TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Starting Today, You Can Watch HBO Max Content and Skip the Buggy Platform Entirely
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Big news incoming from the world of streaming today! As of December 6, Amazon’s Prime Video has announced that HBO Max is available once again as a Prime Video channel, meaning members can now add HBO Max to their existing Prime Video service and, crucially, avoid the buggy HBO Max app altogether. HBO Max, previously a premium Prime Video add-on, dropped off the service in September 2021 after both parties failed to reach an agreement on distribution — and thank goodness it’s back....
AdWeek
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
itechpost.com
Warner Bros. Discovery To Merge HBO, Discovery Apps To Form ‘Max’
Warner Bros. Discovery streaming app merger now has a name. A spokesperson for the company said that "Max" is the preferred name for the merger streaming app between HBO Max and Discovery+, per CNBC. The resulting app from the merge is expected to be available to the public in Spring...
hypebeast.com
HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery Combined Streaming Service Set To Be Named "Max"
Warner Bros. Discovery is on track to formally launch a new name and platform for its upcoming joint streaming service that combines the preexisting HBO Max with Discovery+. The news was first revealed back in August this year, claiming that HBO Max and Discovery+ is merging into one streaming giant.
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Is ‘The Whale’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice International Film Festival and a viral video of Brendan Fraser‘s tearful reaction, The Whale marks the actor’s highly anticipated comeback performance. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale follows a 600-pound reclusive English teacher, played by Fraser, who is slowly binge-eating...
FBoy Island Cancelled at HBO Max
HBO Max is saying F-bye to FBoy Island: The Nikki Glaser-hosted dating show has been cancelled by the streamer after two seasons, our sister site Variety reports. The tongue-in-cheek reality series created by The Bachelor producer Elan Gale saw three women choose from a field of potential mates in a tropical locale, with the men secretly divided between “Fboys” who were superficial and commitment-phobic and “nice guys” who were ready for an adult relationship. (When “Fboys” were eliminated, they were condemned to a sparse, Survivor-like shelter, while eliminated “nice guys” were given luxury accommodations and lavish meals.) Glaser hosted and added...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in December 2022
December is nearly here, and HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reason to keep warm indoors as the temperatures continue to drop and winter approaches. The streaming giant has unveiled its complete list of December 2022 incoming titles, and there are plenty of series and films subscribers should be adding to their watch list this streaming season.
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
30 best TV shows of 2022 on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and more
These are the 30 best TV shows of the year. Have you seen them all?
The Ringer
Are Cracks Beginning to Emerge in the Superhero Era?
When Black Adam arrived in theaters this fall, audiences were primed to expect the “hierarchy of power” within the DC Extended Universe to change. The bold declaration made sense on paper: As the live-action superhero debut of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, one of the most commercially viable action stars on the planet, Black Adam ticked the usual boxes of a box office hit. Instead, the movie has barely caused a ripple, grossing a little under $400 million before it lands on HBO Max on Friday. While that might be an admirable haul for most films, it’s underwhelming for a blockbuster of this scale. Black Adam reportedly needed to earn $600 million just to break even; in other words, it needs a miracle of heroic proportions to get out of the red. (Johnson is already in crisis management mode by claiming that Black Adam is marginally profitable, which, even if true, is hardly a good look.) If the DCEU was ever going to catch up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, perhaps its own hierarchy needed a makeover.
ComicBook
NBCUniversal Boss Expects Huge Payday From Disney for the Rest of Hulu
It looks like NBCUniversal has thrown in the towel on buying Hulu back from Disney, and instead hopes to get as big a payday as possible in order to hand over their share of the streamer. Originally started as a multi-network partnership, Disney acquired majority control of Hulu as part of their acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its entertainment assets. Now, Disney holds 2/3 of the streaming platform, with NBCUniversal in control of the other third. And due to a contract between them, Disney can be compelled to buy out NBCUniversal's interest in Hulu as early as January 2024.
Collider
Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Star in 'Presumed Innocent' for Apple TV+
Variety reports that Jake Gyllenhaal is currently in negotiations to star in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series Presumed Innocent, which is being helmed by Emmy Award winner David E. Kelly, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason. First ordered to series by Apple TV back in February 2022, Presumed Innocent is set to be an eight-episode series that is based on the acclaimed 1987 novel of the same name by Scott Turow and follows the murder of Carolyn Polhemus that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorneys’ office, when one of its own is suspected of the crime. The novel follows the story from the point of view of Kindle County prosecutor and colleague of the murdered, Rožat "Rusty" Sabich, who is charged with the murder, as he attempts to keep his marriage intact while also clearing his name.
Tulsa King Renewed for Season 2 After Driving Record Paramount+ Sign-Ups
Forget everything you’ve been told. Crime does pay — at least for Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which has been renewed for Season 2 after just three outings. The renewal comes after the Sylvester Stallone-led mob drama helped drive the largest number of new Paramount+ sign-ups in a single day. Tulsa King streams new episodes on Paramount+ every Sunday, but its premiere episode’s Nov. 13 “simulcast” on Paramount Network drew 3.7 million total viewers, besting the linear viewership for HBO’s House of the Dragon debut — and thus making it the year’s biggest series premiere across cable. Series creator Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) serves as executive...
‘The Exiles’: Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize Documentary winner inks VOD deal
Gravitas Ventures on Wednesday announced a deal to retain the Video On Demand distribution rights for “The Exiles,” a documentary feature project from executive producers Chris Columbus and Steven Soderbergh that won the 2022 Sundance Grand Jury Prize Documentary Award. It will debut on January 10, 2023. The doc, co-directed by Violet Columbus (daughter of Chris, making her feature debut) and Ben Klein, focuses on a trio of exiled dissidents who survived the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests and ultimate massacre. It incorporates old footage of the event from documentarian Christine Choy, who was herself nominated for an Oscar in...
Paramount Plus is half price for a year in this Black Friday streaming deal
For Black Friday, you can pick up a year of Paramount Plus for 50% off the annual price. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offer.
CNBC’s Top ‘Squawk Box’ Producer Assigned to Develop New 7 PM Show
The top producer of CNBC’s flagship “Squawk Box” morning program is directing his gaze to the night Max Meyers, a veteran CNBC producer, has been assigned to ” begin work, immediately, on a new 7pm business news program,” according to a memo to staff from Dan Colarusso, senior vice president of, CNBC Business News and Craig Bengtson, vice president of business news programming. The NBCUniversal business-news cable network in November said it would cancel “The News With Shepard Smith,” a program aimed largely at general news audiences, in favor of a new show to start in 2023 that would focus more tightly on...
The Ringer
‘Harry and Meghan’ Debrief and Golden Globe Nominations
Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins return for their second-to-last episode of the year to continue their discussion on the Netflix docu-series Harry and Meghan (0:36), the Golden Globe Award nominations (11:57), 2022 Jingle Ball and Katie Holmes’s extreme casual attire (29:54), and Juliet’s personal rom-com updates (35:18). Hosts:...
