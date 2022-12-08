TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today that it will continue producing F-35 Lightning II (“F-35”) horizontal tail assemblies under an agreement with BAE Systems. This significant, multi-year agreement is the continuation of contract awards made to Magellan by BAE Systems and will further Magellan’s participation on the global program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005089/en/ The horizontal tail assemblies produced by Magellan are used on the Conventional Takeoff and Landing variant of the F-35. Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin

