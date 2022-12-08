ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal

When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss

Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GEORGIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Amodei the only Nevada member of Congress to oppose Respect For Marriage Act

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northern Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei this week became the only member of Nevada’s congressional delegation to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act. The act was proposed to enshrine federal protection for non-traditional marriages after a U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion opened the door to challenge other social protections.
NEVADA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says

Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
iheart.com

EXPOSED: Federal agency is ROBBING AMERICANS of private land

In this clip, Glenn details a story from Oregon in which homeowners cannot reach their private cabins because the road needed to access them has been taken over by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Ben Burr, Executive Director of BlueRibbon Coalition, tells Glenn this story exemplifies a different kind of federal land grab: ‘They enact so many regulations that make it so difficult for you to access and enjoy your property that eventually you just can't afford to own it anymore. So you sell it, and then they turn it into a conservation area or something.’ It’s a unique type of tyranny that MUST be stopped. Burr explains why this issue needs national attention AND pressure…
OREGON STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary When Joe Lombardo is inaugurated as governor next year, he’ll enjoy perhaps the rosiest budget scenario ever inherited by a new Nevada governor.  At $11.4 billion, state government revenue over the two-year budget period that begins in July 2023 is officially projected to be more than $2 billion larger than the budget approved for the […] The post Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Brittney Griner, American Jailed In Russia, Freed In Prisoner Swap

Griner, a prominent basketball player, had been convicted of bringing hash oil into the country. President Biden secured Griner's release by commuting the sentence of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The president said Russia refused to release other Americans imprisoned in the country, including former Marine Paul Whelan who Russia convicted of espionage in 2018.
The Nevada Independent

With House passage complete, Fallon naval range expansion nears finish line

“The responsible expansion of the Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex has been a major priority of the Navy for years,” Cortez Masto said. “I knew how vital this compromise was to both our national security and to the local economies and Tribal nations.” The post With House passage complete, Fallon naval range expansion nears finish line appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship

Policy, politics and progressive commentary As a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, David Beltran Barajas lives his life two years at a time. The DACA program, created through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, protects eligible immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation, but they have to repeatedly reapply. The legality of […] The post Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy