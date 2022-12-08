Read full article on original website
Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019. The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video link had been...
People trafficker tried to pay off the families of 27 migrants who drowned in Channel as they headed to UK, court hears
A man facing manslaughter charges over the deaths of 27 Channel migrants offered the victims’ families money to stay silent, a court heard yesterday. After the tragedy, Harem Ahmed Abwbaker allegedly fled to Britain to claim asylum himself – and was put up in a hotel at taxpayers’ expense.
Anne Sacoolas, wife of US diplomat, gets suspended sentence after killing UK teen in crash
Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American diplomat, received an eight-month suspended sentence for the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn in a 2019 car crash in England.
Washington Examiner
Prison official didn't show for George Floyd ex-officer sentencing, forcing court delay
A former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd’s back during his arrest in May 2020 is set to be sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday afternoon after scheduling confusion caused the Bureau of Prisons to miss the initial sentencing and resulted in an hourslong delay.
NYC woman Kathleen Casillo, who drove through BLM protest, says no to plea deal again
A Queens woman accused of driving her car through a Black Lives Matter protest rejected a plea deal for the second time — even though she could face up to seven years in the slammer if convicted at trial. Kathleen Casillo, 53, plowed her BMW into pedestrians in Midtown Manhattan in a caught-on-video incident in December 2020, but she has claimed she hit the pedal out of fear of an angry mob that was trying to pull her and her daughter from the car. Casillo’s lawyer told The Post she said no to a deal that would have had her plead guilty...
Inside the terrifying Trinitarios gang after 5 members found guilty of machete death of teen they mistook for a rival
FIVE gang members have been found guilty in the gruesome death of a teen who was mistaken for a rival. The news comes about four years after Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was brutally attacked outside Zesarina Grocery, in the Bronx, New York, at 11.40pm on June 20, 2018. Ronald Urena, Luis...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape
A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Popculture
Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest
Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
Woman accused of lying about rapes admits one charge of perverting course of justice
Eleanor Williams, 22, from Cumbria, denies a further seven counts relating to rape claims she made about a series of men
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
New rape allegation against RI man accused of faking his own death and fleeing to UK
Nicholas Alahverdian is already facing three sexual assault and rape charges out of Utah.
Accused of shooting an American, a 107-year old man set a record as the oldest prisoner in the world
Credit: Michael Coghlan from Adelaide, Australia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Guinness Book of World Records has listed an Australian man, Bill Wallace (1881 - 1989), as the oldest prisoner on record.
Neighbour appears in court charged with flat fire murders of mother and children
A neighbour of a mother and two young children who died after a house fire has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder.Jamie Barrow, 31, from Clifton, Nottingham, was remanded in custody until Monday after making a two-minute appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday.Barrow, of Fairisle Close, is accused of the murdering Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah Drammeh, three, and Naeemah Drammeh, one.All three victims died from smoke inhalation following a severe blaze at their first-floor flat in Fairisle Close in the early hours of Sunday.Their alleged killer appeared in the dock wearing a plain...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
'There are maniacs who enjoy killing,' Russian defector says of his former unit accused of war crimes in Bucha
Nikita Chibrin says he still remembers his fellow Russian soldiers running away after allegedly raping two Ukrainian women during their deployment northwest of Kyiv in March.
Police officers among 6 killed in rural Australia gun battle
Two police officers were shot dead in an ambush outside a house in rural northeast Australia Monday, sparking an hours-long gun battle that ended with the deaths of all three suspected shooters, Queensland police said.
Jersey explosion that left three dead and a dozen missing is now a recovery operation
One person has died and several are missing after an explosion and fire at an apartment building in the Channel island of Jersey on Saturday, police said.
