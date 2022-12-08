‘Infinity Pool’ Trailer: Alexander Skarsgård & Mia Goth Star In Brandon Cronenberg’s Island Resort Horror Film On January 27

The writing was on the walls with the release of Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well” short film earlier this year. The global pop star and Ticketmaster disruptor has revealed that she will make her feature directorial debut Searchlight Pictures, from an original script she has penned. More details about what that film will be about will be released later on. The news also comes on the heels of Variety tapping Swift to appear alongside “Banshees of Inisherin” director Martin McDonagh in the publication’s Directors on Directors series. Swift has long been vocal about her aspirations to direct a full-length movie. While debuting...

