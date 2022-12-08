Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Sweden, Finland and Turkey have made progress on NATO membership, Sweden says
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sweden and Finland have made good progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries' admission to NATO, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom said on Wednesday.
Russia says U.S. withdrawal from INF treaty 'created vacuum'
MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that the United States' withdrawal from a treaty banning intermediate-range nuclear missiles was a destructive act that had created a vacuum and stoked additional security risks.
Hungary blocks $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine
Hungary has blocked an $18 billion EU aid package for Ukraine. While the veto comes shortly after the European Commission upheld a recommended budget suspension for Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blames debt.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-China starts WTO dispute against U.S. chip export curbs
(Adds response from U.S. Trade Representative's office) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China has launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, China's commerce ministry said. The United States passed a sweeping set of regulations in October aimed at kneecapping...
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
G20’s criticism of Russia shows the rise of a new Asian power. And it isn’t China
Hong Kong CNN — When world leaders at the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine, a familiar sentence stood out from the 1,186-page document. “Today’s era must not be of war,” it said, echoing what Indian Prime Minister...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Russia’s Wagner Group Reportedly Exporting Diamonds to Belgium
Russia’s Wagner Group, a mercenary fighting group that has been helping Russia wage war in Ukraine, has also been exporting diamonds to Belgium through a front company, according to a Belgian media report. Wagner Group, under the leadership of Putin’s so-called chef Evgeniy Prigozhin, has reportedly been relying on a company called Diamville, in the Central African Republic, to export the blood diamonds, De Standaard found, citing “five sources from the diamond sector” in the country’s capital. A spokesperson for the Antwerp World Diamond Centre, which lobbies on behalf of the Antwerp diamond industry, denied Belgian companies had imported diamonds directly or indirectly from Wagner. Belgium’s imports of diamonds from Russia have raised questions in recent months over whether Belgium should be funding the war through the diamond trade. And although some European nations have ramped up pressure to halt diamond imports from Russia, the trade continues. Earlier this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky derided “the world of those who believe that Russian diamonds in Antwerp, for example, are more important than the war in Eastern Europe.”Read it at The Brussels Times
Agriculture Online
Indonesia appeals WTO ruling in nickel dispute against EU
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday filed an expected appeal against a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that was in favour of the European Union (EU) in a dispute over Jakarta's ban on nickel ore exports, the WTO said. The WTO panel ruled in favour of the EU...
Agriculture Online
UAE to host next WTO ministerial meeting - sources
GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host the next major meeting of the World Trade Organization set to take place by March 2024, according to three trade sources familiar with the matter, citing a preliminary agreement. The UAE and Cameroon were both vying to host...
Top EU official quits US meeting as tension over electric car subsidies persists
Efforts to resolve a simmering dispute between Europe and the United States over electric vehicle subsidies stemming from President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act suffered a blow Friday when a top EU official pulled out of talks scheduled for Monday.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 6-U.S. consults with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions as China pushes back
(Adds China's WTO suit, plan to support its industry) Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China row over technology has ratcheted up this week, with Washington confirming talks with Japan and the Netherlands about tightening exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, and Beijing hitting back. China on Monday launched a...
BBC
Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US
A cap on the price of Russian oil will restrict Russia's revenues for its "illegal war in Ukraine", the US says. The cap, approved by Western allies on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. The measure...
India signals it will continue to buy oil from Russia
NEW DELHI (AP) — India will prioritize its own energy needs and continue to buy oil from Russia, its foreign minister signaled Monday, as Western governments press Moscow with a price cap to squeeze its earnings from oil exports. Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar made the comments after...
U.S. Wants China to 'Get COVID Right': Antony Blinken
China appears to be relaxing some of its COVID protocols, Blinken said on Monday.
Agriculture Online
Putin, Erdogan discussed regional gas hub in Turkey -agencies cite Kremlin
MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan discussed their two countries' joint energy projects, especially in the gas sector, in a phone call on Sunday, Russian news agencies cited the Kremlin as saying. The two leaders exchanged opinions on the creation of...
