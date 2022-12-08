ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam DiMarco Said The “White Lotus” Set Was A “Web Of Lies” And “Deep” Conspiracies After Aubrey Plaza Played A Prank That Left Him On The “Brink Of A Psychological Break”

By Ellen Durney
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wqV0t_0jbw5qlR00

In the past six weeks, you’ll have done well to escape chatter about The White Lotus .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WquUT_0jbw5qlR00
HBO

With the second season of the hit HBO show making major waves online, it’s not just the show’s gripping storylines that have viewers hooked, as the cast seem to have developed an entire fandom of their own.

Instagram: @sabrinaimpacciatore

Fronted by Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Theo James, just to name a few, the show’s stars have given some hilarious insight into the behind-the-scenes fun that they had while shooting, and it sounds like things got a little spooky off camera as well as on.

Instagram: @eleonoraromandini

Similar to the first season, the second installment centers around a mixed bunch of people on vacation staying at a luxury White Lotus resort, where they’re forced to navigate some suspicious behavior. However, this time, they’ve swapped Hawaiian beaches for the Italian hills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBxwl_0jbw5qlR00
HBO

So, with the exception of Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries, who are reprising their Season 1 roles as Tanya and Greg, the all-new Season 2 cast had the joy of relocating to Sicily, where they and the crew spent five months holed up at the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace hotel in the seaside town of Taormina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bsy1X_0jbw5qlR00
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images

And while this might have sounded totally glamorous — and it certainly looked it — the cast were a little creeped out over rumors that the five-star hotel, which used to be a convent, is home to a few ghostly friends.

Instagram: @eleonoraromandini

In fact, when Jon was asked at the Season 2 premiere if he’d had any weird experiences during his stay, he said he believed the hotel to be “ absolutely ” haunted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLA8Y_0jbw5qlR00
Matt Winkelmeyer / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

“I had dreams of people standing at the end of my bed in that hotel room, dressed from a whole other era, turning and looking at me. I was like, nah nah nah, you gotta go. I’m not kidding, I was speaking out loud,” he said, revealing that he woke up screaming in the night on more than one occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TNAFv_0jbw5qlR00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images,

And so, not one to waste a perfect moment, Aubrey Plaza, who stars as Harper, took it upon herself to subject her already nervous costars to some pranks during their time at the resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXAx5_0jbw5qlR00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Speaking to GQ earlier this month, Aubrey detailed one elaborate gag that left Adam DiMarco, who plays Albie, on the “brink of a psychological break,” after she arranged a large Blair Witch–style symbol on the floor of his dressing room using hotel reed diffusers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZDsW_0jbw5qlR00
Matt Winkelmeyer / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Hoping to prolong her costar’s fear and distance herself from culpability, Aubrey did the same thing to her own room, and proceeded to ask questions about who could possibly be behind such a trick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJw9j_0jbw5qlR00
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

When no one was able to provide a reasonable explanation, the hotel staff ultimately stepped in to debunk the drama and, with surveillance footage on hand, were able to deduce that Aubrey was responsible.

Instagram: @beagranno

In spite of the evidence against her, Aubrey insisted on her innocence and continued on with her pranking, slipping eerie notes under people’s dressing room doors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yqK68_0jbw5qlR00
David M. Benett / Alan Chapman/Dave Benett / WireImage

Before long, the relentless pranking pushed Adam beyond his limits, and he resorted to enlisting the help of his own task force to uncover the mystery culprit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJ6rW_0jbw5qlR00
Axelle / FilmMagic

“I was definitely questioning my reality for a while there,” Adam told GQ. “I didn’t know who to trust. It was like Murder on the Orient Express. Everyone was the murderer.”

Instagram: @adamdimarco

A few months on, Aubrey appeared somewhat remorseful for her behavior, telling the outlet that what she did to Adam was “really sick” and adding that he was “so innocent, like a baby bird.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQQf5_0jbw5qlR00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage,

But now, sitting down with Interview magazine this week, Adam finally gave his side of the story and hinted that there was perhaps another anonymous prankster at large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MAtuJ_0jbw5qlR00
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images for GQ

The actor began by explaining that he was so spooked by Aubrey’s Blair Witch–inspired prank that he had to go to great lengths to “be sure” there wasn’t an intruder roaming the premises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYGBm_0jbw5qlR00
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

“I had asked the hotel, ‘Hey, who did this?’” he recalled. “I had a feeling it was a castmate, but I had to be sure that it wasn’t a real witch.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCoLj_0jbw5qlR00
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

After the hotel staff confirmed to him that it was, in fact, “Mrs. Plaza,” Adam said he “talked to her about it and she was feigning ignorance,” adding: “But she’s such a good actor that I started to question it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nUgkk_0jbw5qlR00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Adam admitted that he resorted to pranking her back but explained that things got extra complicated after yet more unusual happenings in his room.

Instagram: @adamdimarco

“So, I pranked her back, and then there was another set of symbols in my room. You know how people burn paper and dip it in tea to make it look old?” he said. “It was like that, under my door.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h78nO_0jbw5qlR00
Jc Olivera / FilmMagic

You might be trying to connect the dots by remembering that Aubrey told GQ that she continued pranking with creepy notes, even after the hotel staff exposed her. However, Adam seemed sure that Aubrey was not to blame on this occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16zk5H_0jbw5qlR00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO

“That one wasn’t Aubrey, it was some of the other castmates,” he said, before ultimately describing the saga as a “whole web of lies and conspiracy that went deep.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3elq8w_0jbw5qlR00
Axelle / FilmMagic

Well, after all that, I hereby protest that the hotel staff release the full surveillance footage of Aubrey pulling pranks in people’s rooms — it’s what we deserve.

Instagram: @meghannfahy

BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

