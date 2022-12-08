The New England Patriots are still treading water, following a much-needed 27-13 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Make no mistake, however, the team is still swimming upstream with a murderer’s row list of opponents to finish out the season. They’ll have a run-in with the hapless Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, but then again, the Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, who knows the Patriots’ organization inside and out.

28 MINUTES AGO