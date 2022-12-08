ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

Burning Trees for Energy Is Catastrophic for Biodiversity, Scientists Say

The United Kingdom imports over five million metric tons of wood pellets from the U.S., Canada, and Estonia only to burn them in the giant Drax power plant, converting them into electric power and carbon dioxide. It is considered carbon neutral because the trees soaked up carbon when they grew, and the trees that replace them will soak it all up again. This has always been controversial.
scitechdaily.com

New Structures To Harvest an Almost Limitless Supply of Freshwater

An almost limitless supply of fresh water exists in the form of water vapor above Earth’s oceans, yet remains untapped, according to researchers. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the first to suggest an investment in new infrastructure capable of harvesting oceanic water vapor as a solution to limited supplies of fresh water in various locations around the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

What Is the Closest Place on Earth to Paradise?

What does humanity consider paradise?Photo byImage by Jan Alexander from Pixabay. Paradise, is a word that can have many definitions as for all of us, paradise may be different. However, a more general description of this word is a perfect environment where beauty, freedom, and a prosperous life take president. Many people like to refer to paradise as heaven on Earth and although our planet is becoming far from that, experts have determined what country comes the closest to being defined as paradise on Earth.
ScienceAlert

The Arrival of Tree Roots May Have Triggered Mass Extinctions in The Ocean

The first land plants to evolve penetrating root systems, around 400 million years ago, may very well have triggered a series of mass extinctions in the ocean. The expansion of plants onto terra firma was a big moment on Earth, completely restructuring the terrestrial biosphere. According to researchers from Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) in the US and University of Southampton in the UK, the consequences for our oceans might have been just as profound. During the Devonian Period, which stretched from 360 million to 420 million years ago, the marine environment experienced numerous mass extinction events. A particularly destructive event towards...
Outsider.com

At Least 12 People Missing, Buildings Collapsed Amid Devastating Landslides

On Saturday, as many as 12 people went missing on the south Italian island of Ischia after rainfall resulted in landslides. The body of a woman was discovered in the mud, Claudio Palomba, Naples prefect told reporters at a news conference. The rain wouldn’t let up, so the rescuers had to be careful as they used small bulldozers to search through the six to seven meters of mud and debris for survivors. More people came to help by ferry, including teams of sniffer dogs, NPR reports.
The Independent

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupts as evacuations carried out on most densely populated island

Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted on Sunday, prompting evacuation orders and raising the country’s volcanic activity threat level to its highest after the release of searing gas clouds, rivers of lava and thick plumes of ash that reached nearly 50,000 feet into the sky.Mount Semeru, a 12,060ft volcano, erupted after monsoon rains eroded its lava dome, leading to its collapse, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.The volcano, located on Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, left several villages blanketed in ash and blocked out the sun. The eruption led to thick columns of ash spread over...
Cristoval Victorial

2 new minerals discovered inside 15.2 ton meteorite found in Somalia

Comet photographed down the coast Lulworth Cove, EnglandPhoto byAlison Fairly. Chris Herd (a professor at the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences and curator of University of Alberta's Meteorite collection) who also partook in the classification process of the interstellar rock, described the experience as "... phenomenal. Most of the time it takes a lot more work than that to say there's a new mineral", giving emphasis to the rare occurrence of not only find one but two new minerals in the meteorite. They are able to identify their findings by basing it on on their chemistry, the mixture of various elements such as iron, phosphorus and oxygen, and based on the ratio of such elements that are in these new minerals. This classification and analyses process gives us insight on the background and description of each mineral. The first mineral Elaliite,was named after El Ali, Somalia the location of its discovery. The second Elkinstantonite, named after planetary scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton, to honor her for "the contributions to science" she accomplished. The study of this newly found meteorite also has given light to a potential third new mineral discovery within it.
Fatherly

How Babies Are Traditionally Named In 8 Countries, From India To Iceland

You have to name the kid something, but how people accomplish this momentous feat largely depends on where in the world their little Carmen Sandiego is born (best guess on that one: San Diego?). In some cultures, the decision involves considerations beyond consulting lists of trendiest baby names. If you’re looking for baby name inspiration, here’s a breakdown of how babies get named around the world, some of which might make you say, “Well, for Pete’s sake!’

Comments / 0

Community Policy