BenchMark Physical Therapy opens in Glen Allen

Andrew Hayes

BenchMark Physical Therapy opened Dec. 8 at 5348 Wyndham Forest Drive in the Nuckols Place shopping center. The clinic offers in-person and Telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinical director Andrew Hayes has 13 years of experience in the industry and holds a doctor of physical therapy degree from D’Youville College in Buffalo, New York. He is a certified Champion Performance Specialist for movement-based performance and is certified in vestibular therapy and advanced dry needling.

BenchMark and sister company Drayer Physical Therapy are part of the upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care and operate about 20 outpatient clinics throughout Virginia.

The clinic is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and works with all insurance types. Appointments are available by visiting benchmarkpt.com or by calling (804) 533-0090.

