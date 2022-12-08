Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDBJ7.com
Compassion Church to give 1,000 free Christmas meals to those in need in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local ministry is preparing to give out free Christmas meal to those in need in the Lynchburg area. Compassion Church is holding their 14th annual Community Christmas Box outreach this Saturday. They will be delivering 1,000 boxes to people’s homes with enough food for a...
WDBJ7.com
Gretna home owner decorates house with over 30,000 Christmas lights
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a house in Gretna that you cannot miss when driving by at night. The home at 242 Blue Ridge Drive is covered in over 30,000 Christmas lights. In 2015, Mike Clay was inspired by National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation to go all out on decorating his home for the holidays.
WDBJ7.com
The Park Dance Club gives back to the community for the holiday season
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Park Dance Club in Roanoke gathered to give back to the community this holiday season. Volunteers and staff fulfilled the wishes of 53 angels from Total Action For Progress. They also packed 25 lunchboxes filled with snacks and 25 backpacks filled with school supplies for...
WDBJ7.com
Rookie’s opens at River Ridge Shopping Center
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Many residents living in Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake or Roanoke know all about the sweet treats that Rookie’s has to offer. In the fall, River Ridge approached Rookie’s owners about opening a new space in the shopping center. “River Ridge actually came and approached...
WDBJ7.com
‘81 Years of Food and Family’ Former Roanoker Restaurant cookbook
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you miss your favorite dishes from the Roanoker Restaurant, a new cookbook will bring them to your kitchen. Former beloved restaurant, The Roanoker Restaurant unexpectedly closed in May. “They preserved a lot of older pictures from 41, 50, 60 all the way up till we...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Meet Milo, available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight the adoptable pets filling up animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought sweet and spunky Milo onto “Good Day Virginia.”. Rickmond says...
WDBJ7.com
33 kids go Christmas shopping with a cop in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple law enforcement agencies came together to spread some holiday cheer. Shop with a Cop was hosted Saturday, December 10th in Bedford County. “They’re giving them something that I couldn’t give them,” said Michelle Tillman. Raising three grandchildren on her own has...
Security threat at Prince Edward County Courthouse closes roads to through traffic in Farmville
Several roads have been closed in Farmville due to a security threat at a local courthouse.
cardinalnews.org
Warm Spring Pools will reopen this week; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. West Virginia senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito lament that Senate hasn’t passed bill greenlighting Mountain Valley Pipeline, which would transport natural gas from northwestern West Virginia to Chatham, Virginia. — Bluefield Daily Telegraph. (See background story: ‘Manchin’s deal on Mountain Valley Pipeline in jeopardy.‘)
wfxrtv.com
Man dead after shooting in Roanoke
A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12. A homicide investigation is underway, according to police, after a shooting that occurred at the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW on Monday, Dec. 12.
WBTM
Increased Police Presence in Danville Starting This Week
The Danville Police Department is informing the community of a planned partnership with the Virginia State Police which will result in more marked police vehicles and visible law enforcement activity throughout the City of Danville beginning this week. This partnership with the Virginia State Police is part of the state’s initiatives supporting local law enforcement in efforts to reduce crime and save lives across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain possible northwest of Richmond late Wednesday, early Thursday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big storm system heads our way, bringing a soaking rain to Virginia all day Tomorrow. While Metro Richmond will get plain rain, there will be enough cold air for some light freezing rain in our counties to the northwest of Richmond: Louisa, western Goochland, Cumberland, Fluvanna and Buckingham counties. Those are the counties covered by our First Alert Weather Day.
wfxrtv.com
Walmart in Bedford re-opens after a suspicious package is found
— UPDATE 12/12 at 4:14 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a male after discovering a suspicious package at the Walmart in Bedford. Police say they responded to reports of a suspicious package at 12:47 p.m. at 1125 East Lynchburg Sale Turnpike...
wfxrtv.com
Pickup truck catches fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Monday, Dec. 12.. Firefighters said they responded to 11th street and Loudon Avenue NW at 7:54 a.m.. Fire officials reported they arrived to find one pickup truck engulfed in heavy flames. According to a Facebook...
wfxrtv.com
Missing Bedford man found in Chesterfield Co.
— UPDATE 12/12 at 1:07 p.m.: The Bedford Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for a missing man with special needs in Bedford. 43-year-old, Charles James Reynolds was last seen at the Apple Market on North Bridge Street in Bedford around 12:22 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Police say Reynolds is possibly driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a Virginia license plate, UMC-2229.
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
25newsnow.com
Boil order lifted for Roanoke
ROANOKE (25 News Now) - The Village of Roanoke says the boil order has been lifted and it has been deemed safe to resume consumption. The order on December 11 was due to a water main failure at the base of the water tower.
WDBJ7.com
Police: Lynchburg man shot in the legs Monday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE 3:30 p.m. The Lynchburg Police Department provided updated information Monday afternoon about a shooting from earlier in the day. According to LPD, officers were called to the 800 block of Florida Avenue for reports of shots fired around 11:13 a.m. While officers were responding, a...
wfxrtv.com
Car fire reported in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Fincastle Volunteer Fire Department reports responding to a car fire on Saturday night. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately midnight to the 5000 block of Botetourt Road to find a car on fire. The fire was able to be put out quickly and no injuries occurred.
Comments / 0