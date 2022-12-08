When Black Adam arrived in theaters this fall, audiences were primed to expect the “hierarchy of power” within the DC Extended Universe to change. The bold declaration made sense on paper: As the live-action superhero debut of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, one of the most commercially viable action stars on the planet, Black Adam ticked the usual boxes of a box office hit. Instead, the movie has barely caused a ripple, grossing a little under $400 million before it lands on HBO Max on Friday. While that might be an admirable haul for most films, it’s underwhelming for a blockbuster of this scale. Black Adam reportedly needed to earn $600 million just to break even; in other words, it needs a miracle of heroic proportions to get out of the red. (Johnson is already in crisis management mode by claiming that Black Adam is marginally profitable, which, even if true, is hardly a good look.) If the DCEU was ever going to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps its own hierarchy needed a makeover.

23 HOURS AGO