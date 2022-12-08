Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Ukraine Asked for It: Israel Abstains on Anti-Russian Resolution, Putin Welcomes Netanyahu’s Return
Israel abstained Monday night in a vote on a UN General Assembly resolution calling for reparations to Ukraine following the Russian invasion. The vote may have avenged Kiev’s support for the decision last Friday at the same forum to ask the International Court of Justice in The Hague to examine the “Israeli occupation.”
The Jewish Press
Former US Diplomats Call on Biden to Withhold Military Aid and Cooperation with Israel
Two former American diplomats have argued that the U.S. should cease providing offensive weapons or military assistance to Israel’s incoming government for actions in Jerusalem as well as Judea and Samaria. Daniel C. Kurtzer, the U.S. ambassador to Israel under President George W. Bush and ambassador to Egypt under...
Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.
A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
US Jews fear collision with expected Israeli government
Israel's ties to the Jewish American community are about to be put to the test, with Israel's emerging far-right government on a collision course with Jews in the United States
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Russia says the West must recognize its control over land its forces are losing before any Ukraine peace talks
"President Putin has been, is and remains open for contacts, for negotiations," a Kremlin spokesperson said.
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
A Russian couple who opposed Putin and the Ukraine war sought asylum in the US. They were detained for six months.
The Russian couple, both vocal critics of the Ukraine war, told The New York Times they were kept in US immigration centers under harsh conditions
Putin Has Escape Plan to Venezuela if Russia Loses War: Former Speechwriter
"I usually don't retell insider stories, but today I will make an exception," Abbas Gallyamov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Cleveland Jewish News
US calls for accountability in accidental death of Palestinian girl
The United States on Monday said it expects “accountability” regarding the shooting death of a Palestinian teen in Jenin on Sunday during a battle between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli forces. “We do express our profound condolences to the family of Jana Zakarna, the young teenage girl who was...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN rapporteur said ‘Jewish lobby’ controls US, compared Israelis to Nazis
The individual tasked by the United Nations Human Rights Council with probing alleged Israeli violations against the Palestinians had previously said that the “Jewish lobby” controls the United States and compared Israelis to Nazis, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday. Francesca Albanese, the UNHRC’s Special Rapporteur on...
Cleveland Jewish News
The rise of Hananya Naftali, social media star and pro-Israel influencer
His Twitter page, which has more than 165,000 followers, states, “I’m that Israeli who talks to the camera about peace in the Middle East.”. Indeed, Naftali—a prominent pro-Israel influencer on multiple social media platforms, speaking out against antisemitism, BDS, Iran and other threats the Jewish people faces on a daily basis—has become a household name.
Cleveland Jewish News
Diplomacy and geopolitics: A challenging mix for the Armenian ambassador to Israel
He has a Ph.D. in Semitic linguistics and speaks no fewer than seven languages. Still, when Arman Akopian first visited Israel two and half decades ago as a young diplomat accompanying his foreign minister on an official visit, he was taken aback by the omnipresent Hebrew spoken by the local kids.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Iraqi parliamentarian, supporter of peace with Israel, faces prison, execution
Former Iraqi parliamentarian Mithal al-Alusi, a longtime supporter of peace with Israel and a recipient of the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Moral Courage Award, was sentenced last week by an Iraqi federal court to seven years’ imprisonment for “insulting the judiciary.”. Article 226 of Iraq’s penal code,...
We should fight anti-Semitism, not critics of Israel | Opinion
We are living at a time of rising instances of virulent anti-Semitism in the United States, endorsed by leading media and political figures. We have just witnessed the reticence of many top Republicans to condemn former President Donald Trump for consorting with rabid Jew haters. In these circumstances, it is natural that people of good will want to respond.
Niece of Iran's supreme leader calls on foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, a niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called on foreign governments to cut ties with the Iranian regime in a video statement released two days after she was arrested.
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian, Ukrainian mothers strengthen Jewish identity with Israel tour
Momentum, a group for Jewish mothers, brought 200 women from Ukraine, Russia, the Baltic states and Germany for an eight-day journey to Israel this month. The trip, which ended on Dec. 6, was the group’s first since the outbreak of violence in Eastern Europe nearly a year ago. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
British PM Rishi Sunak plans to visit Israel for its historic 75th birthday next year
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told a packed Conservative Friends of Israel reception that he plans to visit Israel next year for the Jewish state’s 75th anniversary of independence. According to a report by the U.K.’s Jewish News, while speaking at an event attended by three former prime ministers—Liz...
Israel’s Netanyahu moves closer to forming far-right cabinet
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reached a coalition deal Thursday with an ultra-Orthodox party, bringing him a step closer to forming what is expected to be the most right-wing and religious government in the country’s history. The Shas party has been a longtime...
