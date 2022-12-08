Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
CNBC
U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips challenged over ‘secretive’ tax practices
Oxfam on Monday filed shareholder resolutions against U.S. oil giants Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhillips. The international relief charity said the companies' tax practices undermine the public's interest in a fair tax system — especially in Global South countries "with the greatest tax revenue needs." "If oil and gas...
ValueWalk
Prepare For The December Oil Shock
Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. It made more money than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and...
What the OPEC+ oil production cut means for gas prices
The decision from OPEC+ to maintain output cuts of two million barrels per day could impact the decline in gas prices, which is an average of $3.40 per gallon.
OPEC and China Could Drive Oil Back Over $100 a Barrel: 6 Big Dividend Winners
Though many of the top energy stocks have backed up from their summertime highs, crude prices could be poised to spike. These six Buy-rated stocks are among the best values and offer investors growth potential and big, dependable dividends.
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Occidental Petroleum CEO pushes back against California plans to fine Big Oil firms: 'They don't understand the industry'
Occidental Petroleum's CEO hit back at California politicians over plans to fine Big Oil firms. "I think too many of the politicians just don't understand the industry," Vicki Hollub said. California lawmakers unveiled plans to charge oil firms for their huge profits on high gas prices. The CEO of Occidental...
Exxon plans to raise spending in 2023, boost share buybacks
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Thursday said it will lift capital spending next year by about 10%, to between $23 billion and $25 billion, and boost share buybacks.
CNBC
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
House report: Big Oil 'greenwashing' its failure to cut emissions
House Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn B. Maloney accused Big Oil of "greenwashing" practices to hide massive long-term investments in fossil fuels and obscure a failure to meaningfully cut emissions.
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
NEW YORK/DENVER/HOUSTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil drillers turned from scrappy wildcatters into multi-millionaires over the past two decades, propelling the United States to become the world's largest producer, but now they are running out of runway.
Oil Prices Keep Dropping Amid Economic Fears — Could It Last Through the Holidays and Beyond?
Oil prices dipped to their lowest point of the year this week despite the recent announcement by OPEC and its allies to keep cutting supplies as fears of a global recession outweigh supply...
104.1 WIKY
Russian gas chemical projects face delays after foreign partners exit -cbank
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian gas chemical gas projects, led by energy giant Gazprom and privately held Sibur, are facing delays over decreased foreign involvement, a December report by the central bank showed. Numerous foreign companies from major economic sectors, from retail to oil and gas industry, left Russia after...
rigzone.com
Analyst Looks at Latest Oil Price Moves
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at the latest oil price moves, Venezuelan crude flows, Chinese government actions and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) In...
OPEC Will Not Increase Oil Production — What Will That Mean for Gas and Heating Oil Prices?
Declining gas and oil prices in recent months have been good news for just about everyone -- except the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). OPEC is so unhappy about the trend that...
kitco.com
Higher oil prices are coming in 2023, European energy crisis is not over - Josh Young
(Kitco News) - The WTI crude oil price has fallen 40 percent from their peak of $123 per barrel in March, but don't expect them to keep falling, said Josh Young, CIO of Bison Investments. Young, who spoke to David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, claimed that oil prices will keep rising in 2023.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jamie Dimon Says Ukraine War Shows We Still Need Cheap, Secure Energy From Oil and Gas
"If the lesson was learned from Ukraine, we need cheap, reliable, safe, secure energy, of which 80% comes from oil and gas. And that number's going to be very high for 10 or 20 years," Dimon said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year sent commodity prices soaring, including oil...
Phillips 66 to boost spending on chemicals, renewable fuels
HOUSTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 (PSX.N) on Friday said it will raise spending on new projects next year by about 6%, putting more into renewable fuels and pipeline businesses.
