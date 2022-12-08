Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Russian gas chemical projects face delays after foreign partners exit -cbank
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian gas chemical gas projects, led by energy giant Gazprom and privately held Sibur, are facing delays over decreased foreign involvement, a December report by the central bank showed. Numerous foreign companies from major economic sectors, from retail to oil and gas industry, left Russia after...
104.1 WIKY
Miner BHP accused of delaying $6 billion-plus Brazil dam case
LONDON (Reuters) – Global mining giant BHP Group was on Tuesday accused of trying to “forever put off” the question of liability for a 2015 dam collapse that triggered Brazil’s worst environmental disaster. BHP is facing a 5 billion pound-plus ($6 billion-plus) lawsuit brought by 200,000...
Russia overtook Iraq as the biggest oil supplier to India last month as price cap measure diverts crude flows
Russia overtook Iraq as the premier oil supplier to India in November, as preparation for the price cap earlier this month forced suppliers to divert flows.
104.1 WIKY
Germany plans record debt issuance in 2023 as energy crisis bites
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany plans record debt issuance of more than 500 billion euros ($533 billion) next year to fund costs associated with the energy crisis and the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, German Finance Agency issuance plans published on Wednesday showed. The government intends to issue federal securities...
Germany to decide mid-December on purchase of F-35 fighter jet
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The German parliament will decide in mid-December about the 10 billion euro ($10.50 billion) purchase of the F-35 fighter jet produced by U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
China allegedly copied Russian plane and made its most advanced fighter jet
A newly aired documentary on China Central Television (CCTV) has shed light on the origins of the J-15 fighter aircraft. According to the documentary, China's most advanced fighter jet largely descends from a Soviet design, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The J-15 is China's first locally made carrier-borne aircraft....
World's first Chinese-made passenger aircraft takes to the skies
The world's first COMAC C919 aircraft was delivered on Friday to its first-ever customer, China Eastern Airlines (CEA), reported Aviation Source News. This is a milestone in China's aviation industry, as it marks the first large Chinese-made passenger aircraft to ever be built in accordance with international airworthiness standards and owning independent intellectual property rights. It lines up in direct competition with Airbus SE's Airbus A320 and Boeing Co's Boeing 737 aircraft.
The Last 747 Ever Built Has Rolled Off Boeing’s Production Line (Updated)
Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty ImagesAfter well over a half century of production, Boeing has built its final example of the iconic 747 Jumbo Jet.
defensenews.com
Kongsberg precision-strike missiles to replace Harpoons on UK warships
LONDON — Britain’s Royal Navy is to be equipped with a new long-range precision strike missile in an agreement announced Nov 22 with the Norwegian Government. Eleven frigates and destroyers are to be equipped with the Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace built Naval Strike Missile. The first three warships...
Grist
‘King coal is dead’
It’s Thursday, December 8, and renewables may overtake coal as the world’s biggest source of electricity by 2025. The International Energy Agency just made its “largest ever upward revision” of its predictions for growth in the clean energy sector over the next five years. According to...
The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Whoosh tests Russian IPO interest as foreign investors frozen out
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Corporate Russia is watching closely this week as electric scooter firm Whoosh braves Russian economic isolation with Moscow’s first IPO since the country sent troops into Ukraine. While breathing life into a moribund market, Whoosh’s IPO could prove the exception as firms struggle to get...
104.1 WIKY
OMV appoints MOL executive as new board member
(Reuters) – OMV is to expand its board with the appointment of as new executive board member responsible for energy starting March 1, 2023, the oil and gas firm said in a statement released on Wednesday.Berislav Gaso. Finance chief Reinhard Florey will assume responsibility for the energy segment on...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-ECB sees inflation above target through 2025, source says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank expects inflation to remain above its 2% target for the next three years, one source told Reuters, more than markets currently expect and signalling its fight against runaway prices is far from over. The ECB is certain to raise interest rates for...
Magellan Aerospace Signs Agreement With BAE Systems for F-35 Aircraft Assemblies
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”) announced today that it will continue producing F-35 Lightning II (“F-35”) horizontal tail assemblies under an agreement with BAE Systems. This significant, multi-year agreement is the continuation of contract awards made to Magellan by BAE Systems and will further Magellan’s participation on the global program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005089/en/ The horizontal tail assemblies produced by Magellan are used on the Conventional Takeoff and Landing variant of the F-35. Photo Credit: Lockheed Martin
104.1 WIKY
Panasonic agrees to supply EV batteries to Lucid Group
TOKYO (Reuters) – Tesla Inc battery maker Panasonic Holdings on Tuesday said it had concluded an agreement to supply lithium-ion batteries to electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group as the Japanese company seeks to expand its customer. “Partnerships with technology-leading EV manufacturers such as Lucid are critical to our...
104.1 WIKY
United Airlines makes big Boeing order, including 100 787 Dreamliners
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C./CHICAGO (Reuters) – United Airlines said Tuesday it is ordering 100 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 100 737 MAX airplanes, a major order as the air carrier pushes for post-pandemic growth and replaces older less-efficient aircraft. The Chicago-based airline’s order for 200 airplanes has list prices of about...
104.1 WIKY
Cyprus watchdog to extend FTX EU licence suspension
NICOSIA (Reuters) – Cyprus’s securities regulator plans to extend the suspension of the licence of FTX EU and will meet to discuss the matter next week, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. “CySEC is taking all the necessary actions to safeguarding the interests of investors of FTX EU and...
104.1 WIKY
Thai rate hikes to be gradual and measured – central bank minutes
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s rate committee raised its key interest rate late last month and said further monetary tightening will be gradual and measured, but can be adjusted if necessary, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday. On Nov. 30, the Bank of Thailand’s (BOT) monetary policy committee...
Comments / 0