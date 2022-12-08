Read full article on original website
Tree Hugger
Burning Trees for Energy Is Catastrophic for Biodiversity, Scientists Say
The United Kingdom imports over five million metric tons of wood pellets from the U.S., Canada, and Estonia only to burn them in the giant Drax power plant, converting them into electric power and carbon dioxide. It is considered carbon neutral because the trees soaked up carbon when they grew, and the trees that replace them will soak it all up again. This has always been controversial.
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing
Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
Meteorite found in Somalia turns out to contain two minerals that are not found on Earth
A meteorite that fell in Somalia in 2020 is home to at least two minerals that are not found on our planet. The two minerals were identified by researchers at the University of Alberta, a press release said. Tons of space material enters the Earth's atmosphere every day and burn...
The Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid Unleashed History's Most Terrifying Tsunami
The asteroid that pummeled Earth 66 million years ago transformed life on this watery planet, decimating the dinosaurs and bringing on a new era in biology. The asteroid also created a monstrous tsunami thousands of times bigger than any wave ever witnessed in humanity's blip of existence, according to new research.
At least 162 dead after earthquake topples homes, buildings on Indonesia's Java island
The magnitude 5.6 temblor damaged dozens of buildings and sent residents scrambling out into the streets for safety on Java, Indonesia's main island.
New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater
An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
California’s last series of violent volcanic eruptions created a national park
While Hawaii is experiencing the reawakening of the world's largest active volcano, it has been more than 100 years since California's volcanoes have seen any action.
What Is the Closest Place on Earth to Paradise?
What does humanity consider paradise?Photo byImage by Jan Alexander from Pixabay. Paradise, is a word that can have many definitions as for all of us, paradise may be different. However, a more general description of this word is a perfect environment where beauty, freedom, and a prosperous life take president. Many people like to refer to paradise as heaven on Earth and although our planet is becoming far from that, experts have determined what country comes the closest to being defined as paradise on Earth.
The Arrival of Tree Roots May Have Triggered Mass Extinctions in The Ocean
The first land plants to evolve penetrating root systems, around 400 million years ago, may very well have triggered a series of mass extinctions in the ocean. The expansion of plants onto terra firma was a big moment on Earth, completely restructuring the terrestrial biosphere. According to researchers from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) in the US and University of Southampton in the UK, the consequences for our oceans might have been just as profound. During the Devonian Period, which stretched from 360 million to 420 million years ago, the marine environment experienced numerous mass extinction events. A particularly destructive event towards...
We might finally harness the limitless fresh water vapor hidden above the oceans
An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth's oceans, yet remains untapped, according to a new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The experts state that this study is the first to propose investing in new infrastructure that can collect oceanic...
Humanity has become ‘weapon of mass extinction’, UN head tells Cop15 launch
Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction and governments must end the “orgy of destruction”, the UN secretary general, António Guterres, has said at the beginning of the biodiversity Cop15. “We are out of harmony with nature. In fact, we are playing an entirely different song....
At Least 12 People Missing, Buildings Collapsed Amid Devastating Landslides
On Saturday, as many as 12 people went missing on the south Italian island of Ischia after rainfall resulted in landslides. The body of a woman was discovered in the mud, Claudio Palomba, Naples prefect told reporters at a news conference. The rain wouldn’t let up, so the rescuers had to be careful as they used small bulldozers to search through the six to seven meters of mud and debris for survivors. More people came to help by ferry, including teams of sniffer dogs, NPR reports.
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island
Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
Italy collects around 2.8 billion euros from energy windfall tax
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy has so far collected around 2.8 billion euros ($2.98 billion) from a windfall tax on energy companies set to expire this year, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told parliament on Wednesday.
2 new minerals discovered inside 15.2 ton meteorite found in Somalia
Comet photographed down the coast Lulworth Cove, EnglandPhoto byAlison Fairly. Chris Herd (a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and curator of University of Alberta's Meteorite collection) who also partook in the classification process of the interstellar rock, described the experience as "... phenomenal. Most of the time it takes a lot more work than that to say there's a new mineral", giving emphasis to the rare occurrence of not only find one but two new minerals in the meteorite. They are able to identify their findings by basing it on on their chemistry, the mixture of various elements such as iron, phosphorus and oxygen, and based on the ratio of such elements that are in these new minerals. This classification and analyses process gives us insight on the background and description of each mineral. The first mineral Elaliite,was named after El Ali, Somalia the location of its discovery. The second Elkinstantonite, named after planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton, to honor her for "the contributions to science" she accomplished. The study of this newly found meteorite also has given light to a potential third new mineral discovery within it.
Meet the extinct sea cow that cultivated Pacific kelp forests
A sketch of the extinct Steller's Sea Cow from a book published in 1896. Biodiversity Heritage Library/California Academy of SciencesUnderstanding the ancient creature's impact could help aid conservation efforts.
The UK approves its first coal mine in decades. But what about the climate?
The U.K. has approved its first coal mine in 30 years, despite climate concerns. The British government approved the move on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, just one year after it hosted the major climate summit, COP26, reported the BBC. The mine, near Whitehaven in Cumbria, will take two years to...
