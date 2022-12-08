Read full article on original website
Related
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
NPR
The Deal That Freed Brittney Griner
President Biden on Thursday announced the negotiated release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from a penal colony in Russia and her return to the U.S. She had been detained since February, when Russian authorities found a small amount of hash oil in vape cartidges that were in her luggage when she arrived in the country.
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Iranian soccer player sentenced to death after protesting against the death of Mahsa Amini
Amir Nasr-Azadani was arrested in November in relation to the killing of a police colonel and two volunteer militia members.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia
The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
13 Massive Air Battles That Changed World History
Two months after World War I began, French pilot Sgt. Joseph Frantz and his gunner, Louis Quénault, shot down a German plane near Reims, recording what is considered to be the first official aerial combat victory. Soon the term “dogfight” entered the military lexicon and engagements between German and Allied pilots were viewed by soldiers […]
This Was The Biggest Planned Explosion In Warfare Before Hiroshima
Artist's impression of the Battle of Messines. Universal Images Group Editorial via Getty Images.The first day of the Battle of Messines, during World War I, saw 19 mines detonated below German positions by British forces.
Ukraine shoots down drones as Russia attacks Kyiv; U.S. considers air defence boost
KYIV, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces shot down 13 drones on Wednesday, officials said, as Russia launched its first major drone attack on the capital in weeks and the United States considered sending its advanced Patriot air defence system to help Ukraine.
U.S. lawmakers unveil bipartisan bid to ban China's TikTok
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday announced bipartisan legislation to ban China's popular social media app TikTok, ratcheting up pressure on owner ByteDance Ltd amid U.S. fears the app could be used to spy on Americans and censor content.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
M1941 Johnson Light Machine Gun: A Favored Weapon of the Devil’s Brigade
A number of firearms were developed over the course of the Second World War. The scale of fighting during the conflict was unprecedented, and militaries needed to upgrade their equipment. Melvin Johnson believed he could design a superior battlefield weapon, resulting in the development of the M1941 Johnson light machine gun. While it failed to become standard-issue, it did find fans in the US military’s elite units.
Dec. 7, 1941: America remembers devastating attack on Pearl Harbor
In the 1930s, both the US and Japan thought war was inevitable, but officials did not believe the Japanese could attack bases in Hawaii
Collider
From 'Hearts and Minds' to 'Why We Fight': 10 Must-See American War Documentaries
When thinking of international conflict, it's worth it to always keep a close eye on the nature of the conflict, especially in the US, as its status as a global superpower has helped it cross boundaries. The idea of the enemy being on the other side is not always the reality. Furthermore, the enemy can be found in the existing power structures of a nation's military. Documentaries that focus on war ask how and why we fight them.
Review: Lost Lantern’s Excellent Overview of American Single Malts
What we’re drinking: Lost Lantern American Single Malt Discovery. Where it’s from: Founded by drinks vets Nora Ganley-Roper and Adam Polonski, and launched in the fall of 2020, Lost Lantern sources different casks and single malts from around the U.S.; these limited-edition whiskeys shine a lot on smaller craft distilleries, and Lost Lantern’s collaborative releases are unique from what the distillers are putting out on their own.
Dining Experience at 'Denny's' in Japan Is the Total Opposite of the U.S.
The Denny's in this country could learn a thing or two.
Comments / 1