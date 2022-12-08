Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Paul Whelan isn't the only American Biden left behind in Brittney Griner deal
When President Joe Biden agreed to swap Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout, he left two Americans whom the administration sought to release behind, not one. The plight of Paul Whelan, the former U.S. Marine who has been in Russian detention for nearly four years on espionage charges he and the United States have said are bogus, has been widely reported since the news of Griner's impending return broke. The president said he wouldn't give up in trying to secure his release, though he admitted the Russians coveted him more, attributing that to the espionage allegation.
Russia frees Brittney Griner in prisoner exchange with the US after months of pressure
The Biden administration agreed to release the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for the release of the WNBA superstar.
Biden says that US has not 'forgotten' about Russian prisoner Paul Whelan after securing Brittney Griner's release
"This was not a choice of which American to bring home," Biden said after the WNBA star was released from a Russian prison.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
A drug called tianeptine, known colloquially as “gas station heroin,” has been banned by several states. It’s being marketed as a dietary supplement, but some users are describing it as a highly addictive opioid. Tianeptine is a tricyclic antidepressant used to treat depression in some European, Latin...
KOLO TV Reno
Amodei the only Nevada member of Congress to oppose Respect For Marriage Act
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Northern Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei this week became the only member of Nevada’s congressional delegation to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act. The act was proposed to enshrine federal protection for non-traditional marriages after a U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion opened the door to challenge other social protections.
Brittney Griner Released By Russia In 1-For-1 Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer Viktor Bout, U.S. Official Says
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a U.S. official. The one-for-one exchange agreement negotiated with Moscow in recent weeks was given final approval by President Biden within just the last week, according to sources familiar with the deal. The swap took place on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
POLITICO
Nancy Mace said she won’t vote to remove Democrats from committees next year — a step Kevin McCarthy has vowed to take if he becomes speaker.
GOP leadership has vowed to remove three Democrats from panels next year. What’s happening? Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) said Tuesday that she wouldn’t support removing Democrats from committees, a step GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed to take next year if he wields the speaker’s gavel. What...
coloradopolitics.com
Biden says Nevada site sacred to tribes to be national monument | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden told a gathering of tribal leaders in Washington on Nov. 30 that he intends to designate an area considered sacred by area Native Americans in southern Nevada as a new national monument. "When it comes to Spirit Mountain and the surrounding ridges and...
iheart.com
EXPOSED: Federal agency is ROBBING AMERICANS of private land
In this clip, Glenn details a story from Oregon in which homeowners cannot reach their private cabins because the road needed to access them has been taken over by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Ben Burr, Executive Director of BlueRibbon Coalition, tells Glenn this story exemplifies a different kind of federal land grab: ‘They enact so many regulations that make it so difficult for you to access and enjoy your property that eventually you just can't afford to own it anymore. So you sell it, and then they turn it into a conservation area or something.’ It’s a unique type of tyranny that MUST be stopped. Burr explains why this issue needs national attention AND pressure…
Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary When Joe Lombardo is inaugurated as governor next year, he’ll enjoy perhaps the rosiest budget scenario ever inherited by a new Nevada governor. At $11.4 billion, state government revenue over the two-year budget period that begins in July 2023 is officially projected to be more than $2 billion larger than the budget approved for the […] The post Nevada’s state budget is flush. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NPR
Brittney Griner, American Jailed In Russia, Freed In Prisoner Swap
Griner, a prominent basketball player, had been convicted of bringing hash oil into the country. President Biden secured Griner's release by commuting the sentence of Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The president said Russia refused to release other Americans imprisoned in the country, including former Marine Paul Whelan who Russia convicted of espionage in 2018.
U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content.
With House passage complete, Fallon naval range expansion nears finish line
“The responsible expansion of the Navy’s Fallon Range Training Complex has been a major priority of the Navy for years,” Cortez Masto said. “I knew how vital this compromise was to both our national security and to the local economies and Tribal nations.” The post With House passage complete, Fallon naval range expansion nears finish line appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship
Policy, politics and progressive commentary As a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, David Beltran Barajas lives his life two years at a time. The DACA program, created through an executive order by former President Barack Obama, protects eligible immigrants who arrived in the United States as children from deportation, but they have to repeatedly reapply. The legality of […] The post Organizers call on Congress to pass last-minute immigration reform, pathway to citizenship appeared first on Nevada Current.
Comments / 0