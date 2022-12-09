ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Sky coach, Senator Dick Durbin react to release of Brittney Griner

The coach and general manager of the Chicago Sky, James Wade, tweeted that he was thankful for the news of Britney Griner's release.

He tweeted "Welcome Home BG!!!! We've missed you!"

Wade coached the same team in Russia that Griner played for before her arrest.

He has been an outspoken supporter of hers and a fierce advocate for her release.

Back in July, when the WNBA All-Star Game was in Chicago, the league's best players used the national platform to support Griner who was being detained in Russia at the time.

They honored the Phoenix Mercury player as an honorary starter...coming out of the locker room for the second half of the game in jerseys with Griner's name and number 42.

Meanwhile, Illinois Senator Dick Durbin commenting on her release Thursday morning.

"I'm happy that she was released," Durbin said. "It was a political prosecution. The notion that she was going to spend nine years in some Russian prison was a political move, and I'm happy that the Biden administration was successful in negotiating her release."

