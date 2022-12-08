Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
SB Nation
Which NBA Cinderella stories should you believe in?
The top of the Western Conference in the National Basketball Association is mildly surprising. The reigning NBA Champions, the Golden State Warriors, are far below - we’re talking play-in far. The same is true of the squad many chose to be #1 in the standings when the season concluded, the Los Angeles Clippers. The Los Angeles Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks...all four of these teams have two things in common.
SB Nation
The NBA’s new awards, trophies, and designs, explained
When the NBA announced a new trophy earlier this month named after Maurice Podoloff that would be given to the team with the best regular season record at the end of each year, it made sense that the league was about to revamp even more awards. Podoloff, who served as president of the NBA from 1949-1963, had always had his name on the MVP trophy.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Heavyweights Luka, SGA face off in Wild West duel
Between some low-scoring war-of-attrition type affairs, some unhinged blowouts, and some S-tier matchups, Monday in the NBA had it all. While the top 10 in the West is starting to separate itself, the regular season can bring weird moments like the 14th team in the West topping the 3rd team in the East, like in the Spurs’ victory over the Cavs.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: A mountain named Zion that can’t be climbed
The weekend began with the basketball equivalent of a thunderclap. Zion Williamson, noted NBA behemoth, capped off his team’s then-sixth-straight win on Friday with a 360 slam dunk that ignited a firestorm. The Phoenix Suns, who had just suffered their then-third-straight loss thanks to Zion’s New Orleans Pelicans, 128-117, weren’t too fond of Williamson’s dunk. It was seen as disrespectful by some — Chris Paul, for one, who took out his frustration by elbowing Jose Alvarado. The game was over; the dunk was unnecessary.
