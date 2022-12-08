Read full article on original website
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 12 vs. Nashville
With back-to-games home games, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube opted for some rest and held an optional morning skate Monday before his club hosts the division-rival Nashville Predators (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN). As a result, the complete projected lineup for Monday's game won't be available until closer to warm-ups,...
NHL
State Your Case: Will Gaudreau or Tkachuk have bigger impact?
NHL.com writers debate how forwards for Blue Jackets, Panthers, will affect new teams entering game in Florida. Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were the driving forces on the top line for the Calgary Flames last season. Gaudreau was tied for second in the NHL with 115 points (40 goals, 75 assists) and Tkachuk was eighth with NHL career highs in points (104), goals (42) and assists (62).
NHL
How Nyisles Got His Name
Ilana Kariamis has been linked to the Islanders fisherman mascot ever since naming him in 1995. For roughly 25 years, all Nyisles was, was a name. The Islanders big-headed, bearded fisherman had last been seen in 1997-98. When he resurfaced on Saturday night, he had a few more wrinkles, an updated jersey and an Isles Lab beanie supporting the goal light above his head, but what remained the same was his name.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Flames
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Dec. 14 (away), Dec. 31 (away), Mar. 31 (home), Apr. 8 (home). The Canucks are 114-139-33-9 all-time against the Flames, including a 48-81-15-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-4-3 in their last 10 games against...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
FLAMES (13-11-5) vs. CANUCKS (12-13-3) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (23) Goals - Nazem Kadri, (11) Canucks:. Points - Elias Pettersson (34) Goals - Bo Horvat (20)
NHL
Final Buzzer: Bolted Down
TAMPA, FL - The Kraken knew they had to play a complete game to battle against a team like the Lightning. Unfortunately, it took about a half a period for Seattle to find their attack and by that time, they were down by two goals. A series of three quick Tampa Bay goals in the second made it too difficult for the Kraken to recover.
NHL
Updates from optional morning skate - Dec. 12
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Bell Centre ahead of tonight's game against the Flames. Here's the list of players who hit the ice for the skate:. Monday, December 12. Optional morning skate. F D G. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 21 - Kaiden Guhle 34...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up back-to-back games at Bridgestone Arena against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 5:30pm MT,...
NHL
Kraken foward Geekie would likely wreck you at Mario Kart
Not lacking for confidence or skill, Seattle veteran ready to take on all challengers. Sure NHL games are competitive. But when it comes to Mario Kart, Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie isn't playing around. Geekie shared a post on social media on Monday asking fans for Mario Kart-related questions. And...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 6, Kraken 2
The Bolts used a strong final 40 minutes to lock up their third-consecutive victory. The Lightning secured their third-straight victory, blowing out the Kraken 6-2 at AMALIE Arena on Tuesday night. It was a tight game early on, with the Bolts leading by a goal through 20 minutes. Tampa Bay...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'HE WAS AWESOME'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss to the Habs. "It's a loss. Tough one, obviously. You wanted to end the road trip on a good note and at least go .500 and we didn't do that." ON THE EFFORT FROM THE GUYS:. "It's great. That's why you...
NHL
Elevated role has Marchment eager for more
The Uxbridge, Ontario native has earned more ice time and power-play opportunities with the Stars. Mason Marchment had a breakout season last year with Florida leading to a four-year free agent contract with the Stars. He got a big raise in pay, but he also got a big raise in responsibility. The 27-year-old forward said he doesn't look at it that way.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Allan, Del Mastro, Korchinski, Dach Make Team Canada Roster
Team Canada announced final rosters for the 2023 World Juniors tournament on Monday. The Chicago Blackhawks had four players officially named to Team Canada's 2023 World Juniors roster. With four prospects, the Blackhawks have the highest representation from any NHL team on the official roster. Three members of Canada's seven...
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ FLA - 15:17 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Florida. Explanation: Video review determined that the puck did not completely cross the Columbus goal line. Ovechkin scores 800th with hat trick for Capitals against Blackhawks. Forward joins Howe, Gretzky as only players to reach goals milestone in NHL history.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Curtailed Cats
Complete game powered by goals from Beniers, Burakovsky, Eberle seals the 5-2 road win over Florida. SUNRISE, FL - The Kraken lost to the Panthers just over a week ago and they came to Florida determined to not let that happen again. In what was a complete effort from all 18 skaters and their goaltender, Matty Beniers started the scoring just over a minute into the game. When the home team tied it up in the second period, the Kraken responded right away and never let the Panthers back into the game. Andre Burakovsky, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong, and Yanni Gourde added the extra goals to cement a 5-2 victory. Florida is now 0-11 this season when they go down by two or more goals.
NHL
Lucius hoping for chance to finally play for U.S. at World Juniors
PLYMOUTH, Mich. -- Rand Pecknold, coach of the United States National Junior Team, is looking forward to dividing the players into two teams for a controlled scrimmage at USA Hockey Arena on Wednesday. "It's going to be a big day ... the first period will be practice, second period will...
NHL
Kochetkov gets 2nd straight shutout, Hurricanes defeat Red Wings
DETROIT -- Pyotr Kochetkov made 27 saves for his second straight shutout, and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their point streak to eight games with a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. It was Kochetkov's third shutout in 15 NHL games. He made 16...
NHL
Golden Knights Fly Past Jets with 6-5 Win in Winnipeg
Vegas continues stretch of strong road games; sweeps season series against Jets. The Vegas Golden Knights (21-9-1) used a three-goal third period to defeat the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-1), 6-5, on Tuesday night at Canada Life Centre. Vegas swept the season series against Winnipeg with its third win against the Jets in their final regular season meeting.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings shut out for first time this season in 1-0 loss to Canes
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings were shut out for the first time this season in a 1-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena. Carolina grabbed what proved to be the deciding lead on a power play late in the first period. Detroit kept up the pressure, outshooting the Hurricanes, 13-6, in the second, but were held scoreless on three separate man-advantage tries in the same frame.
NHL
Mailbag: Sabres' up-and-down play, Capitals' chances of making playoffs
Here is the Dec. 14 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What the heck is going on in Buffalo? Some days they look like a legitimate threat and other days they're making bonehead mistakes. What's it going to take for them to be "for real?" And do you think they'd be better if they were in the Western Conference? -- @mikeybox.
