY LADD, 49, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0. KENDRICK D LEE, 36, of Philadelphia, Felony DUI, PPD. Bond $5,000. KENNETH MARTIN, 56, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, MHP. Bond$1,500, $800. MARKIUS RAMON MCAPEE, 40, of Toomsuba, Disorderly Conduct, NCSO. Bond $600. JARREN MCBETH, 19,...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
wtva.com
Six taken to hospital after Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Saturday afternoon in Lowndes County sent six people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly before 4:37 on Highway 45 South near Old Highway 82. The crash only involved one vehicle. Two adults and four children occupied the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several...
wcbi.com
Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
wtva.com
Man dies after truck crashed into house Monday evening in Amory
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A man suffered a medical emergency and crashed into a house Monday evening in Amory. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the incident happened near Boulevard Drive and Poplar Street around 6 p.m. This occurred before the Christmas parade which took place several blocks away. First...
wcbi.com
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was anything but a quiet Friday in Noxubee County. A tip to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office leads to the discovery of a body in a rural part of the county. The department has confirmed an unidentified body was found in an...
wtva.com
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
wcbi.com
Investigators search for person who shot farmer’s pregnant cow
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County farmer wakes up to a gruesome scene after his cow was shot and killed. The picture may be disturbing to some viewers. The pregnant cow was shot in the head on the morning of December 7. Cobie Rutherford said the cow...
wtva.com
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
