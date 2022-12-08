Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
World's heaviest flying bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you're unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also "lek breeders," where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
From flickering fireflies to lowly dung beetles, insects are vanishing
Dec 6 (Reuters) - As a boy in the 1960s, David Wagner would run around his family’s Missouri farm with a glass jar clutched in his hand, scooping flickering fireflies out of the sky.
Fisherman Who Was A Father Of Three Found Inside A Man-Eating 26ft Crocodile
A giant predator killed a father of three as he was fishing for shrimp. Human activity is expanding into wildlife areas faster because of dwindling food sources. What is the primary consequence? Officials say these attacks are becoming more frequent.
Never-before-seen creatures found lurking in remote ocean waters. See what was found
Researchers mapped a little-explored stretch of the ocean floor, revealing a dark, rugged, nearly alien ecosystem teeming with wildlife to match.
‘Disappearing mirrored treehouse’ listed in Tennessee raises the bar for dream homes
The work of architectural art is the brainchild of a unique designer with vision like no other.
petapixel.com
Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Psychedelic toad native to the U.S. is a source of hallucinogens for humans
Sonoran desert toadPhoto byCredit: Holger Krisp; CC-BY-3.0 Earlier this month (November 2022), the National Park Service issued a warning to the public. The agency requested that visitors refrain from licking the Colorado River toad (also known as the Sonoran Desert toad) or by its scientific name, Incilius alvarius.
vinlove.net
Plants that once grew wild were brought back to be planted, and seeds sold for hundreds of millions of dong/kg
This type of seed is red, with a black top, very similar to licorice seeds. This is a special moisture-loving herbaceous plant, with a lifespan of up to 100 years, rather slow growth and found at an altitude of 1,200-2,000m above sea level. This plant was discovered by scientists in...
‘We are at war with nature’: UN environment chief warns of biodiversity apocalypse
Inger Andersen spells out the challenges facing the planet as Cop15 delegates gather in Montreal
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
New animals and plant species discovered in two parts of the world
In one of the most biodiverse environments of our globe, the Greater Mekong Region, (an area spanning over 200 million acres across six countries: China, Myanmar, Lao PDR, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam) a total of 224 new plants, reptiles, amphibians, mammals, and sea animals were discovered in this area. The Mekong Region is known for its regular discoveries of new species. This alone also shows the importance of letting natural ecosystems take their course in life uninterrupted. Here are a few of those recent discoveries,
Weasels, not pandas, should be the poster animal for biodiversity loss
At the United Nations biodiversity conference that opens in Montreal on Dec. 7, 2022, nations aim to create a new global framework for transforming humanity’s relationship with nature. The conference logo features a human reaching to embrace a panda – but from an ecological perspective, a weasel or badger would be a more appropriate choice. Large mammals with widespread appeal, also known as charismatic megafauna, often represent the highest achievement in biodiversity protection. As the logic goes, saving the tiger, polar bear, wolf or lion means saving an entire ecosystem, since these species often have large ranges and may sit at...
natureworldnews.com
Lizards Evolved in the Late Triassic, Not the Middle Jurassic
A specimen recovered from the Natural History Museum in London's cupboard has revealed that modern lizards evolved in the Late Triassic, not the Middle Jurassic, as previously thought. This fossilized relative of living lizards such as monitor lizards, gila monsters, and slow worms was discovered in a museum collection dating...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Palm oil imports to top buyer India surge on discount to rivals
Nov sunflower oil imports rise 8% m/m to 157,709 T. (Adds details, trader's quote) MUMBAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Palm oil imports to India, the world's biggest buyer, rose in November by 29% from the previous month as steep discounts to rivals soyoil and sunflower oil made purchases lucrative for local refiners, a trade body said on Wednesday.
Agriculture Online
India's poultry industry seeks corn export curb to calm local prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - India needs to restrict corn exports to curb a rise in domestic prices and to ensure sufficient supplies of the main poultry feed, the country's livestock industry said on Tuesday. Domestic corn prices have surged, driven by high demand, increased exports and some damage...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains ease as weather, Fed decision in focus
* Soybeans edge down after rallying on export demand, dollar slide * Wheat, corn also lower as Odesa disruption fears ease * Investors cautious before Fed interest rate decision (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures drifted lower on Wednesday as participants assessed weather outlook for South American crops while awaiting broader direction from a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision. Demand remained in focus after a series of U.S. soybean export sales to China and with a wheat import tender being held by Algeria. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.6% at $14.71-1/4 a bushel by 1120 GMT, after gaining 1.6% on Tuesday when it approached a three-month peak. "Today it is the Fed that will be closely followed," consultancy Agritel said in a note. "Soybeans were up in Chicago yesterday amid good export activity. However, any rise could be limited by record production prospects in Brazil and beneficial rains in Argentina in recent days." Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations in the 2023/24 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Tuesday. But traders are weighing whether a recent upturn in demand from China may be curbed when Brazil's expected bumper harvest arrives on the market from January. Drought in Argentina was still a risk for international corn and soybean supply, with the benefit of showers last weekend potentially limited by a hot week ahead, analysts said. CBOT wheat was down 1.3% at $7.41-1/4 a bushel and corn was off 0.7% at $6.48-3/4 a bushel. The resumption of sailings on Tuesday from Odesa, after the Ukrainian port had suspended operations on Sunday after Russian strikes on energy supplies, tempered worries about renewed war disruption to Black Sea trade. Wheat traders were also watching for the outcome of Algeria's tender on Wednesday to see if war risks and the onset of winter weather would disadvantage offers of Russian and Ukrainian wheat. Grains like wider financial markets were bracing for the Federal Reserve's policy decision later on Wednesday, with investors waiting to see if the central bank will slow its pace of interest rate hikes to curb inflation. Prices at 1120 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 741.25 -9.50 -1.27 770.75 -3.83 CBOT corn 648.75 -4.75 -0.73 593.25 9.36 CBOT soy 1471.25 -8.50 -0.57 1339.25 9.86 Paris wheat 301.25 -4.25 -1.39 276.75 8.85 Paris maize 284.00 -3.50 -1.22 226.00 25.66 Paris rape 556.50 -6.75 -1.20 754.00 -26.19 WTI crude oil 76.04 0.65 0.86 75.21 1.10 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 0.19 1.1368 -6.32 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V and David Evans)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat, corn futures jump after strike on Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat and corn futures rallied on Monday after a weekend attack that temporarily shut down key port for Ukrainian exports raised concerns about disruptions to grain shipments, traders said. Soybean futures dropped following rains in Argentina that alleviated concerns about crop shortfalls from that...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia's Bulog to import 200,000 T of rice by year end -official
JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog has arranged to import 200,000 tonnes of rice this month and may execute its remaining import quota early next year before if rice stocks remain low, a company official said on Wednesday. Authorities have given Bulog an import quota of...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Dangerous Critters Lurking Beneath Your Leaves
As if invasive plants and unpredictable weather aren’t terrible enough, gardeners also have to deal with pests, and no gardener wants these bothersome insects wreaking havoc on a bed full of fruiting harvest. Understanding which insects are hugely beneficial to plants or animals (the good), which are just baffling natural wonders (the strange), and which are detrimental to the plants we take care of (the bad) is necessary for controlling insects in the vegetable garden and household.
labroots.com
Unusual Fungi - Ancient Creatures on Their Own Branch of Evolution
Fungi are different from other organisms. They are made of eukaryotic cells, which are also found in plants and animals, but they are not easily grouped in with either of those things, and they are more like animals than plants. There is also no widely accepted way to classify fungi, a huge and diverse kingdom of at least 1.5 million organisms that includes unicellular yeasts, parasites, and mushrooms.
Comments / 0