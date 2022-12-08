Gas Prices Are Cheaper Than a Year Ago — But Are They Expected Stay Low?

After a year of rising gas prices — the average cost of a gallon of gas reached record highs in June — there's finally good news at the pump.

Prices have steadily declined over the past few months, and this week the national average for the cost of a gallon reached $3.329, according to AAA , which is down from the average of $3.653 a year ago.

The decline in energy prices could help ease some rising costs associated with inflation . While the November numbers have yet to be released, inflation cooled down in October, marking the smallest 12-month increase since January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics .

However, some experts have concerns about how long gas prices will remain relatively low. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) has decided to maintain its plan to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, or about 2% of world demand, AAA reported . It remains uncertain whether this initiative will drive prices up again, but the organization intends to implement its plan through 2023.

"Gas prices are dropping sharply and are only a nickel more per gallon than a year ago," said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in a statement. "But with oil being the main ingredient in gasoline, OPEC+'s move could slow this decline. However, the gas price will likely soon be lower than it was a year ago."

