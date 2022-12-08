ArcBest said Monday CFO David Cobb will retire in October 2023. The company has initiated a search for his replacement. Cobb’s 17-year career at ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) saw the company more than double revenue to north of $5 billion. Over that time, the company has built out an asset-light transportation and logistics offering that rivals the size of its legacy LTL operations. ArcBest took a big step toward equaling the sizes of the two units last year when it acquired truckload brokerage MoLo Solutions, which generated $600 million in revenue at the time.

