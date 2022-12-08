ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Airbnb bans one-night New Year’s Eve bookings to reinforce no parties rule

Airbnb has announced a new tightening of rules around the festive period, to prevent “disruptive parties”. Following a successful trial last year, the site is banning one-night bookings for certain guests on New Year’s Eve in 11 countries.The change means those without a positive account history or with no previous bookings won’t be allowed to book a single night’s stay on 31 December. The move follows Airbnb implementing a temporary ban on all parties and events in listings globally in August 2020, which was then deemed successful and made a permanent rule from June 2022.Airbnb says: “We’re also introducing...
CBS LA

Airbnb announces ban on some New Year's Eve bookings

Airbnb announced Thursday the company is enacting policies to prevent disruptive and unauthorized parties over New Year's Eve weekend this year.The ban affects guests making one-night New Year's Eve bookings in 11 countries, including the United States, the company said in a Thursday news release."These restrictions will see a ban on one-night bookings of entire home listings for guests without a positive account history – or no previous bookings at all – on the platform. We're also introducing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally," the company said on its website.Airbnb tried out the automated defenses for New Year's Eve in eight countries last year, and follows a global ban on parties that was codified this summer, the company said.In addition to the U.S., this year's restrictions apply to Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain and the UK.
Thrillist

These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023

Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

These are the world's most expensive cities to live in 2022

According to this year's Worldwide Cost of Living Index, released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the average cost of living is up 8.1% in 2022, owing to the Russian war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the pandemic.
The Guardian

‘I’m a homeless guy looking after a palace!’ The housesitters escaping the cost of living crisis

Massive houses, expansive gardens, occasionally a fridge full of food – and all of it free. Megan Gay and Sean Wood, both 27, have managed to dodge the cost of living crisis and the rent or mortgage hikes that are ravaging many people’s lives and savings in the UK. Their trick? Full-time housesitting. Seven months ago, the couple decided to quit London’s rental market and go on the road. Their belongings in bags, they have moved from house to house across the UK. They plan to continue living like this for at least another year.
AZFamily

Airbnb cracking down on ‘unauthorized’ New Year’s Eve parties in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Short-term rental broker Airbnb is adding extra restrictions to prevent the unauthorized use of homes as party houses for New Year’s Eve in Arizona. However, if the landlord agrees, renters can still use homes for New Year’s parties, assuming that they don’t issue “open invites” on social media and landlords aren’t using their homes as “chronic party houses,” according to Airbnb.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer

An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
AFP

Activists file case against Meta over Tigray hate posts

An Ethiopian man whose father was murdered during the country's war has joined a lawsuit against Meta that is seeking $1.6 billion from Facebook's parent company for allegedly fanning hate speech in Africa.  The Katiba Institute, a Kenyan rights group and another petitioner to the lawsuit, is seeking changes to Facebook's algorithm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy