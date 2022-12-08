Read full article on original website
Report: Sasha Banks Is Done With WWE
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) is expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. As previously reported, New Japan believes she will be free and clear to appear on the show by January 4. This comes after she expressed interest in wrestling former WWE Superstar KAIRI in STARDOM, a sister company to NJPW. Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May.
Arn Anderson Shares His Hopes For Son Brock In Pro Wrestling
On a recent edition of ARN, Arn Anderson talked about a wide range of topics including what his hopes for son Brock’s wrestling career could look like. Here are the highlights:. Being voted best interview in 1990 by the Wrestling Observer:. “At the time, you take it with a...
Samoa Joe Discusses Current Run With AEW: “We’re Just Getting Started”
AEW superstar and current ROH TV champion and TNT champion Samoa Joe recently spoke with DAZN about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on his run with the promotion thus far, how much he enjoyed working with Juice Robinson at Final Battle, and what he would be doing if he weren’t wrestling for AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Becky Lynch Calls WWE Raw Star The Future Of The Wrestling Business
Becky Lynch spoke about a wide range of topics while doing an interview with Verge. During it, she praised WWE Raw star Rhea Ripley and noted that she believes the rising star is ‘incredible’. “I think Rhea is one of the greatest female athletes that we’ve ever seen....
Former WWE Writer Wonders If John Cena Breaking WWE World Title Record Is Important
From 2002 to 2017, John Cena competed in the WWE as a full-time wrestler before switching to a part-time schedule. Cena’s 16 reigns as either the WWE or World Heavyweight Champion, which puts him on par with Ric Flair in terms of world title reigns, are his greatest professional achievement.
Sasha Banks Set to Make Big Money from NJPW, NJPW Official Reportedly Wanted a Top WWE Name
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling. As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.
Eric Bischoff Opens Up On Why He Left TNA Wrestling
Eric Bischoff looked back on his run with TNA Wrestling during the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. During it, he talked about why he left TNA and what led up to his decision. At the time, John Gaburick had gained power within the promotion. “At the end of...
Former WWE Star Recalls Vince McMahon Pitching Their Gimmick
While appearing on Talk is Jericho with Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes talked about a wide range of topics. During it, Rhodes recalled meeting with Vince McMahon ahead of his debut as Goldust. “He [Vince] said androgynous. Vince said that the first time when he presented that character to me, I...
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 12/15/2022 (Kylie Rae and WWE NXT Superstars In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Milwaukee, WI to air on Thursday’s episode:. * Dana Brooke defeated Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) * Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on...
Big Update on William Regal’s WWE Return
A new report from PWInsider notes that William Regal has officially come to terms on his new position with WWE, and he is set to start during the first week of January. Word is that Regal will have a Vice President position in the company, but there’s no word yet on what the official title will be. Regal previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
Jake Roberts Talks How Roddy Piper Always Made The Audience Believe In His Work
On a recent edition of The Snake Pit, Jake “The Snake” Roberts reminisced on the late WWE Hall of Famer, Roddy Piper. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. “He’s another one of those guys who didn’t need a belt. But had Vince seen the light and worked with Piper, I think it would have been just unbelievable because Viper was such a strong character.”
Backstage Talk on Vince McMahon Planning a WWE Comeback
As noted, a new report from The Wall Street Journal revealed that former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is planning a comeback to the company as he feels like he received bad advice to step down. You can click here for details, which also includes new abuse allegations. There...
AEW Makes Significant Backstage Hire In Former WWE Executive
AEW has reportedly hired Michael Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production. A new report from PWInsider notes that Mansury will start working for AEW at tomorrow’s Winter Is Coming Dynamite taping from Garland, TX. He was backstage for the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, but is now officially with the company.
D’ Lo Brown Reflects On His Latest Run With IMPACT
The legendary D’Lo Brown recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where he discussed a number of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on his latest run with IMPACT, as well as providing some behind-the-scenes insight on the promotion’s popular Aces & Eights faction. Highlights from the signing can be found below.
New Matches Revealed for Tonight’s WWE NXT, Updated Card
Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s post-Deadline edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. The women’s tag team match was announced following the backstage brawl at Deadline....
Backstage Update On Pitches For WWE NXT Talent Call Ups
There have been pitches for numerous NXT talent to be called up to the WWE main roster, according to Fightful Select. NXT talent has regularly worked dark matches or on Main Event to help evaluate them. One NXT source indicated that “WWE higher-ups feel it gives them a more accurate reflection of how a talent would immediately connect with a main roster audience since they’re largely working in front of the same few hundred people on weekly NXT TV.”
Jim Ross Discusses Vince McMahon’s Relationship With Jim Cornette
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, Ross explained that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on great terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.”
Kurt Angle Says He Is “Almost Fully Recovered” After Knee Surgery
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, he talked about how he’s feeling today after his knee surgery that he had earlier this year. “It’s six and a half months from the surgery, and I’m almost fully...
Tony Khan Says Trent Seven “Could Appear” For AEW or ROH In the Future
Former NXT UK superstar Trent Seven made his AEW debut on this past Friday’s edition of Rampage, where the Moustache Mountain member unsuccessfully challenged Orange Cassidy for the All-Atlantic championship in a very competitive matchup. AEW President Tony Khan was asked about Seven’s status with AEW at last night’s...
Booker T Says He’s So Proud Of Roxanne Perez, Talks Her Big Win At NXT Deadline
On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker T spoke about his former student, Roxanne Perez, and the huge victory she picked up at this weekend’s NXT Deadline premium live event, which has set Perez up to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT women’s championship. Booker also explains why he became so emotional after Perez’s win. Check it out in the highlights below.
