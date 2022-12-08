Read full article on original website
Related
Medical News Today
How to treat insomnia
Several treatment options may help insomnia, from natural remedies and lifestyle strategies to prescription and over-the-counter medications. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. It affects a person’s ability to fall asleep, stay asleep, or get good quality sleep. It may be acute, only occurring a few nights, or chronic, occurring.
hcplive.com
Phase 3 Studies on Daridorexant for Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drs Wendy Wright and Debra Davis provide an overview of phase 3 trial data for the most recently FDA approved DORA, daridorexant, for the treatment of insomnia. Wendy L. Wright, DNP, ANP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN, FNAP: The newest one on the market is the drug called daridorexant. Because it’s so new, and it was approved in May of 2022 by the FDA, let’s spend a bit of time talking about this trial and the trial to get it approved. I’m going to summarize and then I’m hoping you and I can have a bit of a conversation about it. They did 2 blinded placebo-controlled trials. They were 12-week trials. There was even an extension trial for an additional 40 weeks to assess for safety. But you brought this up, they also assessed for tolerance and withdrawal symptoms, is that correct in that extension trial?
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
Patients suffering with hard-to-treat depression may get relief from magnetic brain stimulation
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Not only is depression a debilitating disease, but it is also widespread. Approximately 20 million adult Americans experience at least one episode of depression per year. Millions of them take medication to treat their depression. But for many, the medications don't work:...
Medical News Today
The best sleep aids for chronic insomnia
Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that people associate with trouble falling asleep, waking in the middle of sleep, or not getting a restful sleep. Some medications may help someone with chronic insomnia, but a person should exercise caution when using them for a long period. Several prescription sleep aids...
Medical News Today
Bipolar disorder and sleeping too much
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition affecting mood, where a person may alternate between periods of elation and depression. It is common for people with bipolar to experience sleep disturbances, which may result in excessive sleepiness. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that can cause extreme shifts in...
scitechdaily.com
New Study Finds That Deep Brain Stimulation Is Highly Effective in Treating Severe OCD
Two-thirds of individuals treated have shown significant improvement, with a nearly 50% reduction in symptoms. The symptoms of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD as it is more popularly known, may be reduced by half with deep brain stimulation, according to a pooled data analysis of the available data, which was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, & Psychiatry.
Medical News Today
Depression and marijuana (cannabis): What to know
Some anecdotal evidence and scientific research suggest that cannabis can help with depression symptoms. However, cannabis is also a depressant, so it may increase feelings of sleepiness. Cannabis can cause a person to feel calm and relaxed. However, for some people, cannabis is also a stimulant and a hallucinogen. Some...
MindBodyGreen
Lack Of Sleep Is Now A Leading Risk Factor For Heart Disease, Cardiologists Warn
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Back in 2010, the American Heart Association (AHA) published a list of seven steps people could take to improve cardiovascular health and reduce their risk of heart disease—the leading cause of death1 in the U.S. The list, called "Life's Simple 7," included stop smoking, get active, lose weight, manage blood pressure, control cholesterol, and reduce blood sugar.
Healthline
Weight-Loss Drug Shortages: Access Now Limited to Diabetes Medication Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
Eli Lilly is limiting access to its drug tirzepatide (brand name Mounjaro), focusing its use on people with type 2 diabetes. The decision may impact people who have been taking the drug for weight loss. Experts say there are lifestyle changes that can effectively help people lose weight without taking...
PsyPost
People with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury are more likely to be prescribed medication than attend psychotherapy
A team of researchers explored treatment patterns among people diagnosed with anxiety or PTSD following a traumatic brain injury. The findings, published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neurosciences, revealed that these individuals are more likely to be prescribed psychotropic medication than to receive psychotherapy — which may be a cause for concern.
Medical News Today
Schizoaffective disorder vs. bipolar disorder
Schizoaffective disorder and bipolar disorder are two distinct mental health conditions. The two conditions share common, overlapping features such as mood and psychotic symptoms, making them challenging to distinguish. Psychosis, or the presence of hallucinations and delusions, is. across many psychiatric conditions. Schizoaffective disorder is a mental health condition characterized...
Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?
A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
hcplive.com
ASH Data Supports Mitapivat as a PK Deficiency Treatment
The results show the mean change from baseline in PKDD was ‒7.19 for M/M patients, ‒4.58 for P/M patients, and ‒3.94 for mitapivat patients. New data presented at the 2022 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting show the use of mitapivat is beneficial for patients with a pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency.
hcplive.com
Experts at ASH 2022 Share Global Data on Acute Myeloid Leukemia
"Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) remains the most deadly disease among adults, with a five year overall survival of less than 30%," lead investigator Dr. Molly Tokaz says in an interview. Lead investigator for research presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, Molly Tokaz, MD, Senior...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
MedicineNet.com
What Triggers Small Fiber Neuropathy?
Small fiber neuropathy is caused by peripheral nerve damage or injury. Diabetes is the most common cause of small-fiber polyneuropathies in wealthy societies. According to recent research, small-fiber neuropathy can be brought on by even very early and moderate glucose dysmetabolism (also called “pre-diabetes” or “metabolic syndrome”). Alcohol preferentially harms small nerve fibers. Direct alcohol poisoning or a dietary deficiency could be to blame. Arsenic and metronidazole (an antibiotic) are other toxins that preferentially harm small nerve fibers.
hcplive.com
Stephanie Guarino, MD, MSHP: How the Patient-Provider Relationship Impacts SCD-Related Pain
Dr. Stephanie Guarino's novel analysis found a significant relationship between self-efficacy in adults with SCD, and experiences of disease-related stigma. According to data from the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, investigators were able to identify intertwined associations in patients with sickle cell disease (SCD): stigma, self-efficacy, and pain.
hcplive.com
Crizanlizumab Reduces Priapic Events in Men with Sickle Cell Disease
New phase 2 interim data show rates of the erectile condition were halved after 26 weeks of treatment. Crizanlizumab was associated with a halved likelihood of priapic events among treated patients with sickle cell disease-related priapism, according to findings from a phase 2 trial. In new data from the SPARTAN...
hcplive.com
T117S Variant Helpful for Predicting Sickle Cell Disease Patients’ Response to Hydroxyurea
New research assessed whether the T117S gene variant could be useful as a marker for predicting sickle cell disease patients' might responses to hydroxyurea treatment. The loss of cytochrome b5 reductase 3 (Cyb5R3) activity was found to negatively affect fetal hemoglobin (HbF) and hematocrit (HCT) in sickle cell disease patients treated with hydroxyurea (HU), a new study shows.
Comments / 0