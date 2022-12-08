ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
NPR

The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner

President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
24/7 Wall St.

13 Massive Air Battles That Changed World History

Two months after World War I began, French pilot Sgt. Joseph Frantz and his gunner, Louis Quénault, shot down a German plane near Reims, recording what is considered to be the first official aerial combat victory. Soon the term “dogfight” entered the military lexicon and engagements between German and Allied pilots were viewed by soldiers […]
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

M1941 Johnson Light Machine Gun: A Favored Weapon of the Devil’s Brigade

A number of firearms were developed over the course of the Second World War. The scale of fighting during the conflict was unprecedented, and militaries needed to upgrade their equipment. Melvin Johnson believed he could design a superior battlefield weapon, resulting in the development of the M1941 Johnson light machine gun. While it failed to become standard-issue, it did find fans in the US military’s elite units.
MONTANA STATE
Collider

From 'Hearts and Minds' to 'Why We Fight': 10 Must-See American War Documentaries

When thinking of international conflict, it's worth it to always keep a close eye on the nature of the conflict, especially in the US, as its status as a global superpower has helped it cross boundaries. The idea of the enemy being on the other side is not always the reality. Furthermore, the enemy can be found in the existing power structures of a nation's military. Documentaries that focus on war ask how and why we fight them.
InsideHook

Review: Lost Lantern’s Excellent Overview of American Single Malts

What we’re drinking: Lost Lantern American Single Malt Discovery. Where it’s from: Founded by drinks vets Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski, and launched in the fall of 2020, Lost Lantern sources different casks and single malts from around the U.S.; these limited-edition whiskeys shine a lot on smaller craft distilleries, and Lost Lantern’s collaborative releases are unique from what the distillers are putting out on their own.
OREGON STATE

