Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to play Gillette Stadium concert together

BOSTON - The City of Boston is launching free COVID-19 clinics for residents this holiday season. New pop-up locations will offer COVID vaccines, boosters and flu shots for residents 6-months and older. You can also get tested for COVID-19 or pick up an at-home testing kit.All sites are free and do not require appointments, ID, or insurance. Vine Street Community Center, 339 Dudley St., Roxbury - Saturday, December 17 from 4:30-7:30pm. Gallivan Community Center, 61 Woodruff Way, Mattapan - Monday, December 19 from 4:30-7:30pm. Leahy-Holloran Community Center, 1 Worrell St., Dorchester - Wednesday, December 21 from 4:30-7:30pm. Paris Street Community Center, 112 Paris St., East Boston - Wednesday, December 22 from 4:30-7:30pm. Menino Community Center, 125 Brookway Rd., Roslindale - Friday, December 23 from 4:30-7:30pm. Condon Community Center, 200 D St., South Boston - Tuesday, December 27 from 4:30-7:30pm. Shelburne Community Center, 2730 Washington St., Roxbury - Wednesday, December 28 from 4:30-7:30pm. Roslindale Community Center, 6 Cummins Way, Roslindale - Thursday, December 29 from 4:30-7:30pm.These clinics are in addition to the clinics that the Boston Public Health Commission will continue to operate into the new year. CLICK HERE for more information.
