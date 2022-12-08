Read full article on original website
Golden Globes 2023 Return Officially Has Host
The Golden Globes are officially coming back in 2023, and, now, the awards show has its host. As Us Weekly noted, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would be the host for the 2023 ceremony. It was originally announced in May that the HFPA would be bringing back the Golden Globes to television after a one-year hiatus.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
Tom Cruise’s Awards Season Takes Flight: ‘Top Gun’ Star Set for 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award
Tom Cruise will indeed be making the rounds this awards season. The Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced that the “Top Gun: Maverick” producer and star will be honored with the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at The Beverly Hilton. The Producers Guild of America’s Selznick Achievement Award recognizes a producer or producing team for their extraordinary body of work in motion pictures. Past recipients of The Selznick Award include legendary filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, and Kevin Feige. “Beginning with ‘Mission: Impossible,’...
Oscar Experts slugfest: 2023 Golden Globe film nominations predictions
Now with a TV home once again and more than 100 new voting members, the Golden Globes will announce its nominations for its 80th ceremony on Monday. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final predictions, discuss “Avatar: The Way of Water” and more.
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40
Stephen “Twitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Boss first broke out as a contestant on Season 4 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2008, where he impressed both viewers and judges...
Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Michelle Yeoh to Be Featured in Season 17 of Variety and PBS SoCal’s ‘Actors on Actors’
Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series returns for a new season, featuring the biggest stars in this year’s films. The four episodes will debut on PBS SoCal on Thursday, Jan. 12, starting at 8:00 pm, and they will encore on KCET and public television stations across the country and the WORLD Channel (check local listings). All episodes will stream on pbssocal.org and the free PBS App following their premieres. Variety’s “Actors on Actors” issue will hit newsstands on Dec. 7, and the conversations will start airing on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on Variety.com and its social media channels. This year’s “Actors on Actors” lineup...
Everything to Know About the 2023 Golden Globes: Host, Nominees and More
Making a comeback! The 2023 Golden Globes are set to return to television after taking a hiatus in 2022 amid reports of alleged misconduct and diversity issues. Last year, many celebrities spoke out against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — which decides the nominees — for the organization’s lack of diversity and organizational issues. NBC […]
Palm Springs International Film Awards: Bill Nighy to Receive International Star Award for 'Living'
The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced yet another honoree. Bill Nighy will be the recipient of the International Star Award, Actor for Living. "Bill Nighy delivers a tender and moving performance, addressing both the weight of life and death in the masterful film Living," said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. "For this outstanding accomplishment and triumphant work across his acting career, it is our honor to present the International Star Award, Actor to Bill Nighy."
Tom Cruise to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise will receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced on Thursday. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony's Upcoming Return to TV'The Good Nurse' Star Eddie Redmayne Found Humanity in the Inhumane for the Netflix True Crime Drama'Armageddon Time' Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
‘Party Down’ Season 3 Teaser Reveals the Catering Crew Back in Bowties, February Premiere Date
Starz has unveiled the first teaser for its revival of “Party Down,” showing the return of characters played by Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally and Adam Scott. The footage also unveils a premiere date of Feb. 24, 2023. The revival of “Party Down” picks up 10 years after the series’ last episode, finding most of the characters having moved on from catering as they cross paths at a surprise reunion in Los Angeles. Set to the pumped-up beat of Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration,” the teaser introduces the Party Down gang all dressed up in formal attire once again. The new...
‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Superfly’ added to National Film Registry
This annual list of 25 influential films to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress has been revealed. The eclectic Hollywood releases selected this year include Marvel’s “Iron Man,” Disney’s beloved animated film “The Little Mermaid,” John Waters’ quirky “Hairspray,” the romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally,” Brian De Palma’s adaptation of “Carrie,” and the 1950 film version of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which made José Ferrer the first Hispanic actor to win the best actor Academy Award.
The Holiday director Nancy Meyers shoots down sequel rumors with Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet were previously rumored to return for a sequel, though Meyers has said that those reports aren't true. Fans of The Holiday are getting a lump of coal this Christmas season. Producer-writer-director Nancy Meyers, who helmed the 2006 rom-com starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law,...
First Look: Netflix’s ‘You People’ Starring Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London
Take a peak at a new funny film for Netflix called, You People. A new couple (Jonah Hill, Lauren London) fall in love and find themselves confronting societal expectations and generational differences amidst their families (Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Duchovny) clashing cultures, in this comedy from Kenya Barris. See the trailer and more images inside…
Drew Barrymore Reveals She Wants to Reboot This Holiday Classic Film With Cameron Diaz
Drew Barrymore wants to star in a remake of a holiday classic with best friend Cameron Diaz—and no, it’s not The Holiday. Barrymore spoke with Adam Sandler when he appeared on her The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that she’s chatted with her former Charlie’s Angels co-star about rebooting the 1987 classic comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
Olivia Colman and Sam Mendes on the Comfort and Magic of the Movies in 'Empire of Light'
Empire of Light harkens back to audiences' first film experiences that drew them back again and again. The film, starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman, is a moving drama about the power of human connection that takes place during extremely turbulent times.
