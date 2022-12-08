Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
ArcBest CFO to retire; company to begin search for replacement
ArcBest said Monday CFO David Cobb will retire in October 2023. The company has initiated a search for his replacement. Cobb’s 17-year career at ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) saw the company more than double revenue to north of $5 billion. Over that time, the company has built out an asset-light transportation and logistics offering that rivals the size of its legacy LTL operations. ArcBest took a big step toward equaling the sizes of the two units last year when it acquired truckload brokerage MoLo Solutions, which generated $600 million in revenue at the time.
constructiondive.com
Construction input prices tick down as supply chains improve
Nonresidential construction input prices declined 0.8% in November compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis, due in part to improvement in supply chains which were battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the monthly decline, nonresidential construction input prices remain 11.5% higher than a year...
freightwaves.com
Embark, DHL Supply Chain tackle autonomous trucking roadblocks through long-standing partnership
The world still hasn’t seen the widespread presence of self-driving trucks on the road, but the transportation industry is diligently working to make this a reality. While autonomous trucks are already being tested and making deliveries every day along dedicated routes, questions about how autonomous trucks will interact, and exist in, their environments still need to be answered.
freightwaves.com
Air cargo shippers seek short-term pricing amid economic uncertainty
Logistics companies are responding to continued weakness in airfreight demand by shifting away from longer-term contracts that lock in space commitments with airlines for months at a time to protect themselves in uncertain times, market researchers and industry professionals say. Air cargo volumes dropped for the ninth consecutive month in...
freightwaves.com
Skou stepping down as Maersk CEO at end of year
The world’s second-largest container shipping operator is about to have a new boss. Soren Skou, the CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk, will retire at the end of this year. Vincent Clerc, currently CEO of the group’s ocean and logistics division, has been appointed the new CEO, effective Jan. 1.
A $1,000 Investment In Apple Just After Thanksgiving Could Be Worth This Much By The End Of The Year
Apple, Inc.’s AAPL stock is down about 16.1% in the year-to-date period. The decline is almost in line with the performance of the broader market, with the S&P 500 Index down about 15.5% during the period. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has plunged a steeper 28.2% during the period.
Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items
As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
‘The clock has struck midnight in China’: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Apple needs a new plan after major iPhone supply-chain disruptions
By 2025, 50% of iPhone production could be in these two countries instead, according to Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives.
Billionaire investor Howard Marks expects years of stubborn inflation and interest rates up to 4% - but sees ways to profit from the new paradigm
Rising wages and deglobalization will keep fueling inflation, and the Fed will leave itself room to cut rates in the future, Marks said.
CNBC
U.S. manufacturing orders from China down 40% in unrelenting demand collapse
U.S. manufacturing orders in China are down 40% in what a logistics manager described to CNBC as an unrelenting demand collapse. Asia-based shipping firm HLS recently told clients it is a "very bad time for the shipping industry." Chinese factories are shutting down two weeks earlier than usual ahead of...
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Goldman Sachs CEO says clients are shifting away from supply chain resiliency to keeping headcount down, but ‘I’m not hearing panic’
Big banks weigh in on inflation, a pending recession, and consumer spending.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly 3-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained capped by competition from record high Russian supplies. Corn followed soybeans higher. Movements...
White-collar layoffs soar at brand-name companies amid broader economic slowdown
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions. But now that the pandemic has waned, it is those workers who are in shorter supply, and it's higher-paid employees who find themselves at the receiving end of layoff announcements.
freightwaves.com
Freightos unit adds digital booking for North America LTL freight
North American freight forwarders now have the ability to comparison shop and make instant electronic bookings with less-than-truckload carriers through Freightos, a rapidly growing digital marketplace for international air and ocean shipments. The development takes digital rate management to the next level and eventually will allow logistics companies to reserve...
freightwaves.com
Yellow to alter proposed network changes after listening to Teamsters
Less-than-truckload carrier Yellow Corp. has notified the Teamsters that it will make modifications to the second phase of its network consolidation, according to a memo from a union official to the rank and file. A Monday statement from Teamsters National Freight Director John Murphy to local unions says Yellow is...
Carvana shares rebound almost 30%, attracts new watchers on StockTwits
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA.N) rebounded nearly 30% on Thursday, erasing some of the previous day's deep losses inflicted by worries about the used car seller's solvency.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Container Shipping to Witness Rate War in 2023
There is significant market volatility that continues to disrupt the container shipping industry. With a significant oversupply of containers and a further influx of more TEUs in 2023, shipping lines continue to reduce vessel capacity and suspend services by considerable blank sailings, according to the market forecaster issued today by Container xChange. In fact, some shippers plan to continue making capacity adjustments on services from Asia to North America, Europe and the Mediterranean to better align with demand fluctuations.
Carvana Father-Son Duo's Net Worth Has Collapsed Alongside Company's Value
Ernie Garcia III, Carvana's chief executive officer, and his father, Ernie Garcia II, have lost billions as the company's stocks continue to fall.
freightwaves.com
Is Range Energy’s electrification push the future of trailers?
Making the cooling units on refrigerated trucks run on electricity instead of diesel saves fuel and reduces emissions. Startup Range Energy is betting investor money that trailer electrification can do more than just prevent liquified ice cream from arriving at the grocery store. “What we’re doing is bringing all of...
Comments / 0