ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Deer Backstrap Recipe Over the Campfire: Fresh Venison From Field to Frying Pan

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zY4ij_0jbwIUOz00
photo by Outsider

The backstrap is the most coveted cut from a freshly harvested deer, in my opinion. While some folks prefer the equally appetizing tenderloins, backstraps (the long straps of muscle that run along the deer’s back) are my prime pick every time because they are tender, lean, and cook like a dream. The keys to the cut? Cook it quickly at high heat after harvesting so it doesn’t dry out. And, don’t you dare overcook it (rare, or medium rare—at most).

Today, we’re taking a piece of deer backstrap from field to frying pan—in a matter of minutes. Teaming with Outsider’s crack shot Brandon Chesbro, we’re hunting, harvesting, and preparing an early lunch over the campfire. Of course, the backstrap is the star, so we’re keeping the recipe simple with just a few ingredients that fit into our backpack (but our bourbon pan de-glaze provides an extra flavor boost if you’re interested in a quick sauce).

Pan-Seared Backstrap Ingredients

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NF7fO_0jbwIUOz00
  • 1 lb. venison backstrap
  • 1 tbsp. coarse salt
  • 1 tbsp. coarse pepper
  • 6 pats of butter
  • 3 oz. bourbon whiskey
  • Fresh baguettes

A backstrap can be around 2-feet long, so I like to cut it into a piece about the width of the cast iron frying pan I’m using, as opposed to medallion cuts, which are easy to overcook and don’t retain as much juice when resting after the sear. With a No. 6 Lodge Cast Iron skillet at the ready, we’re using a 6-inch cut of backstrap, which is about 1 pound.

Directions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDd6I_0jbwIUOz00

After shooting your target deer (image 1), remove the backstraps (2). Cut one of the backstraps into a 6-inch piece (3). With a fillet knife, remove all of the silver skin—silver connective tissue—from the meat (4).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d8XFY_0jbwIUOz00

Completely coat the backstrap in salt and pepper (image 5). Place your cast iron skillet directly over the fire, bringing it to high heat. Drop 2 pats of butter into the skillet. Place the backstrap into the skillet, cooking it for about 2 minutes until a nice crust forms (6). Avoid moving the meat while it cooks. Add 2 more pats of butter. Flip the backstrap and cook for 2 more minutes. Using a pair of tongs to hold the meat, sear the remaining short sides of the backstrap for 1 minute each, as well as the ends for 1 minute each (7). Remove the backstrap from the skillet after it reaches an internal temperature of 130 degrees (we’re using the Outsider-approved Thermo Works ThermoPop instant-read thermometer). Let the backstrap rest for 5 minutes (8).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O85XW_0jbwIUOz00

Remove the skillet from the fire. Add the remaining 2 pats of butter. Add 3 oz. of bourbon (we’re using 1792 Small Batch). The skillet’s residual heat will reduce the bourbon/butter into a tasty sauce while it de-glazes the pan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LfLTP_0jbwIUOz00

Slice the backstrap into medallions. Pour the bourbon/butter sauce over the baguettes. Enjoy your seared venison backstrap masterpiece.

Comments / 8

Related
Outsider.com

Monster Wave Hits Cruise Ship, Killing One and Injuring Four

A guest aboard a Viking Polaris cruise ship died this week after a monster wave slammed into the craft. The massive wave also injured four other passengers and shattered windows along one of the ship’s flanks. The Daily Mail reports the Viking cruise ship was sailing Wednesday toward Ushuaia,...
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Posts Incredible Date Night Pics During ‘Much Needed Alone Time’

Yellowstone Season 5 is officially a go, which gave star Cole Hauser a chance to take a break and spend a romantic night with his wife, Cynthia. Filming is on hiatus for the cast and crew of the hit Paramount drama. And the premiere episode proved that the series is continuing to gain momentum with fans and ratings. That fact gave the Hausers reason to celebrate this week with some “much-needed alone time.”
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Exhausted Black Bear Collapses Fending Off Massive Pack of Dogs

The footage of a black bear struggling to fight off a pack of dogs has been instrumental in bringing charges against two houndsmen. In 2018, two houndsmen were criminally charged after a cellphone video of their frantic chase through Utah’s La Sal mountains near Moab surfaced. The men kept the bear in a cage for two days, KSL-TV 5 reports. They then released it and let the dogs chase it once again.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Creature With ‘Bear-Like’ Claws Emerges From Mississippi River, Stuns Anglers

A mother and daughter who were out fishing came face to face with a strange creature in the water recently, and what it turned out to be may surprise you. Shala Holm and her daughter Avery were fishing from their kayak on the Mississippi River near Brainerd, Minnesota when they spotted something lurking in the water near their boat. They heard something breathing and saw a giant set of claws they described later as “bear-like.”
BRAINERD, MN
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals ‘The Moment’ He’ll Leave the Show

“It all depends on the writing,” Kevin Costner says before delving deeper into the subject of when – if ever – he’d leave Yellowstone behind. “What you do needs to stand up. And that’s what I’m watching constantly,” the Western icon continues of the scripts he’s given by series mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Though, so far, those scripts speak for themselves.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch

What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Caiman Devours Massive Yellow Anaconda

What’s scarier than an encounter with a anaconda? A jacare caiman capable of devouring such a powerful predator for lunch. The below clip sees one of these crocodilian reptiles as it transports its kill, a 12-foot yellow anaconda, to a riverbank where it chomps down on the slithery creature’s neck.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains

Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

608K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy