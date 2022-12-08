ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-China starts WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs

(Adds response from U.S. Trade Representative's office) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China has launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, China's commerce ministry said. The United States passed a sweeping set of regulations in October aimed at kneecapping...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium

Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
Agriculture Online

Indonesia appeals WTO ruling in nickel dispute against EU

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday filed an expected appeal against a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that was in favour of the European Union (EU) in a dispute over Jakarta's ban on nickel ore exports, the WTO said. The WTO panel ruled in favour of the EU...
Agriculture Online

UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting - sources

GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement. The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host...
BBC

Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US

A cap on the price of Russian oil will restrict Russia's revenues for its "illegal war in Ukraine", the US says. The cap, approved by Western allies on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. The measure...
The Associated Press

India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia

NEW DELHI (AP) — India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports. Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after...
Agriculture Online

Putin, Erdogan discussed regional gas hub in Turkey -agencies cite Kremlin

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed their two countries' joint energy projects, especially in the gas sector, in a phone call on Sunday, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying. The two leaders exchanged opinions on the creation of...

