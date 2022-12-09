ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audacy

Join us for an Audacy Check In with SZA

By Yasmeen Akbar, Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKZyo_0jbwHcTi00

Upon the debut of her sophomore album, SOS , SZA checked in with Audacy and V103 Atlanta’s Big Tigger . Fans are overjoyed as it's been five long years since her first album, Ctrl .

LISTEN NOW: Audacy Check In with SZA

Big Tigger asked where the idea to title the album SOS came from, concerned because "S.O.S" is typically used in times of distress but SZA assured that it in part came from a friendly nickname, “Sos,” being short for Solána. She then goes on to break down her stage name and that “Sza is an acronym derived from the supreme alphabet,” with the ‘S’ meaning ‘self-savior.’

“You know it stands for 'save our souls,' 'save our ship,' that kind of thing, so it's like, yeah we all need a little bit of saving, and sometimes that person is you who has to do that,” she told Tigger.

She also opened up about how she oftentimes has to save herself from her own mind: “Harsh criticism of myself, judgment of oneself,” she answered when asked what she needs saving from.

While SZA feels her inner voice can be very exhausting, music helps her overcome the exhaustion. “Expressing it in music is helpful," she says. "It helps kill like some of the overdrive of that dialogue and like puts it in a healthy check.”

Fans can look forward to some surprises as she admits that she is stepping into new territory with this project. “There's a song where I’m just straight rapping,” she said, “there's a pop rock song… I always wanted to make that.” While her inner voice has her terrified about the release she is also excited for fans to hear these new sides of her. And you might want to start saving your coins: “The tour is finna be wild, I’m taking the creative farther than I’ve ever taken it before,” she said -- and if this album is as monumental and life-changing as Ctrl was, you’re not going to want to miss her tour.

Keep SZA on your radar because she’s in her, “change the world era.” She’s getting into acting, directing, conservation of the planet, dropping makeup, and investing in skin care -- all while heavily focused on growing and becoming the best version of herself.

“I’m going to be the person I wanted to see in the world when I was like 16.”

WATCH NOW: Audacy Check In with SZA

Don't miss the full interview with Big Tigger and SZA above, and stay tuned for even more conversations with your favorite artists on Audacy.com/Live .

SZA - SOS

01. SOS
02. Kill Bill
03. Seek & Destroy
04. Low
05. Love Language
06. Blind
07. Used feat. Don Toliver
08. Snooze
09. Notice Me
10. Gone Girl
11. Smoking on My Ex Pack
12.Ghost in the Machine feat. Phoebe Bridgers
13. F2F
14. Nobody Gets Me
15. Conceited
16. Special
17. Too Late
18. Far
19. Shirt
20. Open Arms feat. Travis Scott
21. I Hate U
22. Good Days
23. Forgiveness feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

Listen to SZA Radio and more on the free Audacy app

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Hip Hop Uncut , and Women of Hip Hop -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Greg Street's Dirty South Hip Hop !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

SZA Releases New Album SOS: Listen

The time has come. After breakout album Ctrl caused a sensation in 2017, SZA has finally released a follow-up after years of leaks, delays, rumors, and label drama. SOS invites a handful of guests across its 23 tracks, with features from Phoebe Bridgers, “Love Galore” collaborator Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Listen to SZA’s new album SOS below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
papermag.com

SZA's 'SOS' Features Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard and More

It's hard to believe it's been five years since SZA's genre-defining Ctrl was released, spawning hits such as "Love Galore" and "The Weekend." Her fans, although still perfectly content with her incredible debut, have been itching for a new record. \u201cWhich version for back tracklist?\ud83e\udd14\u201d. — SZA (@SZA) 1670267299. \u201cResponse...
hiphop-n-more.com

SZA Says She May Stop Releasing Music Soon: Watch

SZA is finally releasing her new album SOS on Friday, Dec. 9th after a long wait. The singer revealed the tracklist for the album yesterday which features a whopping 23 songs. The guest appearances are Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and surprisingly, Ol’ Dirty Bastard which she reveals happened quite unexpectedly. She’s now promoting the album across different channels with media interactions.
Stereogum

Stream SZA’s New Album SOS Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lizzo, & A Björk Sample

SOS is finally here. Five and half years after Ctrl — during which SZA voiced frustration with her label Top Dawg — and days after announcing the release date on SNL, the R&B star has released her sophomore album. It boasts guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott, Don Toliver, and Lizzo (who has an uncredited feature on “F2F”). Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s “The Stomp” and Björk’s “Hidden Place” are both sampled on “Forgiveless.”
RadarOnline

‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer

Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
TENNESSEE STATE
thesource.com

Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume

Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
RadarOnline

'An Unmitigated Disaster!' Bill Cosby's Worried Wife Warns Comedian Against Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Bill Cosby is fighting a losing battle to regain his status as America's Dad — and sources say his worried wife, Camille, is desperately trying to keep him out of the spotlight and inside their remote Massachusetts home, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although the 85-year-old comic served nearly three years in federal prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction overturned on a technicality, sources say he still believes he's beloved."Bill is working on new comedy material and he wants to line up performance dates in clubs for next year," added the insider. "Camille tells him that performing again will be an unmitigated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Shakira Reunites With Ex Gerard Pique & Son Milan, 9, After He’s Seen With New GF: Photos

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, reunited as they attended their nine-year-old son Milan‘s baseball game in Barcelona, Spain this week. The singer was photographed walking ahead of her ex at the game and they appeared to keep a distance from each other throughout. She wore a green tie-dye sweatshirt and white jogging pants as her hair was down and underneath a baseball cap, and she rocked white sneakers.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Audacy

Audacy

65K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy