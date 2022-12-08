ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

247Sports

Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end

Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program

Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination

Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says

Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment

The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
247Sports

Penn State bowl opt-out, NFL draft decision tracker: 2 Lions declare for draft, won’t play in Rose Bowl

College football programs are in a busy time of year. The NCAA Transfer Portal features multiple comings and goings every day. Coaches are trying to put the finishing touches of the Class of 2023 ahead of National Signing Day. Players have other decisions to make on the NFL draft and COVID years, too. All the while, both coaches and players are trying to prepare for bowl games.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

