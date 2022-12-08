Adam DiMarco Said The “White Lotus” Set Was A “Web Of Lies” And “Deep” Conspiracies After Aubrey Plaza Played A Prank That Left Him On The “Brink Of A Psychological Break”

It’s always interesting when well-regarded hit novels take decades to get to the screen. Octavia Butler’s ambitious novel Kindred, for instance, is just reaching our TVs 43 years after it was published. Why did it take so long? Well, having a story take place in the present or near-present and back in 1815 takes some doing. But it could also be that the issues brought up were just too sensitive for the state of TV at the time. But a new series based on the book is now streaming on Hulu, thanks to FX. Can the series match the ambition of the novel?

26 MINUTES AGO