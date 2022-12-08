ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to play Gillette Stadium concert together

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

FOXBORO - Two music icons are coming together for a special show at Gillette Stadium.

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform in Foxboro on September 23, 2023.

"The spectacular one-night show marks the first time the two have performed on the same stage in New England," the venue said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on December 16. Click here for ticket information.

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

