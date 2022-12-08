Read full article on original website
Utah star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced his season has come to an end
Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid has announced that his season has unfortunately come to an end and that he will be unable to compete in the January 2nd Rose Bowl Game. He was without a doubt the top tight end in the country this season and instrumental to all of Utah's success this season. Sadly, Ute fans have seen Kincaid take the field for the last time in Utah's 47-24 Pac-12 Championship Game victory.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Report: Arkansas assistant leaving for another SEC program
Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is leaving Arkansas to fill the offensive coordinator position with the South Carolina Gamecocks, according to a report from 247Sports' Brandon Marcello. Loggains, a former quarterback at Arkansas, spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Razorback coaching staff after a long career coaching in the NFL.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Todd McShay releases first 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes top 5
Todd McShay revealed his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week with several surprising selection in the first round, including a running back inside the top 10 and a handful of quarterbacks coming off the board. McShay came under fire earlier this month after suggesting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon...
Alabama DL Braylen Ingraham announces transfer destination
Alabama defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham has found a new home. Ingraham announced on Monday evening via social media that he is transferring to Syracuse to join the Orange program. The defensive lineman is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the NCAA transfer portal this fall. The Fort Lauderdale Fla., native announced his decision nearly three months after officially entering the transfer portal on Sept. 22.
USC EDGE commit Braylan Shelby moves into Top 100, fellow commits rise in updated Top247 rankings
The Trojans saw several jumps for their 2023 commitments and remaining targets in the updated Top247 rankings on Tuesday, headlined by Friendswood (TX) EDGE prospect Braylan Shelby. Shelby, who committed to USC over Texas, saw another massive rise of 85 spots into the Top 100 at No. 61 overall. The...
Ex-Missouri DB John Gibson dead in Houston after shooting, family says
Former Missouri defensive back John Gibson died Friday in Houston, the family said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Gibson, a multiyear starter for the Tigers who played in 49 games total from 2013-16, was the victim of a shooting, the family said, via The Post-Dispatch. Gibson, according to details on...
Luke Fickell: Bowl game a 'great' opportunity for younger players to step up, show leadership
MADISON, Wis. — Luke Fickell knew the reporters sitting in front of him came with plenty of questions about the future, but the new Wisconsin head coach kept the focus on the present. Questions concerning his coaching staff — which he has worked to fill over the last 15...
Monday Updated: Mike Leach remains in critical condition, Mississippi State statement
Mississippi State will be under interim management for the Reliaquest Bowl preparations as Coach Mike Leach has been sidelined indefinitely. The Bulldog head football coach experienced a personal health early this Sunday. UPDATE: Monday, Mississippi State issued this statement. "Mississippi State University head football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical...
Michigan basketball signee puts on a show in front of Juwan Howard
On Friday, Dayton (OH.) Chaminade Julienne 2023 four-star guard and Michigan signee, George Washington had another strong performance during his senior campaign as he finished with 28 points in a 77-70 win over Alter. Wolverine head coach Juwan Howard also made the trek down to see the game and Washington...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares heartfelt message following death of Mike Leach
The college football world suffered a tremendous loss this week with the news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61 years old. Coaches and personalities across the sport’s landscape issued their thoughts on Leach’s death, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart...
BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin
Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment
The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
Penn State bowl opt-out, NFL draft decision tracker: 2 Lions declare for draft, won’t play in Rose Bowl
College football programs are in a busy time of year. The NCAA Transfer Portal features multiple comings and goings every day. Coaches are trying to put the finishing touches of the Class of 2023 ahead of National Signing Day. Players have other decisions to make on the NFL draft and COVID years, too. All the while, both coaches and players are trying to prepare for bowl games.
