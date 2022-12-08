ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cultural Appropriation and the Jews

While covering the World Cup tournament in Doha, Qatar an Egyptian television reporter was assaulted by an angry mob and forced to leave the games to avoid being lynched. The mob assaulted him because they mistook him for an Israeli reporter. Qatari officials were reportedly embarrassed by the incident. They...
“The Awakening of American Jews”

As the international community attempts to combat global Antisemitism, the Palestinian Authority is again showing why its population has become the most antisemitic in the world.. In the eyes of the PA, Jews – not Israelis and not just Zionists, but Jews – have taken control and have a strangle hold on American institutions and decision-making. In the eyes of the PA, it was hatred of the Jews and the desire to “get rid of them” that pushed Great Britain to issue the 1917 Balfour Declaration and pave the way for the creation of the State of Israel.
German Anti-Zionist-NGO Supporter Helps ADL Examine Exposure to Antisemitism in Israel

Back in 2013, NGO Monitor listed the Konrad Adenauer Foundation among the funders of the vehemently antisemitic NGO MIFTAH, founded in 1998 by Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council. On March 27, 2013, MIFTAH posted an article, in Arabic, by Nawaf al-Zaru, who wrote, “Does Obama in fact know the relationship, for example, between ‘Passover’ and ‘Christian blood’…?! Or ‘Passover’ and ‘Jewish blood rituals…?! Much of the historical stories and tales about Jewish blood rituals in Europe are based on real rituals and are not false as they claim; ‘the Jews used the blood of Christians in the Jewish Passover’…”
Tel Aviv Municipality Hangs Giant Declaration of Independence, Fibs about What It Says

The press release I received today from the Tel Aviv Yafo municipality opened: “Today, 12th of December, the municipality of Tel Aviv-Yafo hung a sign on the wall of its city hall, of the Declaration of Independence in full. It will later also set up a sign at the entrance to the building, with a quote from the scroll: ‘The State of Israel will maintain full social and political equality of rights for all its citizens – regardless of religion, race, and gender.’”
First Evidence of Maccabees’ Revolt in Judean Desert Unearthed

Evidence of a dramatic moment in the history of the Jewish people was uncovered in the Judean Desert earlier this year: a rare wooden box containing a small hoard of 15 silver coins from the days leading up to the Maccabean Revolt of 167 BCE. The box was hidden about...
Chief Sephardi Rabbi Attacks Reform, Conservative Jews for ‘Uprooting our Torah’

The Chief Sephardi Rabbi of Israel Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef on Saturday night attacked the Reform and Conservative in his Saturday night class at the Yazdi synagogue in Jerusalem. “There is no difference between the Reform and the Conservatives, they’re both the same. Both are Shabbat desecrations, both uproot our Torah, it’s a new religion.”
Ascending the Temple Mount for the First Time

In recent years, as increasing numbers of religious Jews have begun to visit the Temple Mount (Har HaBayit), backed by some prominent rabbinical figures in the Religious Zionist world, I encouraged my righteous sons, good yeshiva boys, to do so. I told them it is essential that Jews and Israelis...

