‘Infinity Pool’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård & Mia Goth Star In Brandon Cronenberg’s Island Resort Horror Film On January 27

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
Close-Up: How ‘Bones And All’ Star Taylor Russell Got That Meaty Role In Luca Guadagnino’s Cannibal Romance
“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” says Taylor Russell. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.” She laughs. “Yeah, I’ve dipped my toe in a few different sectors.” Surprisingly, the job that probably proved useful in later life was a short stint in a butcher’s shop: handling all that raw meat must have come in handy when Luca Guadagnino came calling with the female lead for his stylish new horror project, an adaptation of Camille DeAngelis’s acclaimed 2016 YA novel Bones and...
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery
Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
Margot Robbie says her performance in 'I, Tonya' made her realize she was a 'good actor' and inspired her to reach out to 'idol' Quentin Tarantino
The actor attended a BAFTA event on Tuesday, during which she reflected on her career and the role which gave her confidence in her acting ability.
‘Mayfair Witches’ Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Discovers Her Supernatural Powers In AMC’s Newest Anne Rice Adaptation
One of the most pleasant surprises of 2022 is probably just how good AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” actually is. Season 1 took many off-guard with its really strong retelling of the classic Anne Rice tale. So, even though the idea of an Anne Rice cinematic universe seemed unnecessary a year ago, there are now a lot of folks excited to see how it gets built out over the next few years. And next Anne Rice world getting brought to AMC is “Mayfair Witches.”
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
‘Beau Is Afraid’: Ari Aster’s New Nightmare Comedy With Joaquin Phoenix Changes Its ‘Disappointment Blvd’ Title & Drops Teaser Poster
It’s very high on our list of the Most Anticipated Films of 2023, and it was actually on our 2022 list too. Everyone is very psyched for the return of horror indie filmmaker Ari Aster, known for “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” His next film, “Disappointment Blvd,” is something more of a gear shift, not traditional horror, but something dark, twisted, comedic, and ambitious: comedy horror, apparently. Only it’s not called that anymore. The film has changed its title to “Beau Is Afraid,” and a new teaser poster has been revealed, hinting at a TBD 2023 release.
Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer
Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth. The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.
Sundance Film Festival Reveals 2022’s Indie Episodic & Short Films Slate
The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is almost a month away and this morning the Sundance Institute revealed the Indie Episodic and Short Film slates for the festival. 64 shorts were selected from 10,981 submissions, the highest on record. Four Indie Episodic programs were selected from 519 submissions. READ MORE: Sundance...
‘The Pale Blue Eye’ Exclusive Music: Listen To 2 Tracks From Howard Shore’s Powerful Score
It wasn’t a surprise to see that Scott Cooper had recruited Christian Bale to star in his most recent project, Netflix’s upcoming “The Pale Blue Eye.” However, it was a nice surprise to learn that Howard Shore would be providing the music. The film, which is...
Taylor Swift Is Making Her Feature Directorial Debut for Searchlight Pictures
The writing was on the walls with the release of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film earlier this year. The global pop star and Ticketmaster disruptor has revealed that she will make her feature directorial debut Searchlight Pictures, from an original script she has penned. More details about what that film will be about will be released later on. The news also comes on the heels of Variety tapping Swift to appear alongside “Banshees of Inisherin” director Martin McDonagh in the publication’s Directors on Directors series. Swift has long been vocal about her aspirations to direct a full-length movie. While debuting...
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
Anna Kendrick experiences a girl's trip from hell in the Alice, Darling trailer
Academy Award-nominated actor Anna Kendrick (Up In The Air) is stepping back into the world of thrillers. While her role as a mommy blogger turned naive detective in A Simple Favor tiptoed on the edge of dark comedy, Kendrick’s next film in the genre pushes her into the suffocating reality of a woman in an abusive relationship, as shown in Lionsgate’s first trailer for Alice, Darling, per Variety.
Luca Guadagnino-Directed Adaptation Of ‘Queer’ With Daniel Craig In Works
Luca Guadagnino has been looking to mount a feature take of the William S. Burroughs novel Queer with Daniel Craig in the lead as his next project. The Call Me By Your Name Oscar nominee is the process of raising financing for the project. Queer follows Lee, who recounts his life in Mexico City among American expatriate college students and bar owners surviving on part-time jobs and GI Bill benefits. Lee is self-conscious, insecure and driven to pursue a young man named Allerton, who is based on Adelbert Lewis Marker (1930-1998), a recently discharged American Navy serviceman from Jacksonville, FL, who befriended Burroughs...
‘TAR’ & ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Win LA Film Critics Best Film For 2022
The NYFCC had their say, the National Board of Review surprised and, now, the Los Angeles Film Critics Association has anointed their Best Film for 2022. Or, should we rephrase that as “films”? For the first time since 1976, LAFCA chose two films for their top prize: Todd Field’s “TAR” and The Daniels’ “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” “Tar” also took Best Director, Best Screenplay and one of the Lead Performance honors.
James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic
James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month. The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit...
