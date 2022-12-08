ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Multiple Ohio State stars make Mel Kiper of ESPN’s top NFL prospects

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
There is some good and bad when it comes to the uptick in NFL Draft projections. The good is that the Buckeyes are always very well represented at the next level, the bad sees Ohio State stars moving on and the end of the college football season.

Even though it is inevitable, it’s a bit bittersweet. With that said, Mel Kiper of ESPN (subscription required) has released his top 25 big board prospects along with his top 10 positional prospects for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. It should come as no surprise that a large amount of Buckeye players made the list. Find out below who made the top 25 overall and who is considered the best at their positions.

No. 5 overall WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 1 wide receiver)

No. 7 overall QB C.J. Stroud (No. 3 quarterback)

No. 14 overall OT Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 2 offensive tackle)

No. 10 offensive tackle Dawand Jones

No. 10 Guard Matthew Jones

No. 7 defensive end Zach Harrison

NO. 9 Inside linebacker Tommy Eichenberg

Just missed tight end Cade Stover

