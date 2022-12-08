ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

freightwaves.com

ArcBest CFO to retire; company to begin search for replacement

ArcBest said Monday CFO David Cobb will retire in October 2023. The company has initiated a search for his replacement. Cobb’s 17-year career at ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) saw the company more than double revenue to north of $5 billion. Over that time, the company has built out an asset-light transportation and logistics offering that rivals the size of its legacy LTL operations. ArcBest took a big step toward equaling the sizes of the two units last year when it acquired truckload brokerage MoLo Solutions, which generated $600 million in revenue at the time.
constructiondive.com

Construction input prices tick down as supply chains improve

Nonresidential construction input prices declined 0.8% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis, due in part to improvement in supply chains which were battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the monthly decline, nonresidential construction input prices remain 11.5% higher than a year...
freightwaves.com

Embark, DHL Supply Chain tackle autonomous trucking roadblocks through long-standing partnership

The world still hasn’t seen the widespread presence of self-driving trucks on the road, but the transportation industry is diligently working to make this a reality. While autonomous trucks are already being tested and making deliveries every day along dedicated routes, questions about how autonomous trucks will interact, and exist in, their environments still need to be answered.
freightwaves.com

Air cargo shippers seek short-term pricing amid economic uncertainty

Logistics companies are responding to continued weakness in airfreight demand by shifting away from longer-term contracts that lock in space commitments with airlines for months at a time to protect themselves in uncertain times, market researchers and industry professionals say. Air cargo volumes dropped for the ninth consecutive month in...
freightwaves.com

Skou stepping down as Maersk CEO at end of year

The world’s second-largest container shipping operator is about to have a new boss. Soren Skou, the CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk, will retire at the end of this year. Vincent Clerc, currently CEO of the group’s ocean and logistics division, has been appointed the new CEO, effective Jan. 1.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
CNBC

U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse

U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports

CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Freightos unit adds digital booking for North America LTL freight

North American freight forwarders now have the ability to comparison shop and make instant electronic bookings with less-than-truckload carriers through Freightos, a rapidly growing digital marketplace for international air and ocean shipments. The development takes digital rate management to the next level and eventually will allow logistics companies to reserve...
freightwaves.com

Yellow to alter proposed network changes after listening to Teamsters

Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. has notified the Teamsters that it will make modifications to the second phase of its network consolidation, according to a memo from a union official to the rank and file. A Monday statement from Teamsters National Freight Director John Murphy to local unions says Yellow is...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Container Shipping to Witness Rate War in 2023

There is significant market volatility that continues to disrupt the container shipping industry. With a significant oversupply of containers and a further influx of more TEUs in 2023, shipping lines continue to reduce vessel capacity and suspend services by considerable blank sailings, according to the market forecaster issued today by Container xChange. In fact, some shippers plan to continue making capacity adjustments on services from Asia to North America, Europe and the Mediterranean to better align with demand fluctuations.
freightwaves.com

Is Range Energy’s electrification push the future of trailers?

Making the cooling units on refrigerated trucks run on electricity instead of diesel saves fuel and reduces emissions. Startup Range Energy is betting investor money that trailer electrification can do more than just prevent liquified ice cream from arriving at the grocery store. “What we’re doing is bringing all of...

