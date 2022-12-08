ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Woman shares correct way to wash your bed sheets so they smell amazing

There's nothing better than crawling into bed with freshly washed sheets, especially when they smell good. And now, one woman on TikTok has revealed how to wash your bed sheets so that they smell amazing every time - and it's such an easy trick. You can watch below:. The woman,...
GreenMatters

Your Pillows May Be Nasty Beneath the Pillowcase — Here's How to Wash Your Pillows

When it comes to self care, your bedding has a lot to do with it. Of course, you want a comfy night's sleep, on a mattress that's not too firm or soft. Washing your pillowcase and sheets regularly is a must to help keep your skin clear. But what about your pillows? It may not be the first thing you think of especially if you use pillowcases. Because of this, your pillows may be dirtier than you realize — and it can be important to learn how to properly clean pillows.
moneysavingmom.com

Personalized Jumbo Gift Bags only $9.99 shipped!

Jane has these Personalized Jumbo Gift Bags for just $9.99 shipped right now!. Choose from eight fun designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page for all the unique toys Jane has at great prices like popper fidgets, games, crafts, and more.
BHG

How to Safely Store Cleaning Supplies

Even if you stock natural cleaning products, chances are you still have at least a few chemicals in your home and they should be treated with care. Powerful household cleaners do a good job of keeping counters and floors clean but where and how you store them is important, especially if you have little ones or furry friends in your home. Plus, knowing where they are at all times and making them easily accessible may motivate you to clean more often. Follow these tips on how and where to organize cleaning supplies.
homedit.com

How to Clean a Shower Curtain

Clean your shower curtain every one to three months to combat mildew growth and bacteria. You can clean most shower curtains by running them through the washing machine and allowing them to air dry. Washing a shower curtain is an often overlooked task, and it’s easy to see why. Most...
zobuz.com

The Accessory Everyone is Talking About: The Stainless Steel Reusable Bottle

In our daily lives we can make a number of changes to help reduce plastic consumption, which is beneficial for both our health and the planet. Drinking water is something we do every day and in such an important activity it is essential to replace the unnecessary use of plastics, which has made the stainless steel reusable bottle an accessory that has become popular in recent months.
Parade

Brooklinen Is Offering a Rare 'Surprise Sale' Right Now—Stock Up on These Linens

Aside from the standard Black Friday deals, there are some companies that just don't have sales all that often. Brooklinen is one of them. The home textile company rarely discounts its mega-popular wares, making its current sale that much more exciting. Right now, you can score 15% off the entire site. That means the brand's smooth sheets, plush towels and cozy robes are all 15% off! Ready to stock up? Again, the entire site is marked down right now, but you definitely don't want to miss these deals.
wonderbaby.org

Peelaways Disposable Bed Sheets Review

This post may contain affiliate links; please see our terms of use for details. Supporting a special needs child who is incontinent at night can be a difficult and frustrating task for parents. Those late night wake up calls and rushed trips to the bathroom can be exhausting, not to mention the leaks, soiled sheets, and multiple loads of laundry that come with the territory.
WWD

Inside the Rise of the Oral Care Category

Getting consumers to commit to oral hygiene is no longer like pulling teeth. Instead, with work from home causing people to look at themselves all day, the smile has become a top priority amongst consumers. The oral care industry — a personal care staple that had little crossover with self care — is on the rise, expected to be worth more than $99.78 billion globally by 2030, according to Precedence Research, with new brands, brick-and-mortar treatment locations and consumer trends popping up daily. During a yearlong period, more than $9.7 billion was spent on oral hygiene in the U.S. with toothpaste,...
GEORGIA STATE
reviewed.com

Are Ruggable’s bath mats just as good as their rugs? We tried them out

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A good bath mat is crucial to any bathroom. Not only does it sop up water to prevent slipping, but it also gives your feet a cozy place to land after the shower. So when Ruggable debuted its bath mat collection, we had to see if it checked all our boxes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy