Frequency of Pegcetacoplan Administration for Geographic Atrophy Treatment
Drs Eleonora M. Lad, David R. Lally, Jaynath R. Sridhar, and Nancy M. Holekamp discuss pegcetacoplan dose frequency in treating geographic atrophy. Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: Given these exciting results, what are your thoughts on the frequency of administration, monthly vs every other month? What are your general impressions on efficacy and safety data in this trial? What do you think of the treatment discontinuations given the pandemic? Lastly, if the FDA approves it, what role do you foresee for pegcetacoplan in patients with geographic atrophy?
"Study May Proceed" for Major Depressive Disorder Drug
Vistagen is a clinical-stage pharma company developing drugs for central nervous system disorders (CNS disorders) such as anxiety and depression. They recently received a "Study May Proceed" letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning their new drug, PH10. This letter from the FDA allows Vistagen to start clinical trials on PH10, an intranasal drug to treat Major Depressive Disorder.1.
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. “This first step is the hardest; I truly believe it represents the beginning of the end,” said Professor John Hardy, group leader at UK Dementia Research Institute at the University College London, describing the promising findings. The Phase 3 trial results found that lecanemab significantly...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness
Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
COVID Vaccine Refusers Have 72 Percent Higher Risk of a Serious Traffic Crash, Study Shows
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. People who refused to get the COVID vaccine are far more likely to get into a traffic crash requiring hospitalization, a recently published study found, adding evidence to the theory that anti-vaxxers often demonstrate other kinds of dangerous antisocial behavior. “We theorized that individual adults who tend to resist public health recommendations might also neglect basic road safety guidelines,” the authors stated.
Study Shows Genetic Factors in Multiple Myeloma Treatment Resistance
A whole genomic sequencing study shows what may be influencing risk of quadruple-agent regimen response in patients receiving daratumumab. A litany of genomic determinants of response to combination carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone with daratumumab (DKRd) among patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM) have been uncovered in a new whole genome sequencing trial.
Advances in Managing Treatment-Resistant Depression
I’m a psychiatrist, board certified in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry. After my own personal experience with depression during my 20s, I’ve been on a lifelong quest to both understand and help others. I spent almost a decade at the National Institutes of Health searching for ways to...
Experimental nasal spray for sleep apnea shows promising results
A drug in development for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has shown promising results, after researchers from Flinders University tested the treatment in people for the first time. Designed to prevent the narrowing or collapse of the upper airways during sleep, a key factor in OSA, the treatment could prove to...
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
ASH Data Supports Mitapivat as a PK Deficiency Treatment
The results show the mean change from baseline in PKDD was ‒7.19 for M/M patients, ‒4.58 for P/M patients, and ‒3.94 for mitapivat patients. New data presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting show the use of mitapivat is beneficial for patients with a pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
Crizanlizumab Reduces Priapic Events in Men with Sickle Cell Disease
New phase 2 interim data show rates of the erectile condition were halved after 26 weeks of treatment. Crizanlizumab was associated with a halved likelihood of priapic events among treated patients with sickle cell disease-related priapism, according to findings from a phase 2 trial. In new data from the SPARTAN...
A Nasal Spray May Help Sleep Apnea
A novel drug in development is showing promising results in treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), according to a study published in Chest. “OSA is one of the most common sleep-related breathing disorders, with an estimated one billion sufferers, and when untreated is associated with major health and safety consequences. While CPAP machines are effective, tolerance remains a major issue for many and other treatments such as dental splints and upper airway surgery don’t always work. This is why we need new treatment options for OSA,” said Professor Danny Eckeart, Director of Flinders’ sleep lab FHMRI: Sleep Health via a press release.
Stephanie Guarino, MD, MSHP: How the Patient-Provider Relationship Impacts SCD-Related Pain
Dr. Stephanie Guarino's novel analysis found a significant relationship between self-efficacy in adults with SCD, and experiences of disease-related stigma. According to data from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, investigators were able to identify intertwined associations in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD): stigma, self-efficacy, and pain.
FDA CRDAC Recommends Against Omecamtiv Mecarbil for HFrEF
The advisory committee voted 3-8 against the benefit-risk profile of omecamtiv mecarbil for heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 4:30 PM: The CRDAC recommended against the benefit-risk profile of omecamtiv mecarbil for the treatment of HFrEF in a 3 - 8 vote. Committee members...
Corinna Schultz, MD: Does Sickle Cell Trait get Addressed?
"There's no national guidance on how this information should be delivered back to families, which leaves it up to each state's newborn screening program to decide the best route that they see fit," Dr. Corinna Schultz explains. According to data presented tonight at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual...
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Explained
While most people experience paralysis that prevents their bodies from acting out their dreams, that's not true for people with REM sleep behavior disorder.
